Fish & Game releases 2022 Salmon harvest summary
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has published preliminary harvest and value figures for the 2022 Alaska Commercial Salmon Fishery. The 2022 commercial salmon fishery all species harvest was valued at approximately $720.4 million, an increase from the 2021 fishery value of $643.9 million.
Governor Selects Adam Crum to Lead the Alaska Department of Revenue
November 14, 2022 (Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed Adam Crum to be the new commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue. Crum takes over the department after serving as commissioner at the Alaska Department of Health. “Commissioner Crum demonstrated to me, and all Alaskans, his management...
Governor Appoints Heidi Hedberg as Acting Department of Health Commissioner
November 14, 2022 (Anchorage) – Governor Mike Dunleavy named Heidi Hedberg as acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health today. Hedberg replaces outgoing Commissioner Adam Crum, who has been named the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue earlier today. Ms. Hedberg has been with the state since...
