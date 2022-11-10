Read full article on original website
Illinois Basketball: New AP Top 25 poll strengthens the Illini schedule
It is extremely early in the season, but the Illinois basketball team is already on the rise in the AP Top 25. Over the past couple of years, the AP Top 25 has been something Illini fans have been familiar with. During the 2020-21 campaign, Illinois started the season ranked No. 8 and never dropped out of the top 25, only bottoming out at No. 22 in the country.
This is Illinois football. It’s a sad song, but we’re going to sing it anyway.
Bret Bielema is a football coach, and he has a gift to give. He can make you see how it could be, in spite of the way that is. It felt like a train coming down the tracks. You could only hear the engine’s whistle in the distance, and it slowly, methodically came toward you. At a certain point, you could even feel it, as the ground rumbled below your feet.
Chase Brown strikes the Heisman pose
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Yeah, Chase is that guy. After scoring his second touchdown of the first half Saturday against Purdue, Chase Brown struck the Heisman pose in the endzone. We wrote about Chase’s mission to get Heisman votes earlier this week, saying the key to getting in the conversation is getting touchdowns.
St. Teresa Bulldogs Moving on to State Semifinals
November 13, 2022 – The St. Teresa Bulldogs put on an offensive showing in their IHSA-Class 2A quarterfinals against the Pana Panthers 37-12 to move onto the state semifinals. The Bulldogs will now prepare to face the second-ranked Johnston City Indians on Saturday, November 19, at 3:00 p.m. Both...
Maroa-Forsyth Victorious Over Rockridge to Advance to State Semifinals
November 13, 2022 – The Maroa-Forsyth Trojan’s football squad won their matchup on Saturday, November 12, against the Rockridge Rockets as part of the IHSA – Class 2A Quarterfinals. With a final score of 21-7, the Trojans will march on to face the sixth-ranked Tri-Valley Vikings on...
LISTEN: Aric Lee on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday
Aric Lee, from the United Way, joined co-hosts Kevin Breheny & Jack Vance on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday to talk about the Maroa-Forsyth & St. Teresa football teams being one win away from facing each other in the State Finals. Listen to the podcast now!
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
Lexington Gun Shop Being Sued For Illinois Shooting
“It’s been just over three weeks since the shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade that paralyzed the young boy from the waist down after a bullet severed his spine.” This statement was posted in the article “I’m heartbroken and sad’: Mom of boy paralyzed in parade shooting speaks publicly for 1st time.” July 4th, 2022 Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo II started shooting at 10 am central time, at Highland Park, Illinois. “The gun was a “high-powered rifle” and the attack appeared to be “random” and “intentional,” Covelli said. That was stated in the article “Suspect in connection with a mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been taken into custody”. The real question is: where did he get this high-power rifle anyway?
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
Millikin Professor Invited to Serve on Global Leadership Coalition Board
November 13, 2022 – Dr. J. Mark Munoz, author, global award-winner and professor at Millikin University’s Tabor School of Business, has been invited to serve as an advisory board member for the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC). The USGLC is a nationwide network of businesses, organizations and individuals who support strategic investments to elevate development and diplomacy in efforts to build a better, safer world. Those involved in the organization include national security and foreign policy experts, as well as faith-based, academic, military and community leaders.
Ice cream and cereal bar to open in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A unique dessert bar will be providing Champaign residents with ice cream and breakfast treats later this month. Heavy Spoon, a new cereal and ice cream bar, will open in downtown Champaign on November 19 according to the News-Gazette. The shop will be at 118 N. Neil St. which was the former location of Aroma Cafe.
Westville native serving country in the U.S. Space Force
WESTVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Dominick Koontz, a Westville High School grad, is serving our country in one branch of the military you may not know much about. The Space Force. “Space is a lot bigger and a lot more pertinent in our lives than a lot of people realize,” he said. Every day as a […]
This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World
It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
‘I had to go;’ Ludlow veteran recalls service after 9/11
LUDLOW, Ill. (WCIA) — Derek Fitzpatrick comes from a long line of military service, and after graduating high school, he knew it was his turn to step up and serve. Even if that meant putting his life at risk. He served in the Army and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008. It’s been 14 years, […]
State Rep. Bennett hospitalized after car crash
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — State Representative Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) has been hospitalized after a car crash Sunday night, according to a post by his family on his official Facebook page. According to the Facebook post, Rep. Bennett was in a single-vehicle car accident near Gibson City on...
LISTEN: Chief Jeff Abbott & Deputy Chief Jim Ohl joined Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday
November 14, 2022- Chief Jeff Abbott & Deputy Chief Jim Ohl, City of Decatur Fire Department, joined co-hosts Kevin Breheny & Jack Vance on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday to talk about the services the Fire Department offers, including fire safety and emergency medical services. Listen to the podcast now!
City of Praise event urges Decatur-area men to invest time in kids
DECATUR – Shemuel Sanders and Antwane McClelland share a bond forged on experiences no parent wants to undergo: Both lost children to gun violence on the streets. Sanders' daughter died two years ago. McClelland has lost two sons in the last 13 months. “We want to see our youth...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected murder that happened eight years ago this week. Champaign Police suspected foul play when they discovered Damian Henderson unresponsive the morning of Nov. 18, 2014. Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Forsythia Drive for a […]
Champaign Police: Man hurt in drive-by shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday morning in a drive-by shooting. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report at 9:30 a.m. of a shooting near Elm and Washington Streets. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim at that location with a gunshot wound […]
