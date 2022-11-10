ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Recent inmate death becomes 17th in Department of Corrections custody this year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Corrections announced that another incarcerated person has died in their custody this year, becoming the 17th in 2022. According to a press release from the department, 51-year-old Khari Wade was pronounced dead at 1 a.m. on Nov. 11. The release describes Wade’s death as “anticipated.”
ALASKA STATE
alaska.gov

Governor Selects Adam Crum to Lead the Alaska Department of Revenue

Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed Adam Crum to be the new commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue. Crum takes over the department after serving as commissioner at the Alaska Department of Health. “Commissioner Crum demonstrated to me, and all Alaskans, his management and leadership abilities over the past four...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage lawmakers ask FTC to block Kroger-Albertsons merger

Two Democratic Alaska lawmakers are urging the Federal Trade Commission to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons. Reps. Ivy Spohnholz and Zack Fields co-chair the Alaska House Committee on Labor and Commerce, and on Oct. 31 they sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan requesting the intervention.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Governor Appoints Heidi Hedberg as Acting Department of Health Commissioner

November 14, 2022 (Anchorage) – Governor Mike Dunleavy named Heidi Hedberg as acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health today. Hedberg replaces outgoing Commissioner Adam Crum, who has been named the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue earlier today. Ms. Hedberg has been with the state since...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Officials to update Alaska election results on Tuesday

Alaska election officials plan to publish another update to the state’s unofficial election results late Tuesday afternoon. Last Thursday, they finished tallying first place votes from regular ballots cast in person on Election Day. The 217,835 ballots counted so far also include some early vote and absentee ballots. That...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

A new app allows Anchorage students to report concerns anonymously

Father grieves loss of his son killed in Chickaloon plane crash. Stephen Seagrave is still mourning the loss of his son but has found comfort in reading the hundreds of messages and comments on social media. He said he’s been amazed at the number of people sharing their personal stories of Joshua.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Alaska, other states win $391 million settlement from Google over location tracking, privacy practices

Alaska and 39 other states won a combined $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices. The group of attorneys general filed the complaint after the Associated Press exposed that Google is collecting personal and behavioral location data and selling it to advertisers. Location history in Google settings was off unless it was turned on by the user but the web & app activity setting is automatically turned on for users.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Co-owners of Arm Rippin Toys plead guilty to Clean Air Act Violation

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The three co-owners of Arm Rippin Toys, Inc., an Anchorage vehicle repair shop specializing in modifying, repairing, and maintaining diesel vehicles, each pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Clean Air Act. According to court documents, Zachary Czubak, Patrick Fleming, and Michael Hanzuk, II tampered...
ANCHORAGE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Active shooter response exercise put on by UAF

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) held an active shooter response exercise in the Akafosu Building on Nov. 9. This training let first responders enhance their response skills in the event they should ever face such a threat. As the pandemic continues to wind down, many...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskalandmine.com

The Alaska Stalker – November 13, 2022

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

‘Goodbye, not goodbye’

Exciting new beginnings — they always come with sad farewells. It was nearly 30 years ago that Ed Rasmuson recruited me to be his partner in the creation of what is now the largest philanthropy in Alaska. “It’s yours if you want it,” is how he put his offer that I become the only employee […] The post ‘Goodbye, not goodbye’ appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog. A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively...
ALASKA STATE

