ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Kramer the bulldog is looking for a loving home

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6Dca_0j6NK5cU00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Kramer, a fun and outgoing American bull dog mix, needs a comfy forever home.

Kramer came to Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter from Macomb County Animal Control, and not much is known about his past.

He won’t do too great around cats, but Kramer would be just fine with other dogs and sturdy kids. Kramer would have lots of fun with a big yard, and a friend to play with.

Kramer is one year old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can inquire about adopting Kramer and other animals by visiting ac.ingham.org or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
Tracy Stengel

Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday Season

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two Christmas trees will be decorated in honor of Dee Ann Warner this season and you can be a part of keeping her spirit alive. Dee Warner, mother of five and grandmother to six, was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. Since then, the family has been desperate for answers. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
TECUMSEH, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Jackson family ready to help with Thankasgiving turkey need

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Finding a way to give back to their community. For Melissa and Jonathon Greene it’s a dream that started in their home garden during the pandemic. “I ended up doing what most people do when they have a garden is overproducing vegetables, so my husband built this big beautiful cart and […]
JACKSON, MI
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of North Larch Street and East Michigan Avenue has reopened following a small fire Monday morning. The first broke out just before 7 a.m. at Paramount Coffee Company. Employees were forced to evacuate the building. Authorities said the fire started from a coffee bean...
LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
DEXTER, MI
WLNS

Local groups give shoes to Veterans

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As a small token of appreciation this Veteran’s Day, volunteers with Soles-4-Vets handed out free shoes to veterans and those who are actively serving. Footprints of Michigan, Feldman Chevrolet and the UAW participated. Veterans were able to drive up in their cars to pick out the shoes of their choice. At […]
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover

MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
ROCHESTER, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lansing, MI

The city of Lansing in Ingham County, Michigan, is home to the historic State Capitol Building and Michigan State University. Named after Lansing, New York, the population as of the 2020 census was 112,644, making it the sixth largest city in the Great Lake State. After being chosen as the...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Fire damages, closes Kentucky Fried Chicken near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire damaged and closed a Jackson-area Kentucky Fried Chicken early Monday, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at 5:38 a.m., Nov. 14 at the KFC at 2930 E. Michigan Ave. in Blackman Township, north of Jackson, Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester said.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

WLNS

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy