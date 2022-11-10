Kramer the bulldog is looking for a loving home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Kramer, a fun and outgoing American bull dog mix, needs a comfy forever home.

Kramer came to Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter from Macomb County Animal Control, and not much is known about his past.

He won’t do too great around cats, but Kramer would be just fine with other dogs and sturdy kids. Kramer would have lots of fun with a big yard, and a friend to play with.

Kramer is one year old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can inquire about adopting Kramer and other animals by visiting ac.ingham.org or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.