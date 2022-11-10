Read full article on original website
Gilbert Eatherton arrested by Boston police for fentanyl trafficking, distribution
Boston police arrested a suspect believed to be in connection with multiple fentanyl overdose victims at Hyde Park on Sunday. At around 5:13 a.m., first responders arrived at 1442 Hyde Park Ave. and attended to four individuals overdosing on fentanyl, according to a police statement. Boston EMS and Boston fire officials administered Narcan to each of the victims, who all regained consciousness and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
WCVB
Transit police officer assaulted by teens at Forest Hills MBTA station
BOSTON — Two teenagers from Boston are facing assault and battery charges after they attacked and injured an MBTA Transit Police Department officer, according to authorities. TPD officials said the officer was assaulted at about 4 p.m. Monday while on patrol at the Forest Hills MBTA Station in Jamaica...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
NECN
Man Charged With Kidnapping, Raping Woman in Attack That Started at MBTA Station
A man accused of kidnapping a 64-year-old woman from an MBTA stop in Quincy, Massachusetts, and raping her repeatedly over the weekend faced a judge in Quincy District Court on Monday. Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim from the Wollaston T stop Saturday morning, raping her repeatedly...
Mickie Simmons indicted after allegedly making, selling ghost guns
A Brookfield man is facing several firearms charges after allegedly selling ghost guns and ammunition to a confidential informant. Mickie Simmons, 31, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Worcester on Monday on one count of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license, one count of dealing firearms without a license and two counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins’s office.
Charlestown man arrested on Fentanyl charges after four overdose in Hyde Park
A Charlestown man is facing charges related to trafficking Fentanyl after four individuals overdosed Sunday morning. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, was arrested Sunday after police treated multiple overdose victims at a Hyde Park home and found Eatherton’s fanny pack containing the drug at the scene. According to Boston police, officers...
NECN
After Multiple People Overdose, Charlestown Man Arraigned on Drug Charges
A man was arrested by Boston police over the weekend for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, after multiple people in Hyde Park overdosed, according to the agency. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown, is facing several drug-related charges, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the 1400...
whdh.com
Man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after EMS, Boston Fire crews revive multiple OD victims in Hyde Park
A man suspected of trafficking fentanyl was arrested over the weekend after first responders found and resuscitated multiple overdose victims in Hyde Park Sunday morning. Boston Police said it was around 5:13 a.m. when officers were first called to the area of 1442 Hyde Park Ave. for a reported overdose. There, first responders discovered and tended to multiple overdose victims found near the address.
Man facing charges after woman kidnapped from Quincy T station, raped and left in parking lot
A Quincy man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a 64-year-old woman at the MBTA’s Wollaston Station in Quincy early Saturday morning and subjecting her to hours of sexual abuse before depositing her in a Brockton parking lot. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, Christian Lynch, 26,...
NECN
17 MBTA Employees Suspended Since 2019 for Not Paying Proper Attention: Report
Almost 20 employees of the MBTA were suspended for not paying proper attention on the job over a nearly-four year period, according to the Boston Herald. The Herald cites data it obtained from the MBTA, in response to a request it filed for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” from 2019 to 2022. In that data, the T said there were 17 employee suspensions during that time workers deemed to not be giving proper attention to the job. A spokesperson told the news agency that the data does not necessarily mean the employee was asleep, because there is not a category that is specifically for sleeping.
Former Watertown detective hopes discrimination lawsuit sparks change
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVWATERTOWN - Kathleen Donohue spent two decades working as a detective at the Watertown Police Department. She was the fourth female officer to join the force in 1998 and became the first female detective in 2002. After listening to sexist and derogatory comments at work for years, Donohue said she had no choice but to leave. "There was a time I was threatened to be spanked by a supervisor," said Donohue. "There was a time I was at Waltham District Court and the supervisor was talking about women's breasts and the differences between what women...
Man who stole Amazon truck leads police on chase through multiple New Hampshire towns
A shipment of Amazon packages ended with a booking Sunday afternoon. According to New Hampshire state police, officers arrested a man who led police on a car chase through multiple towns after stealing an Amazon delivery truck Sunday afternoon. According to NHSP, Richard Royea, 40, stole the Amazon delivery truck...
liveboston617.org
Man on Meth Mile Arrested on Numerous Charges After Incident with Fake Firearm
At approximately 23:05 hours on Thursday, November 10, Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 and C-6 Detectives responded to a 911 call reporting a person with a firearm near the area of 891 Mass Avenue. When Police arrived at the scene, they immediately located the suspect in question as...
Boston police union says it’s at an ‘impasse’ with Mayor Wu’s office. Here’s what’s bogging things down.
The president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association said he is pursuing arbitration after several months of contract negotiations with City Hall. Boston’s largest police union says it has hit a wall in its contract negotiations with Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration, teeing up a move to bring talks under arbitration.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts convicted felon sentenced to prison after illegally dealing 14 firearms
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced to prison for the unlawful possession of firearms stemming from his illegal dealing of rifles and handguns. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old John H. Morales of Lawrence, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf, to 70 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. On April 7, 2021, Morales pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
capecod.com
Providence man charged with trafficking cocaine on Martha’s Vineyard
OAK BLUFFS – On Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority. The warrant was issued by the Edgartown District Court to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine distribution.
17 MBTA employees suspended for not paying attention over last 4 years, report says
A group of bus and train operators at the MBTA were suspended over the last four years for not paying attention or sleeping during work hours, the Boston Herald reported. The data, which came from a public records request for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” showed 17 employees were suspended for three to 70 days. Another employee received an infraction notice during the same time frame but was not suspended.
Man arrested after driving SUV over 130 mph on NH highway, police say
GREENLAND, N.H. — A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he was clocked driving at least 72 mph over the speed limit Saturday morning. According to WFXT-TV, New Hampshire State Police said that one of their troopers was patrolling Interstate 95 north in Greenland around 2:45 a.m. when a 2021 Nissan Armada driven by Darryl Germain, 20, was spotted traveling at high speed. Germain’s car was going 137 mph in a 65 mph speed limit zone, police said.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit working to identify human remains discovered in the last 40 years
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit is actively working to identify every unidentified body or skeletal remains that have been discovered in the last 40 years. In these last 40 years, traditional methods using fingerprints or dental records have not resulted in the identification of any...
2 men arrested after fight involving knife, baseball bat outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Two men are facing assault charges after a fight outside the Motel 6 on Main Street on Saturday, police said. Shortly after midnight, Tewksbury Police received a 911 call from a guest of the Motel 6 reporting that a man had pulled a knife on another man during a fight.
