Last Friday, Nov. 4, Alaska State Troopers (AST) conducting a routine traffic stop along the Seward Highway in Moose Pass discovered narcotics, weapons, and a large sum of cash in the vehicle of 50-year-old Antwane Abron and 44-year-old Stacie Maldonado, both of Nikiski. Troopers discovered 4.22 ounces of black tar heroin, 158 blue M30 Fentanyl pills, and .74 ounces of methamphetamine in the couple’s possession, according to an AST report, as well as a stolen handgun and $9,132 in cash, and other drug-related paraphernalia.

MOOSE PASS, AK ・ 5 DAYS AGO