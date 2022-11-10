Read full article on original website
Related
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape, with control of the House still undecided, party leadership in flux and a potentially consequential lame-duck session with legislation on gay marriage, Ukraine and government funding. Newly elected members of Congress arrived for Monday’s orientation amid jarring disappointments for Republicans, setting up rocky internal party leadership elections for GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. Republicans suffered one of the most disappointing midterm outcomes in decades when a mighty...
Trump ready to run, as many blame him for midterms, but his base will decide
With Democrats somehow keeping control of the Senate in an absolutely awful political environment, Donald Trump is getting the lion’s share of the blame.
WTNH.com
EXPLAINER: Where does student loan forgiveness stand?
A federal appeals court in St. Louis has created another roadblock for President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness. The court on Monday agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program in one of several cases challenging the...
WTNH.com
State Supreme Court wins shaped by abortion, redistricting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republicans have claimed key victories in state Supreme Court races that will give them an advantage in major redistricting fights, while Democrats notched similarly significant wins with help from groups focused on defending abortion access. The expensive fights over court control in several states...
Comments / 0