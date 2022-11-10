Read full article on original website
Mortgage rates rise as Fed fights inflation: Freddie Mac
Rates for the 30-year mortgage increased again after a slight dip the week before following the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it was raising rates again, according to Freddie Mac.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth estimated at zero: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX, had a net worth that all but evaporated to zero after it plummeted Friday, following a crisis that forced the company to file for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman was worth an estimated $16 billion on Monday, making him...
Frontier Airlines flight diverted to Atlanta after passenger found in possession of box cutter
A Frontier Airlines passenger took a box cutter onto a plane headed to Tampa from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, the airline says.
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at a North Carolina barbecue restaurant
A woman in North Carolina called 911 to report “pink meat” at a barbecue restaurant in the area.
'Yellowstone' director Taylor Sheridan reacts to claims show is 'anti-woke': 'Really?'
"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan defends series against critics suggesting the show is "anti-woke" and is a "red-state show," ahead of the season five premiere.
Biden says his economic plan 'is showing results,' vows to fight inflation: 'We're on the right track'
President Biden touted his administration's policies and approach to lifting the economy. He said Americans are 'seeing results' and that he would continue to combat inflation.
Elizabeth Holmes trial: federal prosecutors seeking 15 years for Theranos fraud
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison for lying to investors and putting patients' safety at risk.
FTX files for bankruptcy, CEO Bankman-Fried resigns
FTX filed for bankruptcy after a week of tumult for the cryptocurrency exchange, the company announced Friday. Embattled CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned. The Chapter 11 process will include Alameda Research, West Realm Series and 130 affiliated companies, according to the announcement. The filing comes one day after Bankman-Fried...
FTX faces criminal probe in Bahamas after company collapses, loses $1 billion in crypto
The cryptocurrency exchange FTX is facing a criminal inquiry in the Bahamas after the company filed for bankruptcy and essentially collapsed last week. FTX, co-founded by former crypto billionaire and top Democratic donor Sam Bankman-Fried, reported that roughly $1 billion in crypto funds had vanished due to "unauthorized transactions." The company is based in the Bahamas and filed for bankruptcy last week, leading to an investigation from the country's securities commission, Bloomberg reported Sunday.
The Home Depot Foundation surprises veterans with rental, mortgage payments
The Home Depot Foundation is surprising 1,000 veterans across the nation Friday with rental and mortgage payment assistance for the month of December.
Republicans blaming Trump for election results ‘moving way too quick,’ Mercedes Schlapp says
Republicans placing blame on former President Donald Trump for lackluster results in the 2022 midterm elections may have acted too quickly, according to CPAC Senior Fellow Mercedes Schlapp. "I think everyone's moving way too quick to put the blame on Donald Trump. There's a lot of blame to go around,"...
Biden admin to appeal Texas federal judge’s ruling on student loan handout
Hours after a federal court in Texas ruled against President Biden's student loan handout, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement on the administration's opinion toward the ruling. Jean-Pierre stated the administration "strongly disagrees" with the District Court's decision and an appeal has been filed by the Department...
FTX founder Bankman-Fried denies fleeing to South America amid crypto collapse
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied speculation on Twitter that he had flown to South America after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. When asked whether he had flown to Argentina, as rumors swirled on social media, the former chief executive told Reuters via text message that he was in the Bahamas, where the company is headquartered.
Rail strike threat escalates as third union rejects deal
A third rail union's members have rejected a deal with freight railroads, increasing the chances of a nationwide strike that could cripple the economy.
Stuart Varney: Trump is 'dragging the Republican Party into the mud... again'
During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses former President Trump's attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis amid the GOP's lackluster performance in the 2022 midterm elections, arguing the former president is "dragging the Republican Party into the mud." STUART VARNEY: Last night, Donald Trump issued...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' tops box office, scoring second-biggest opening of the year
It was a big weekend at the box office for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," raking in more than $180 million in ticket sales across the United States and Canada, per The Walt Disney Co. The film was viewed in more than 4,396 theaters across North America, bringing in $84 million...
Shortage of key drugs amid flu, RSV surge leaves doctors worried about access
Medical professionals warn that supply shortages of common antibiotics "is of great concern" for vulnerable populations who "literally have no immune system" after the pandemic.
Inflation, earnings reports, Monday's markets, possible rail strike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Trading could be impacted Tuesday as inflation reports are released, stocks lower, 3Q earnings are reported, the rail strike possibility grows, and the student loan handout is halted.
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam. His sister and a co-conspirator will be sentenced in May.
Ford, GM, Hyundai named 'Best for Vets'
Ford, GM and Hyundai were among the 175 companies that made the Military Times "Best for Vets" list for 2022, which highlights companies that support veteran employment.
