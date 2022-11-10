Here is a look at City closures for Veterans Day observance
VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Nov. 11, all nonemergency offices will close in observance of Veterans Day.
The following offices and businesses will close:
- the Victoria Public Library
- nonemergency City offices
The following services and locations will remain open:
- The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the compost site will be open.
- Garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and/or tree limbs will be collected as normally scheduled.
- Riverside Golf Course will be open.
The City of Victoria provided the above information.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0