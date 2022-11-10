ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Assessing the threat of a ‘tripledemic,’ RSV, COVID-19, and flu spread

By Sierra Krug
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPvQP_0j6NJRfm00

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — As cases of RSV, COVID-19, and influenza surge throughout the community, health experts are working to prevent a potential “tripledemic.”

With three viruses to worry about this flu season, many people are wondering how to keep themselves and their families healthy this winter.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources, John Littel, visited a Thanksgiving food drive in Petersburg to publicly receive his flu shot. 8News asked about the realistic threat of Richmond seeing a tripledemic unfold soon.

“I wouldn’t necessarily call it a tripledemic,” Secretary Littel said. “I think we’re addressing each of the respiratory illnesses that are out there.”

‘It’s scary’: Hospitals near capacity as RSV cases continue to surge throughout Central Virginia

Secretary Littel addressed the primary focus for healthcare professionals right now. He cited the flu as a focal point in the current public health landscape.

“In most jurisdictions in Virginia we’re seeing pretty significant declines in COVID,” Secretary Littel said. “In some areas, it’s a little higher, but we have very stable hospitalizations and deaths, so that’s relatively the base, but what we are seeing is a big influx of flu so for a number of years we’ve been waiting for the flu season to really pick up.”

Healthcare professionals largely attribute this busy, “respiratory illness season,” to weakened immunity stemming from years of social distancing.

“A lot of children will be exposed to RSV and other respiratory illness at some point in their childhood, and really, with a lot of people being at home the past two years, they just haven’t been exposed to it,” Littel said.

Pediatric respiratory illnesses have been top-of-mind lately, as local hospitals and healthcare systems report heightened cases of RSV in children locally and regionally. Healthcare workers are working rigorously to hinder growing case numbers in order to preserve valuable medical resources and to prevent hospitals from reaching capacity and running out of resources — a problem reminiscent of COVID-19’s peak.

“The first thing we look at is, ‘do they have those services available?'” Littel said. “We also look at, ‘do we have the drugs and other procedures to treat people?’ — just to make sure we have treatment available.”

8News asked if the state of Virginia currently has sufficient resources. Littel confirmed that, for the time being, the state does.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
hburgcitizen.com

Flu, respiratory illness hitting central Shenandoah Valley, Virginia hard

Rockingham County Public Schools urged parents last week not to send their children to school with flu-like symptoms as cases of the virus climb across the area and region. Meanwhile, Sentara RMH is seeing more patients with flu-like and respiratory illnesses this fall than in the past couple flu seasons, said Rebecca Brubaker, a nurse with Sentara RMH Medical Center Infection Prevention and Control.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
novaregion.org

Northern Virginia Public Health Leaders Stress the Importance of Taking Steps to Stay Safe

Public Health leaders in the Northern Virginia region (Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington Counties, including all towns and municipalities- and the City of Alexandria) are encouraging residents to maintain their vigilance in preventing several concerning diseases that are already spreading in the Northern Region this fall and winter: the seasonal flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19. This is especially important because as temperatures cool, we spend more time indoors with others, and may travel to gather with friends and family for celebrations who are at increased risk of severe complications from infection.
Virginia Mercury

A warning siren on Virginia students’ mental health

By Keith Perrigan Recently, a tremendous amount of attention has been paid to the decline in student achievement in Virginia since 2019. Simply enter any combination of “Virginia,” “NAEP,” “SOL,” “cut scores,” “higher expectations” and so on, and a plethora of news articles, op-eds and reports will fill your screen. Rightly so. Ensuring our current […] The post A warning siren on Virginia students’ mental health appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

BRHD: Respiratory viruses spreading quickly throughout region

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Health experts say influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are spreading rapidly. The Blue Ridge Health District says these respiratory viruses are spreading earlier than usual this season and many hospitals are already nearing capacity due to an increase in patients sick from respiratory illnesses.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

New report shows pandemic's impact on Virginia public schools

ARLINGTON, Va. - Learning loss, severe mental health problems, and a crushing teacher shortage are among the issues that continue to hamper Virginia schools well over two years since the start of the pandemic, according to a new report. The Pandemic Impact on Public K-12 Education was requested by the...
VIRGINIA STATE
gotodestinations.com

10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)

Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy