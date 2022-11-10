ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whether you appreciate the artistry or dislike the damage, graffiti is commonplace in Louisville. That is, it’s common in places it’s not technically allowed to be. An anonymous viewer submitted this question to Ask WAVE:. “Who is responsible for cleaning the graffiti on traffic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

First snow in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday morning WAVE Country got the first taste of winter weather and woke up to snow on their yards. Here are some photos you all shared with us of what you saw when you looked outside Saturday. Some saw over an inch of snow this morning!
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

Topgolf Louisville finally has an official opening date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We now know when Topgolf Louisville is officially opening. The long-awaited sports entertainment venue is opening on Nov. 18, this Friday. That was announced via Topgolf's website. Up until now, Topgolf management would only say that they hoped to be open by Thanksgiving. Topgolf is located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Mechanical issue leaves train stalled in Crescent Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some residents in Crescent Hill were trapped by a train Saturday. According to CSX, the train on the tracks near Frankfort and Blackburn Avenues experienced a mechanical issue around 3:30 p.m. The company said they are working to make repairs but did not give a time...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Snow totals and pictures from across the area

A lot of us woke up to a little winter wonderland this morning! As expected, our far Southern communities were left with more of a rain/mix through the morning, but the rest of us got some legit accumulated snow across the area. Those that got snow should know it will be short lived. Most of, if not all of it, will melt through the day today as temps "warm" up to the upper 30s. Until that happens, be sure to take your time out on the roadways as they will be slick through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for some areas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A wild ending to a police chase in Indiana. Several cars were damaged, police had their guns drawn, and one person is in custody. The chase ended on one of the busiest streets in Clarksville on Sunday where I-65 meets the Lewis and Clark Parkway. But...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Topgolf Louisville announces opening date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The opening date for Louisville’s newest golf attraction has been released. Topgolf Louisville, located at Oxmoor Center, will welcome golfers for the first time on Friday, November 18. The facility, which features more than 100 heated hitting bays, will be open from 10 a.m. to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPS unveils construction on $220 million project to build new aircraft hanger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced construction of a multi-million dollar project being built in Louisville to maintain the company’s fleet of 747 freighters. On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and other local leaders met at the new hangar site which will be located at 4500 Crittenden Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police

November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

Water main break shuts off water to some Louisville residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A water main break has shut off water to some Louisville residents near the Watterson Expressway. According to the Louisville Water Company, the break occurred in the 4000 block of Taylor Boulevard. At this time, officials are unsure when the break happened. But, Louisville Water says...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 generations of 1 family have fought fires in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A passion burns within Tim Kron. It's kept him grabbing his helmet, hopping into a big red truck, and riding into harms way in New Albany since 1987. "When we go out the door, we're going to a person's worst day," Tim said. The now...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Last cow has been found after escaping truck near Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three weeks on the run, the last cow has been found after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park. Louisville Metro Animal Services says the final cow was located and they're helping LMPD move it to another location. It's unclear when they found the cow and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

4 guns in a week at JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, KY

