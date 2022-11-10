ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Here is a look at City closures for Veterans Day observance

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Nov. 11, all nonemergency offices will close in observance of Veterans Day.

The following offices and businesses will close:

  • the Victoria Public Library
  • nonemergency City offices

The following services and locations will remain open:

  • The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the compost site will be open.
  • Garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and/or tree limbs will be collected as normally scheduled.
  • Riverside Golf Course will be open.

The City of Victoria provided the above information.

