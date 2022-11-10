ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Faris On Her New Family Podcast, 'The Peepkins'

Hey peeps, good news here! Anna Faris, podcast queen and all-around hilarious woman, is set to star in and executive produce a new audio show for kids titled The Peepkins. The 10-episode family podcast series from QCODE will premiere on Nov. 22 and features an original soundtrack performed by Faris and her equally funny co-stars, Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock and Phineas and Ferb) and Diedrich Bader (Better Things and The Drew Carey Show).
Aaron Carter Leaves Behind Young Son

Aaron Carter, 34, has died. The former child star and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter was “found unresponsive in his Palmdale, California home” on November 5. Shortly after emergency personnel arrived, he was declared deceased at the scene. He is survived by his 11-month-old son Prince, whom he shared with ex Melanie Martin.
PALMDALE, CA
Selena Gomez Basically Threw Herself A Wedding For Her 30th Birthday

Turning thirty, flirty, and thriving is a good enough reason to throw your wedding sans groom — at least in Selena Gomez’s book. The multi-hyphenate revealed that for her 30th birthday, she threw herself a solo wedding-style party for the occasion. “I thought I would be married by...
Yup, I Am A Pinterest Mom. This Is My Season To Shine.

You know all those snazzy photos of craft projects you pin to your “rainy day” board on Pinterest but may or may never get to and when you finally do, it may or may not end in a potential #PinterestFail? Hi, my name is Brittany Jepsen and I’m the person you’ve been looking to blame — well, one of them, anyway. I’m a crafts blogger, and I’ve been providing those ideas before Pinterest was even Pinterest. Since 2008, to be exact, when none of us even knew that one day anyone would want 3,379 ways to pose an Elf on a Shelf, heaven help us all.
UTAH STATE
From The Confessional: Post-Divorce Parenthood

Whether you’re navigating co-parenting with your ex, building a blended family, or doing both, post-divorce parenthood has its own particular set of challenges, milestones, and wins. From sharing custody with an ex-spouse they still consider toxic to finding relief during their days or weeks “off,” here are 16 parents’ confessions about the highs and lows.
Amy Schumer Revealed Her Son Was In The Hospital With RSV

RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), a respiratory virus that can be especially harsh and even dangerous in babies and young children, has been one of the scariest and most rampant illnesses this season. While it’s normal to see respiratory viruses as kids return to school and the weather cools, RSV is...
Zoe Kazan Reveals She And Paul Dano Quietly Welcomed Their Second Child

Zoe Kazan is now a mother of two! The Big Sick star just revealed that she and Paul Dano secretly welcomed their second child sometime in October. Kazan appeared on Today with Carey Mulligan to promote their upcoming film She Said and confirmed the exciting news. “You just had a baby how long ago?” Today host Hoda Kotb asked. “Three weeks ago, our second child,” Kazan replied.
Jennifer Aniston Was Going Through IVF While Tabloids Promoted Pregnancy Rumors

For years, pregnancy speculation swirled around Jennifer Aniston. First, during her highly publicized marriage to Brad Pitt in the early 2000s, then with her now ex-husband Justin Theroux in the 2010s. Reports dissected her choice not to have kids and focus on her career, with rumors about her relationships and baby woes selling millions of magazines.
