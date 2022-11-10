ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
Vogue Magazine

Hotel Ulysses Is Baltimore’s Buzziest—And Most Decadent—New Stay

An undersung American city, a heavily-veneered café, an escape from réalité. At Baltimore’s new Hotel Ulysses, with its seductively low lighting and mirrored drinking parlor, there’s a sense that you’re arriving at Mount Vernon’s hottest club as the concierge hands over a blue key card. But don’t let the handmade quilts and duster-covered TVs fool you into thinking it will be a snoozy stay—beneath the leopard carpet lies the potential to really party.
BALTIMORE, MD
Travel Maven

This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must Visit

The Old Line State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Baltimore, you might just want to visit.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot Plate: Patterson Park BrewFest, Velleggia’s opens, HEX Superette opens, and more.

This week promises to be a fun one for Baltimore food lovers, with tons of events, dinners and new spots opening. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:. Fans of old school Baltimore Italian have a big reason to celebrate this week, with the opening of Velleggia’s in Cross Street Market. The restaurant, which is a reprise of the longtime Little Italy favorite, opens on Friday evening.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Michael Colyar at the Baltimore Comedy Factory

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Get ready to experience the wit, charm, and unique style of a man who's hard to ignore and impossible to forget at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. The multi-talented Michael Colyar shares more about his show.
BALTIMORE, MD
abandonedway.com

Pictures Show Uninhabited Rosewood Center￼

The Rosewood Center is an abandoned facility for people with developmental disabilities located on Rosewood Lane in Owings Mills, Maryland. Parts of this place have been closed for decades and rest of it closed in 2009. Large part of the Rosewood Center burned down several years ago, and either they’re still removing debris from it or they’re beginning to tear down the buildings.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Local bishop weighs in on 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of the city's busiest intersections. Here's what we know so far. The first, citations will be based on a 'three-strike' system in six enforcement...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Apartment Building Damaged by Fallen Tree

An apartment building in Laurel, Maryland, is damaged after a tree fell into it Sunday, authorities say. Firefighters responded to reports of a tree falling into an apartment in the 13100 block of Larchdale Road at about 11:30 a.m. At the scene, they found a large tree had fallen onto a garden apartment building with several floors, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.
LAUREL, MD
Nottingham MD

‘Cocktails & Candy Canes’ holiday pop-up returning to Lib’s Grill this month

PERRY HALL, MD—A festive, pop-up will be returning to Perry Hall this holiday season. “Cocktails & Candy Canes” will soon be returning to Lib’s Grill. Lib’s Grill will be converting all three locations (Maple Lawn, Perry Hall, and Bel Air) into the holiday pop-up known as “Cocktails & Candy Canes” from November 22 through January 23.
PERRY HALL, MD
Outsider.com

LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus

A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick

Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
FREDERICK, MD
macaronikid.com

5 Things to DO This Week in Annapolis

Every week, Macaroni KID Annapolis shares five things to do with your kids in the Annapolis area over the next seven days. Click on the links below for all of the details!. Tired of searching for family fun in the Annapolis area? Let Macaroni KID Annapolis do the work for you. Sign up today for our free weekly Macaroni KID Annapolis e-newsletter so you never miss a thing!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County offices to close on Friday for Veterans Day

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County government offices, including Department of Health COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and hotline, CountyRide van service, and all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library will be closed on Friday, November 11 in recognition of Veterans Day. Parking meters must be fed and Baltimore County Revenue Authority parking...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Big temperature drop coming soon to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. November 12 — The weekend starts off drier and still mild before a big cooldown. Saturday starts with sun and ends with increasing clouds. Highs reach the mild upper 60s. There is the chance for more rain Saturday evening and overnight with the passage of a cold front.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore business owners react to Mayor Scott's squeegee collaborative plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the forefront of those eagerly awaiting solutions to the city’s squeegee situation are Baltimore business owners. On top of recovering from a pandemic, soaring inflation, and a rise in crime; many say the city’s squeegee situation has been bad for business. So, when the Mayor’s squeegee collaborative announced a slew of newfound solutions, at first, they were optimistic.
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
macaronikid.com

Consignment and Thrift Shops in the Annapolis Area

Recently my daughter, Kat and I visited area Consignment and Thrift Shops to check them out and see what treasures we could find. We decided to share our impressions of each shop with you in the hope you might find a new place for bargains. They are listed in alphabetical order. Happy Shopping!
ANNAPOLIS, MD

