US, China climate envoys to 'meet later' at UN summit
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he'll be meeting his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt
Qatar at World Cup pinnacle after years of Mideast turmoil
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hosting the World Cup marks a pinnacle in Qatar’s efforts to rise out of the shadow of its larger neighbors in the wider Middle East, where its politics and its upstart ambitions have brought both international attention and regional ire. The road...
Russia faces G20 calls to end Ukraine war
Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure to end its war in Ukraine Tuesday, as G20 leaders meeting in Indonesia rued the high cost of the eight-month-old conflict. In a draft communique, countries including Russia deplored the impact of "the war in Ukraine" -- a conflict that "most members strongly condemned".
Sergei Lavrov, a fixture of Russian diplomacy facing his toughest test in Ukraine
If Sergei Lavrov, the 72-year-old whiskey-drinking Russian foreign minister, had indeed suffered a heart flutter soon after stepping off the plane in Bali it would have been understandable for a man who has been cast by his leader as his stand-in punchbag at the summit. Viewing the forces arrayed against...
Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world is getting hotter and more crowded and the two issues are connected, but not quite as much as people might think, experts say. On Tuesday somewhere a baby will be born that will be the globe’s 8 billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations and other experts. The Earth has warmed almost 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the world hit the 4 billion mark in 1974. Climate and population is a touchy subject for scientists and officials. While more people consuming energy, mostly from the burning of fossil fuels, is warming the planet, the key issue isn’t the number of people as much as how a small fraction of those people are causing way more than their share of carbon pollution, several climate and population experts told The Associated Press.
110 Rohingya flee Myanmar, land by boat in Indonesia
More than 100 Rohingya Muslims traveling in a boat for more than a month have been found along the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa. Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit....
Palestinian stabs 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement
Israeli paramedics say that a Palestinian man stabbed three Israelis in a settlement in the occupied West Bank before he was shot by Israeli security personnel
Zelensky Outlines Path to Peace in Impassioned G20 Speech
The Ukrainian president told world leaders in Bali that a document should be signed after "all anti-war measures are implemented."
