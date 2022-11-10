Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness building closed due to flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness main building at 400 E. Gray St. will be closed until further notice due to flooding within the building. The notice was sent out Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Public Health and Wellness, who said employees were sent...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whether you appreciate the artistry or dislike the damage, graffiti is commonplace in Louisville. That is, it’s common in places it’s not technically allowed to be. An anonymous viewer submitted this question to Ask WAVE:. “Who is responsible for cleaning the graffiti on traffic...
Wave 3
Learn about home renovations from the experts with My Southern Home University
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you looking to renovate your kitchen or your bathroom? It can be a lot of work! Experts from the TV show “My Southern Home” are teaming up to offer one-on-one help for the first time ever on Saturday, November 19. The My Southern...
Wave 3
First snow in WAVE Country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday morning WAVE Country got the first taste of winter weather and woke up to snow on their yards. Here are some photos you all shared with us of what you saw when you looked outside Saturday. Some saw over an inch of snow this morning!
WLKY.com
Topgolf Louisville finally has an official opening date
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We now know when Topgolf Louisville is officially opening. The long-awaited sports entertainment venue is opening on Nov. 18, this Friday. That was announced via Topgolf's website. Up until now, Topgolf management would only say that they hoped to be open by Thanksgiving. Topgolf is located...
Mechanical issue leaves train stalled in Crescent Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some residents in Crescent Hill were trapped by a train Saturday. According to CSX, the train on the tracks near Frankfort and Blackburn Avenues experienced a mechanical issue around 3:30 p.m. The company said they are working to make repairs but did not give a time...
wdrb.com
Snow totals and pictures from across the area
A lot of us woke up to a little winter wonderland this morning! As expected, our far Southern communities were left with more of a rain/mix through the morning, but the rest of us got some legit accumulated snow across the area. Those that got snow should know it will be short lived. Most of, if not all of it, will melt through the day today as temps "warm" up to the upper 30s. Until that happens, be sure to take your time out on the roadways as they will be slick through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for some areas.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Wave 3
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A wild ending to a police chase in Indiana. Several cars were damaged, police had their guns drawn, and one person is in custody. The chase ended on one of the busiest streets in Clarksville on Sunday where I-65 meets the Lewis and Clark Parkway. But...
Wave 3
Topgolf Louisville announces opening date
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The opening date for Louisville’s newest golf attraction has been released. Topgolf Louisville, located at Oxmoor Center, will welcome golfers for the first time on Friday, November 18. The facility, which features more than 100 heated hitting bays, will be open from 10 a.m. to...
wdrb.com
Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
Wave 3
UPS unveils construction on $220 million project to build new aircraft hanger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced construction of a multi-million dollar project being built in Louisville to maintain the company’s fleet of 747 freighters. On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and other local leaders met at the new hangar site which will be located at 4500 Crittenden Drive.
953wiki.com
Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police
November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
Wave 3
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight at a popular Highlands bar spills into the street and ends with someone shot and injured. The owner of Wick’s Pizza woke up Sunday morning to bullet holes in his front windows. LMPD tells WAVE News that the incident started with two groups...
wdrb.com
Water main break shuts off water to some Louisville residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A water main break has shut off water to some Louisville residents near the Watterson Expressway. According to the Louisville Water Company, the break occurred in the 4000 block of Taylor Boulevard. At this time, officials are unsure when the break happened. But, Louisville Water says...
wdrb.com
4 generations of 1 family have fought fires in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A passion burns within Tim Kron. It's kept him grabbing his helmet, hopping into a big red truck, and riding into harms way in New Albany since 1987. "When we go out the door, we're going to a person's worst day," Tim said. The now...
Watch: Last of 11 escaped cows in Louisville resurfaces
Authorities in Kentucky said the last of 11 cows that escaped from a truck in late October has been sighted weeks later.
wdrb.com
Last cow has been found after escaping truck near Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three weeks on the run, the last cow has been found after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park. Louisville Metro Animal Services says the final cow was located and they're helping LMPD move it to another location. It's unclear when they found the cow and...
Wave 3
4 guns in a week at JCPS schools
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?. Make Ends Meet: Handling a 401(k) in a bear market. Medicare | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. Updated: 7 hours ago. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes AARP Volunteer Charles M. Williams to...
Comments / 0