alaskapublic.org
Troopers seize fentanyl in Moose Pass, as busts and overdoses rise around the state
A couple driving from Seward to Nikiski were arrested in Moose Pass last Friday after an Alaska State Trooper discovered over 150 fentanyl pills and other narcotics in their car. In charging documents, the trooper says he pulled over 50-year-old Antwane Abron and 44-year-old Stacie Maldonado for a routine traffic...
alaskasnewssource.com
Kodiak man faces multiple felony charges; over 20,000 fentanyl pills seized
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kodiak man has been charged with 24 felonies after authorities seized 21,500 fentanyl pills in Kodiak and in Anchorage. According to a press release from the Department of Law, 54-year-old Mark Nason, of Kodiak, was charged with 13 felonies on Sept. 17 including second- and third-degree misconduct involving controlled substances and second- and third-degree misconduct involving weapons.
alaskasnewssource.com
A new app allows Anchorage students to report concerns anonymously
Father grieves loss of his son killed in Chickaloon plane crash. Stephen Seagrave is still mourning the loss of his son but has found comfort in reading the hundreds of messages and comments on social media. He said he’s been amazed at the number of people sharing their personal stories of Joshua.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing of Anchorage teen
Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers. Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers. Alaska sees low test scores for another year. Updated: 5 hours ago. The study focused on students in 3rd grade through 9th grade. According to the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating Spenard area homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead outside of a residence in a Spenard neighborhood early Friday morning. Police are investigating it as a homicide, according to a dispatch from the Anchorage Police Department. The department said officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 1...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage lawmakers ask FTC to block Kroger-Albertsons merger
Two Democratic Alaska lawmakers are urging the Federal Trade Commission to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons. Reps. Ivy Spohnholz and Zack Fields co-chair the Alaska House Committee on Labor and Commerce, and on Oct. 31 they sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan requesting the intervention.
sewardjournal.com
Routine Moose Pass traffic stop turns drug bust
Last Friday, Nov. 4, Alaska State Troopers (AST) conducting a routine traffic stop along the Seward Highway in Moose Pass discovered narcotics, weapons, and a large sum of cash in the vehicle of 50-year-old Antwane Abron and 44-year-old Stacie Maldonado, both of Nikiski. Troopers discovered 4.22 ounces of black tar heroin, 158 blue M30 Fentanyl pills, and .74 ounces of methamphetamine in the couple’s possession, according to an AST report, as well as a stolen handgun and $9,132 in cash, and other drug-related paraphernalia.
nomenugget.com
Nome woman indicted on tax evasion
A grand jury in Anchorage indicted Nome and Anchorage businesswoman Tina Yi on five counts for tax evasion and five counts for filing false tax returns that underreported income from the business she owned in Nome, SJ Investment LLC. The indictment document was made public on November 3 and details...
kinyradio.com
Former Air Force Contracting Specialist sentenced to 30 Months for bribery scheme in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A former U.S. Air Force Contract Specialist assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and forfeiture of $47,000 in unlawful gains by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Ralph R. Beistline for conspiracy and agreeing to accept nearly half a million in bribes from a private contractor.
alaskapublic.org
Pilot dead after plane hits cable, crashes into river near Chickaloon
A Palmer man died Thursday after Alaska State Troopers say his small plane struck a cable and crashed into the Matanuska River near Chickaloon. Troopers first heard of the crash, near Mile 77 of the Glenn Highway, just before 1 p.m. according to an online dispatch. The Mat-Su Borough dive rescue team and a towing company responded, and removed the plane from the river.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage vehicle repair shop co-owners plead guilty to Clean Air Act violations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three owners of an Anchorage vehicle repair shop have pled guilty to illegal vehicle modifications resulting in violations of the Clean Air Act. According to a release from the District of Alaska Attorney’s Office, the owners of Arm Rippin Toys, a vehicle repair shop that modifies, repairs, and maintains diesel vehicles, “tampered with federally mandated monitoring devices on private and commercial diesel vehicles and removed required air pollution control equipment on at least 37 vehicles between July 2019 and September 2020.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Temperatures fall heading into the work week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage started Sunday in the 40s with light rain falling most of the day, but by the evening, temperatures had dropped to the low 30s with rain quickly transitioning to a heavy wet snow. As of 10 p.m. snow was falling in Wasilla, Anchorage, Portage, and...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Native nonprofit puts culture at the forefront of addiction prevention
This summer, Cook Inlet Tribal Council took young people out berry picking as part of their addiction prevention programming. CITC is a tribal nonprofit that calls itself a “culturally-responsive social service organization.” Dr. Angela Michaud is CITC’s senior director of recovery services. “With our wild blueberries, we...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wire across Matanuska River draws safety concern from pilots
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer man died after a Thursday afternoon plane crash into the frigid waters of the Matanuska River near Chickaloon. Joshua Seagrave, a 46-year-old who was flying the aircraft, died at the scene. He was the only person in the plane that went down after flying into a heavy-gauge steel wire stretched across the river.
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead in plane crash in Matanuska River near Chickaloon
Thursday afternoon’s plane crash in the raging waters of the Matanuska River river in Chickaloon, after a plane flew into a heavy gage steel wire that stretched across the river. Joshua Seagrave, a 46 year old resident from Palmer, who was flying the aircraft died at the scene. He was the only person in the plane.
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.
The Anchorage Mansion. ( Picture shot from the driveway 2021)Rooted Expeditions. Imagine waiting 10 years to move into your dream home. Day by day watching it slowly being built from a distance, saying to yourself that one day you will be calling this beautiful mansion your home - only to move in and die three years later.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District unveils new tool it hopes will keep students safer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage students have a new way to report their concerns anonymously. An app called STOPit is now available to download on phones, giving students a chance to text their concerns and get help for themselves or someone else. Anchorage School District’s Director of Security Ashley Lally...
alaskasnewssource.com
Friends and family remember Eagle River’s Sara Mason who died scuba diving
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Longtime Eagle River teacher Sara Mason, 45, died Sunday while scuba diving in Whittier. Her husband Brian said his wife was with a companion taking her first dive after being newly certified when she reportedly stopped breathing. The family is now awaiting a report from the medical examiner’s office to learn more about what happened.
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson files letter of intent to run for reelection
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson intends to run for reelection in 2024. He filed his letter of intent Tuesday with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. The move allows the first-term mayor to start raising the funds needed to stand up a solid campaign when the time comes, and is sends a signal to others that he is in the running.
It'll Be Colder In Texas Than Alaska This Weekend
Temperatures will be about 10 to 20 degrees below normal.
