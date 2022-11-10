ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Keeps Breaking Bears Records But He Doesn't Care

Fields: I don't care about records, I just want to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past month, Justin Fields has been spectacular. I mean that in the truest sense of the word. When he takes off for 60+ yard touchdowns or when he hits deep balls with pinpoint accuracy, it’s a sight to behold. Jaw-dropping stuff. It’s gotten to the point that no matter what kind of trouble Fields faces, the question isn’t if Fields can extend the play, it’s how he’ll extend the play.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa Attends Sunday's Bears-Lions Game

Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa attends Sunday's Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A special Chicago guest was present at Soldier Field on Sunday for the Bears-Lions game. Ex-Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa showed up to the game on Sunday with a Bears sweatshirt. Hossa, 43, spent the last eight...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Jefferson Makes Catch of the Year in Vikings' Wild Win Vs. Bills

Justin Jefferson makes catch of the year in Vikings’ wild win vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are no words for Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver set records in his first two seasons and had the game – and catch – of his life in Buffalo on Sunday. He finished the afternoon with 10 catches, 193 yards and a touchdown, but he saved his best for the final drive of the regulation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Marian Hossa on Untold Stories From New Book, Blackhawks Jersey Retirement

Podcast: Hossa's untold stories from book, jersey retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview Marian Hossa to talk about some untold stories from his new book and his upcoming jersey retirement with the Blackhawks. Hossa gets into why he turned down long-term offers to sign a one-year deal with Detroit, what he learned from Pavel Datsyuk, why he accepted Chicago's 12-year contract over Tampa Bay's, what his reaction was when Jonathan Toews told him he was going to get the Stanley Cup first if they won in 2010, one of the worst injuries of his career during the 2013 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston, what his potential future could be with the organization and much more.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Justin Fields, Cole Kmet TD Catch Was Nearly Ruined by Elements

How elements nearly ruined Kmet 50-yd TD catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields’ incredible 67-yard touchdown run will get all of the attention this week as a standout highlight against the Lions, and from a sheer talent standpoint there was no better play from Week 10. But in terms of scheme meeting skill, it was Fields’ 50-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet that took the cake.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Tom Brady Almost Retired at 27 Because of Elbow Pain

Tom Brady admits he almost retired at this age due to elbow pain originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the oldest player in the NFL and still leading his team to victories, including a 21-16 win in Germany over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Chicago

NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels' Job With Raiders Not in Jeopardy

Report: Raiders not planning to move on from McDaniels originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. So much for Josh McDaniels being on the hot seat. Despite his disastrous start as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, his job for 2022 and beyond appears to be secure. McDaniels' group is 2-7 on...
NBC Chicago

ESPN Analyst: Fields' Play Warrants Him in ‘MVP Conversation'

ESPN analyst: Fields' play warrants him in 'MVP conversation' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields has been in the national spotlight for the past month. His unparalleled rushing ability and increasing development in the passing game have put him and the Bears on notice, despite their current three-game losing streak.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NFL Germany Fans Sing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads' at Munich's Allianz Arena

NFL Germany fans sing ‘Country Roads’ at Allianz Arena originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL played its first game in Germany on Sunday morning. The league brought Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Munich, home of Oktoberfest, to take on the Seattle Seahawks in front of a packed crowd at the Allianz Arena. The Bucs went on to defeat the Seahawks 21-16 – a win that Brady enjoyed for more reasons than one.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Chicago

Jack Sanborn Appeciating Moment Playing in Bears Defense

Sanborn trying to soak in the moment as Bears linebacker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn’s had quite the journey this year. It started with the celebration of a Las Vegas Bowl win as a Wisconsin Badger, moved on to the disappointment of sitting through the NFL draft without hearing his name called, then turned to the excitement of signing a free agent deal with his hometown team, the Bears.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Marlins Promote Caroline O'Connor to President

Caroline O’Connor didn’t know what her ceiling was when she entered the sports business world, simply because there were so few examples of women who traveled her path. Turns out, she had no limit. The Miami Marlins promoted O’Connor to president of business operations on Monday, making them...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Chicago

Where Things Stand Between Marian Hossa, Blackhawks About Future Role

Where things stand between Hossa, Hawks about future role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Marian Hossa stepped away from hockey in 2017 due to a progressive skin disorder, the Blackhawks eventually traded his contract to the Arizona Coyotes for salary cap reasons. Hossa only approved of the trade because he was promised by the Blackhawks that he would be re-signed when it expired.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

