alaskasnewssource.com
Recent inmate death becomes 17th in Department of Corrections custody this year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Corrections announced that another incarcerated person has died in their custody this year, becoming the 17th in 2022. According to a press release from the department, 51-year-old Khari Wade was pronounced dead at 1 a.m. on Nov. 11. The release describes Wade’s death as “anticipated.”
alaska.gov
Governor Selects Adam Crum to Lead the Alaska Department of Revenue
Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed Adam Crum to be the new commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue. Crum takes over the department after serving as commissioner at the Alaska Department of Health. “Commissioner Crum demonstrated to me, and all Alaskans, his management and leadership abilities over the past four...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska gas prices among highest in U.S., despite producing most of it in-state
Across the country, Americans have seen record high gas prices this year, but the spikes haven’t been distributed evenly. Many southern states are currently paying around $3 a gallon at the pump, but a few western states, including Alaska, are averaging nearly $5 a gallon. Anchorage Daily News reporter...
alaskapublic.org
Ex-airman gets 30 months in Eielson, JBER contracting bribery case
A former airman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison, after taking bribes for bidding information on contracts at Alaska’s U.S. Air Force bases. The federal Department of Justice announced the 30-month sentence for 33-year-old Brian Lowell Nash II on Wednesday. Nash was a senior enlisted...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage lawmakers ask FTC to block Kroger-Albertsons merger
Two Democratic Alaska lawmakers are urging the Federal Trade Commission to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons. Reps. Ivy Spohnholz and Zack Fields co-chair the Alaska House Committee on Labor and Commerce, and on Oct. 31 they sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan requesting the intervention.
kinyradio.com
Governor Appoints Heidi Hedberg as Acting Department of Health Commissioner
November 14, 2022 (Anchorage) – Governor Mike Dunleavy named Heidi Hedberg as acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health today. Hedberg replaces outgoing Commissioner Adam Crum, who has been named the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue earlier today. Ms. Hedberg has been with the state since...
ktoo.org
Officials to update Alaska election results on Tuesday
Alaska election officials plan to publish another update to the state’s unofficial election results late Tuesday afternoon. Last Thursday, they finished tallying first place votes from regular ballots cast in person on Election Day. The 217,835 ballots counted so far also include some early vote and absentee ballots. That...
alaskasnewssource.com
A new app allows Anchorage students to report concerns anonymously
Father grieves loss of his son killed in Chickaloon plane crash. Stephen Seagrave is still mourning the loss of his son but has found comfort in reading the hundreds of messages and comments on social media. He said he’s been amazed at the number of people sharing their personal stories of Joshua.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska and other states reach settlement with Experian over compromised consumer data
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaskan Attorney General Treg Taylor, along with the attorneys general of 39 other states, have reached a settlement with Experian Data Corp. The entity was being sued for not notifying consumers of an identity thief retrieving people’s sensitive data from one of their databases. Out...
Alaska, other states win $391 million settlement from Google over location tracking, privacy practices
Alaska and 39 other states won a combined $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices. The group of attorneys general filed the complaint after the Associated Press exposed that Google is collecting personal and behavioral location data and selling it to advertisers. Location history in Google settings was off unless it was turned on by the user but the web & app activity setting is automatically turned on for users.
kinyradio.com
Co-owners of Arm Rippin Toys plead guilty to Clean Air Act Violation
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The three co-owners of Arm Rippin Toys, Inc., an Anchorage vehicle repair shop specializing in modifying, repairing, and maintaining diesel vehicles, each pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Clean Air Act. According to court documents, Zachary Czubak, Patrick Fleming, and Michael Hanzuk, II tampered...
Alaskans weren’t only ones to vote against a constitutional convention; Missouri and New Hampshire voters did too
New Hampshire voters on Tuesday voted no to a constitutional convention, with a decision of 66% against, 34% in favor. Like Alaska, New Hampshire votes on the matter every 10 years. In Missouri, voters take up the matter every 20 years. This year, as in the past, they voted it...
Bill Walker has wasted over $3.8 million in three failed runs for governor
Bill Walker has been generous to the Ship Creek Group and campaign-associated Alaska economy, spending over $3.8 million in failed gubernatorial election campaigns since 2010. He’s Alaska’s Beto O’Rourke, the Texas Democrat who has failed for statewide office three times in six years, but spent $175 million doing so.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Active shooter response exercise put on by UAF
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) held an active shooter response exercise in the Akafosu Building on Nov. 9. This training let first responders enhance their response skills in the event they should ever face such a threat. As the pandemic continues to wind down, many...
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Stalker – November 13, 2022
Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Alaska State Trooper’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit seized thousands of counterfeit pills and dozens of grams of heroin and arrested three men following a multi-day investigation in the Fairbanks region. According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, Arizona...
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson files letter of intent to run for reelection
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson intends to run for reelection in 2024. He filed his letter of intent Tuesday with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. The move allows the first-term mayor to start raising the funds needed to stand up a solid campaign when the time comes, and is sends a signal to others that he is in the running.
‘Goodbye, not goodbye’
Exciting new beginnings — they always come with sad farewells. It was nearly 30 years ago that Ed Rasmuson recruited me to be his partner in the creation of what is now the largest philanthropy in Alaska. “It’s yours if you want it,” is how he put his offer that I become the only employee […] The post ‘Goodbye, not goodbye’ appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog. A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively...
kinyradio.com
21,500 Fentanyl Pills among drug trafficking charges for man in Kodiak, Anchorage
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A second indictment involving drug charges and alleged large-scale narcotics trafficking was filed Nov. 2 against Mark Daniel Nason. While the 54-year-old was facing charges in a case on Kodiak Island, more charges followed after a search of his storage unit in Anchorage also revealed narcotics.
