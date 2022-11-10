Read full article on original website
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Iowa to receive $6.17 million in Google settlement
Iowa will receive $6.17 million in a multistate settlement with Google over the company’s location tracking practices. The company will pay $391.5 million to 40 states as a result of the settlement. It is the largest privacy settlement with U.S. states in history, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said in a press release.
Turning red: Iowa's independent voters still drive elections
Republicans dominated elections across Iowa Tuesday night, sweeping in a red wave and bucking the trend seen in other states, where Republicans underperformed expectations. Iowa Republicans ousted two long-serving Democratic incumbents at the state level, flipping the state treasurer and attorney general seats to Republican. By the unofficial vote tally, Democratic state auditor Rob Sand leads his race by a narrow margin, and his Republican challenger Todd Halbur said he will request a recount.
Where do Iowa Democrats go after election drubbing?
There were few bright spots for Iowa Democrats this Election Day. Democratic state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, defeated Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, a top target of Democrats. And Democrats led in a pair of battleground House seats in Ankeny that still haven’t been called. But,...
Health Matters: High-tech simulators let Nebraska health professionals hone their skills
OMAHA -- When a cardiologist wanted to work with a manufacturer to develop and test a new type of stent for large heart arteries, a team of visualization experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center's high-tech simulation center created a 3D model of an artery. After the so-called Megatron...
Column: Legislatures cannot tell judges to ignore the most material facts in setting bail
Beginning in 2023, Illinois will have a new law governing pretrial release on bond. Prosecutors are decrying the new law, labeling it “cashless bail.”. While the new law is hardly a model of clarity, I am not sure that it mandates “cashless bail.”. As a starting point, let’s...
SD pork producers celebrate rejection of slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Agriculture producers across South Dakota say the defeat of a proposed ban on new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls is a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. The majority of voters in the...
RURAL ROUTE 4:
Since I last wrote, we finished our harvesting for the year. I think this was a record early finish for us, thanks to the amazing weather that we had in October. Robb doesn’t remember a year where he finished before the time change. We do remember years where we were still harvesting well into December and hope not to relive that experience!
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on federal probation charge
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. Jeffrey Krowiorz, 34. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. Krowiorz is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of his federal probation. He is on federal probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was last known to be living in Spencer, Iowa.
Inaugural season of girls wrestling starts, 50 SSCSD girls participating
SIOUX CITY – High school girls all over the state are making wrestling history. The inaugural season of sanctioned girls wrestling in Iowa started this month and the first competition in the state is on Monday. The Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union in January made girls wrestling the...
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Friday night follow-up: Frigid weather aside, semifinals produce intriguing finals matchups in all 7 classes
It's too bad there aren't official records kept for such things, because Friday night had to be, if not the coldest, one of the coldest nights ever for Nebraska state playoff football. There have been far snowier days, for sure. And probably some days where the actual temperature was colder...
