Read full article on original website
Related
Andy Cohen’s Family Is Bursting With Love for the TV Host! Meet His Parents and Sister Emily
Late-night host Andy Cohen is a favorite among reality TV viewers for always dishing out hard-hitting questions and bringing the laughs. Away from the cameras, he is a dedicated son, brother and father who enjoys quality time with his loved ones. Keep scrolling to meet the star’s family. Who...
Lindsay Lohan Says She'll Pass Her Husband's First Christmas Present Down To Her Daughter
Lindsay Lohan is reemerging onto the scene and starring in her first feature film since 2013. It’s a holiday movie called Falling For Christmas, and it’s streaming now on Netflix. As she makes the rounds promoting her new movie and her new era, she’s also reflecting on the...
Jennifer Lopez is Clapping Back At The Criticism She’s Getting For Changing Her Last Name
The world collectively sighed when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made all our early ‘00s dreams come true and reunited in April 2021. And after a little over a year of dating, the couple married in Las Vegas in July 2022. Though both these Hollywood stars have not had...
Jason Momoa Makes Rare Appearance With Kids Before Stripping Down On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Jason Momoa had a fun-filled Wednesday evening as he attended the premiere of his new Netflix movie Slumberland, and celebrated the role during a now-viral appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 43-year-old brought his kids with ex-wife Lisa Bonet — 15-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf — to the...
Anna Faris On Her New Family Podcast, 'The Peepkins'
Hey peeps, good news here! Anna Faris, podcast queen and all-around hilarious woman, is set to star in and executive produce a new audio show for kids titled The Peepkins. The 10-episode family podcast series from QCODE will premiere on Nov. 22 and features an original soundtrack performed by Faris and her equally funny co-stars, Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock and Phineas and Ferb) and Diedrich Bader (Better Things and The Drew Carey Show).
Mandy Moore Shares The ‘Super Mom’ Advice Hilary Duff Gave Her About Having Two Kids
Having a second child is a massive step for families — or at least it was for Mandy Moore. The This is Us star just welcomed her second son, Ozzy, last month with with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and recently opened up about how fellow mom and BFF Hilary Duff has helped her navigate her expanding family.
Jennifer Lawrence Used To Unwind With Weed And Whiskey After ‘Hunger Games’ Premieres
Everyone unwinds after a stressful night in their own way. Some take a long bubble bath. Others pour a healthy glass of wine and binge-watch the latest true crime series. For Jennifer Lawrence — at least during her Hunger Games days — it was sneaking away for a nip of whiskey and weed that helped calm her nerves after a particularly long day.
Rebel Wilson Reveals Her Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Threw Her A Secret Baby Shower
There’s a whole lot of joy happening in Rebel Wilson’s life, and she is finally letting us in on what’s gone down over the last few months. After announcing the birth of her daughter, Royce Lilian, yesterday, she also revealed that her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, threw her a secret baby shower.
Aaron Carter Leaves Behind Young Son
Aaron Carter, 34, has died. The former child star and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter was “found unresponsive in his Palmdale, California home” on November 5. Shortly after emergency personnel arrived, he was declared deceased at the scene. He is survived by his 11-month-old son Prince, whom he shared with ex Melanie Martin.
Selena Gomez Basically Threw Herself A Wedding For Her 30th Birthday
Turning thirty, flirty, and thriving is a good enough reason to throw your wedding sans groom — at least in Selena Gomez’s book. The multi-hyphenate revealed that for her 30th birthday, she threw herself a solo wedding-style party for the occasion. “I thought I would be married by...
Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Kids Had No Idea "Aunt" Taylor Swift Was Mega Famous
Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images. Ryan Reynolds has mastered being a girl dad probably better than any other dad out there. And that could mainly be because his daughter’s “aunt” is none other than global superstar — Taylor Swift. The actor appeared on a...
Yup, I Am A Pinterest Mom. This Is My Season To Shine.
You know all those snazzy photos of craft projects you pin to your “rainy day” board on Pinterest but may or may never get to and when you finally do, it may or may not end in a potential #PinterestFail? Hi, my name is Brittany Jepsen and I’m the person you’ve been looking to blame — well, one of them, anyway. I’m a crafts blogger, and I’ve been providing those ideas before Pinterest was even Pinterest. Since 2008, to be exact, when none of us even knew that one day anyone would want 3,379 ways to pose an Elf on a Shelf, heaven help us all.
Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How To Tell Her Son She Kisses ‘Harry Potter’ In New Movie
Like most kids, Evan Rachel Wood’s son is a big Harry Potter fan. And, to the 9-year-old’s delight, his mom got to act alongside Boy Wonder himself, Daniel Radcliffe, in the new outlandish and satirical Al Yankovic biopic, Weird. Yet, not so delightfully, Wood intimately kisses Radcliffe throughout...
Joanna Gaines Has ‘The Best Perspective’ Raising A Preschooler Alongside Teens
Joanna Gaines is in a unique position: her youngest son, Crew, just turned 4, and her oldest, Drake, is heading off to college next year. The age gap has made the Fixer Upper star realize, even more, that time is fleeting. She wants to embrace each and every stage of parenthood before it comes and goes.
From The Confessional: Post-Divorce Parenthood
Whether you’re navigating co-parenting with your ex, building a blended family, or doing both, post-divorce parenthood has its own particular set of challenges, milestones, and wins. From sharing custody with an ex-spouse they still consider toxic to finding relief during their days or weeks “off,” here are 16 parents’ confessions about the highs and lows.
Zooey Deschanel Says Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Is An 'Amazing Stepdad'
Zooey Deschanel’s partner Jonathan Scott is pulling more than boyfriend duty these days. The 42-year-old actress said her boyfriend of three years is "an amazing stepdad” and that “he's really very highly qualified for the job.”. The couple was interviewed, as reported by People, on the red...
Amy Schumer Revealed Her Son Was In The Hospital With RSV
RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), a respiratory virus that can be especially harsh and even dangerous in babies and young children, has been one of the scariest and most rampant illnesses this season. While it’s normal to see respiratory viruses as kids return to school and the weather cools, RSV is...
Zoe Kazan Reveals She And Paul Dano Quietly Welcomed Their Second Child
Zoe Kazan is now a mother of two! The Big Sick star just revealed that she and Paul Dano secretly welcomed their second child sometime in October. Kazan appeared on Today with Carey Mulligan to promote their upcoming film She Said and confirmed the exciting news. “You just had a baby how long ago?” Today host Hoda Kotb asked. “Three weeks ago, our second child,” Kazan replied.
Jennifer Aniston Was Going Through IVF While Tabloids Promoted Pregnancy Rumors
For years, pregnancy speculation swirled around Jennifer Aniston. First, during her highly publicized marriage to Brad Pitt in the early 2000s, then with her now ex-husband Justin Theroux in the 2010s. Reports dissected her choice not to have kids and focus on her career, with rumors about her relationships and baby woes selling millions of magazines.
Jennifer Aniston Gives Touching Tribute To Her Dad, John Aniston, After His Passing
Soap actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89. The actor was best known for his role on the popular soap opera — Days of Our Lives — where he played the character Victor Kirakis starting back in 1985. He also happened to be the father of superstar actress, Jennifer Aniston.
Scary Mommy
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0