Read full article on original website
Related
Help sought after man knocked off ATV in flood waters near Salamanca
SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a man who was knocked off an ATV in flood waters Friday night near Salamanca. The sheriff's office said it was called at 10:50 p.m. Friday about an ATV that was traveling along the Allegheny River, near Old Route 17. It had been washed away in flood waters.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
NewsChannel 36
Turkey Ridge State Forest Land Fire Continues to Burn
JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A forest fire in Turkey Ridge State Forest Land that started yesterday is 95 percent under control according to Steuben County. Despite the efforts of heavy rain and about 75 firefighters from across the region, the fire is expected to burn for the next few days.
WHEC TV-10
Firefighters work to put out wildfire in Steuben County forest
JASPER, N.Y. — We are tracking a wildfire that is burning right now down in Steuben County. It started in the town of Jasper just after 10 a.m. on Thursday. The fire department responded to a brush fire call in the Turkey Ridge State Forest and found it spreading rapidly.
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Charged in Allegany DWI
A Bradford woman was charged in an Allegany DWI early Sunday morning. New York State Police charged 29-year-old Ashley M. Russo with first-offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher. Russo was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear...
fox8tv.com
Benezette Brush Fire
Officials tell us the fire broke out around 3 Thursday in a wooded area near Winslow Hill Road and Treasure Hill Lane in Benezette Township near Route 555. Emergency dispatchers say one person was injured and taken to Penn Highlands Dubois. The fire burnt about 2 acres when first reported,...
Rain knocks down Steuben County forest fire
NOV. 11 UPDATE: The rain that fell on November 11 suppressed the vast majority of Thursday’s wildfire in Steuben County, according to the Office of Emergency Services. Public Safety Director Tim Marshall said that the rain meant that by the afternoon on Nov. 11, 95% of the fire was controlled. NYS DEC Forest Rangers estimated […]
yourdailylocal.com
ANF Approves Fourmile Project in Warren, McKean Counties
BRADFORD, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield signed the decision for the Fourmile Project, which involves four Warren County municipalities. The decision authorizes several management actions in the Fourmile Project Area – a 45,647-acre area located in the Bradford Ranger District in...
NewsChannel 36
Brush Fire to Burn Overnight in Jasper
JASPER N.Y. (WENY) -- Efforts to suppress a forest fire at Turkey Ridge State Forest have stopped Thursday as firefighters face darkness and a large number of dead trees falling around them. While the fire will still burn, Tim Marshall, Director of Public Safety for Steuben County, said there was no risk to residential structures.
Crews fighting ‘major forest fire’ in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews are fighting what is described as a “major forest fire” along Winslow Hill in Benezette. Details are extremely limited but Elk County Dispatch told WTAJ they have all crews from Elk County along with crews from Clearfield, McKean, Clinton, Cameron, and Jefferson counties assisting.
Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV in Centre County
UPDATE: CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV Friday evening along Port Matilda Highway. In a release from Pennsylvania State Police, Joseph Mayes, 56 of Philipsburg, was struck and killed around 6:53 p.m while walking eastbound along Route 322. Police said the force of the crash sent Mayes […]
wellsvillesun.com
The Wellsville Monarchs announce a successful milkweed planting on Main Street, slideshow
Downtown Wellsville will have dedicated milkweed gardens for 2023. Milkweed is now planted in the Fassett Greenspace! Be sure to check out the sprouts in the spring as we encourage Monarch Butterflies to use the space. Thank you to those that braved the rain and stopped out to meet us...
wellsvillesun.com
Electric vehicle charging stations popping up in Allegany County
Cuba now offering a free charging station at The Inn at 28. The inevitable emergance of the electric vehicle(EV) is starting to show signs of life in Allegany County. Since the birth of Tesla or the news that major motor vehicle manufactuarers are retiring combustion engine products, very little progress has occurred. Only a few locals have been driving EV’s and they largely use private charging stations.
‘Massive forest fire’ contained in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Fire crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spent Thursday afternoon mopping up hotspots and monitoring the scene of what had been a “massive forest fire” burning through the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range a half-day earlier. The fire, which burned a couple of...
wellsvillesun.com
Margaret W. Strittmather, 84, Belmont
Margaret W. Strittmather, 84, of Belmont died Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born on September 5, 1938 in Corning, NY to Clarence and Genevieve (Smith) Whalen. Peggy was a graduate of Belfast Central School and Hornell Business School. She retired from the Allegany County Courthouse as Deputy County Clerk after 37 years of service. She was a member of the Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War (DOUV) and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and was an active member of St Mary’s Church in Belmont.
13 WHAM
Hornell man arrested for allegedly shaking child, causing brain injury
Hornell, N.Y. — Hornell Police reported the arrest of Robert E. Taft, 26, of Hornell, following a complaint of suspected child abuse. Police say this was after a child less than five years old was taken to the Emergency Department at St. James hospital in the early morning of October 23.
Controlled burn turned wildfire in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments alerted residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties Wednesday night of smoke in the area that was caused by a large wildfire. The wildfire was burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain, but it is contained, according to the Mountain Top Fire Company. They also reported the wildfire was the […]
Band booster treasurer allegedly forges checks to herself
Montgomery, Pa. — The treasurer of a high school band booster club allegedly forged checks and pocketed more than $4,000. State police at Montoursville say Lindsay Tawney was treasurer of the Montgomery Band Booster Club when she began signing checks to herself in October 2021. Police were contacted after the alleged thefts were discovered on Oct. 20. Through investigation, police found that Tawney took a total of $4,475.97 from Oct. 22, 2021 to Aug. 24, 2022. Tawney had allegedly forged the signatures of the band booster club president on the checks so that she could cash them. Charges will be filed, police say.
wesb.com
Hinsdale Charged After Family Offense
A Hinsdale man was charged after a domestic family offense Thursday night. New York State Police charged 44-year-old John A. Kiernan with criminal mischief and felony criminal contempt. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Man from Hughesville dies in crash
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
Comments / 0