2015 DEUTSCHE BEVERAGE 30 BBL JACKETED FERMENTATION TANK (2 Available)
2015 DEUTSCHE BEVERAGE 30 BBL JACKETED FERMENTATION TANK (2 Available) ( $14,500 ) I am selling these 2015 Deutsche Beverage 30 BBL jacketed fermentation tanks. These are brushed 304 stainless steel, 20-30% headspace, CIP rotating spray ball and downpipe, side manway door, dimple plate jacket cooling, dual glycol zoned jacket. They also include the PRV, sample valve, pressure gauge, and all butterfly valves. The tanks have a 4″ hop port and 60 degree cone. They are in good shape and ready for service. Asking $14,500 each. The tanks are located in Frankfort, IN. That is about 45 minutes north or Indianapolis. I will consider delivery for an additional fee.
60 bbl HLT/Sour Tank
This tank was custom built to act as a kettle sour tank. It has steam jackets so you can knockout, pitch bacteria and keep at desired sour temp and then bring temp out to kill bacteria. The tank has a front and top manway, top mounted sprayball for CIP and front mounted sample port.
GEA GSC40 Westfalia Centrifuge for sale
GEA GSC40 Westfalia Centrifuge for sale. This machine was used in the cellar only (no hot side centrifugation). We ran this machine close to 70bbls/hr throughput. 480V 3 phase power required. 2022 pricing is almost $150k. Sale price is $120k or best offer. Buyer responsible for crating and shipping. Manufacturer...
Pall Supradisc Lenticular Filter- WSFZ Housing for Two 16″ Modules
Pall Supradisc Lenticular Filter- WSFZ Housing for Two 16" Modules ( $2,000 ) Like new filter housing. Needs new modules but in perfect shape other than that. Asking $2000. New they are 6k plus. Pickup from Greenville, SC only. Can easily be palletized and ready to ship. Let me know if you need more info. Cheers!
4-Head Can/Bottle Filler, HDP DCF4
For sale is our 4-head HDP DCF4 filler. Features automatic can purging, pre-evacuation, filling, venting, crowning, and CIP cycle. Container is completely enclosed by cabinet and safety doors which open automatically. Accepts all common glass bottles, cans or PET. Easy to change out bases and heads to run bottles or cans, adjustable fill heights and pre-evacuations, analog pressure sensing, level sensing, and volume metering. Easy and intuitive touchscreen controls. 120 V, single phase, 5 A, 50/60 Hz.
WTF, Data?! Numbers = Profits! w/ Pulkit K. Agrawal of The 5th Ingredient
Almost every brewery is tracking their data – whether it’s in a spreadsheet, paper logs, or an electronic brewery management system. As breweries start scaling, there are two key areas that brewers and owners start looking at for their products — (1) making consistent quality beer and (2) improving costs over time.
3-Head Keg Washer $19,500 OBO
Perfect condition ready to use keg washer. Text or call me for questions (661)304-2743. 7” color touch screen operator control interface. Three stainless sankey couplers with individual shutoffs. Stainless CO2 pressure gauge. All 304 stainless construction. Heavy-duty lockable stainless casters. Stainless Steel enclosure (UL Certified 508 A) Peristaltic sanitizer...
New kegs in stock! ship from CA
Kegs in Stock! In Concord, CA. First come, first service. Not many left. 1/2bbl keg, 2.4mm chime thickness, FOB California: $129 ea. 1/6bbl keg, 1.8mm chime thickness, FOB California: $79 ea. *Brand New. *with Micromatic D type spear. *Customer Pick up from Concord, CA, US. *Stackable. *5BarG Pressure test before...
