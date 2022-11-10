Read full article on original website
Related
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
Michigan Deer Hunters Are You Ready for Opening Day? There are New Rules!
Dawn tomorrow, November 15, it begins. Deer hunting season. Firearm deer hunting season, that is, because bow season began on the first of October. By the way, bow hunting season will end today and resume on December 1st with firearm season ending on November 30. So, will there be many...
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan
As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
Cheers To That! Michigan Is Now One Step Closer To Permanently Allowing Drinks To-Go
I don't know about you, but I am thankful that the midterm elections are over. We finally have an end to the nonstop campaign ads on the radio and TV of politicians telling us what they're going to do if you vote for them. Now, these elected men and women...
Did You Know: There’s a Web App Detailing Every Historical Marker Across Michigan?
One of my favorite things to do now that I'm once again living in the Mitten is to play tourist. After living in states like Nebraska and Missouri for the last seven years and exploring my new surroundings out there, I realized I never fully took advantage of what was already in my own backyard!
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
Are You Allowed to Spy on Your Babysitter With A Nanny Cam in Michigan?
As a parent, your natural instinct is to protect and love your child or children. You may have every security precaution known to man in your home to protect your loved ones. You might even have a nanny cam in your home. Do you remember the Michigan family that had...
Michigan Residents Were the First to Survive Going Over Niagara Falls
If you ever have had the chance to visit Niagara Falls, you realized how majestic they are. The thought of going over those falls is almost unimaginable. Going over the falls and surviving would be a real shocker. Surprisingly, two of the first people to go over Niagara Falls and survive have both come from the state of Michigan.
Is Michigan One Of 6 States Seeing Fatal Listeria Outbreaks?
There are six states that are seeing cases of listeria that are somehow linked to deli meats and cheeses, is Michigan one of those states?. Listeria is a foodborne bacteria that is usually caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products. This can have a serious effect on pregnant women and people over 65 who have weak immune systems. Listeria can be fatal to unborn and newborn babies and those with weakened immune systems.
Purrrfect Ending: Fruitport Family Has Cat Back After Taken By Delivery Driver
Delivery drivers dropping things off at our house is such a common occurrence that we don't even think twice about it. We have packages dropped off from Fed Ex, UPS, and all the Amazon boxes that show up at my front door thanks to my wife Lindsey. Heck, even my...
Merry Prehistoric Christmas – Michigan Holiday Display Includes Massive Lit Up Dinosaurs
It's a different take on your traditional holiday light show... Pine Knob Holiday Light Show includes Giant Dinosaurs. Magic of Lights is returning to Pine Knob in Clarkston, Mich., in 2022. The drive-through light display runs Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Magic of Lights features features holiday themed scenes and...
Why Isn’t Grand Rapids The Friendliest Town in Michigan?
It is always nice to know that where you live is the friendliest and best around. While many of us believe Grand Rapids is the friendliest town in Michigan, there are several surveys and articles that say otherwise. What is the friendliest place to visit in Michigan?. According to Only...
8 Crazy & Hilarious Street Names In Michigan That Will Have You Laughing!
With town names like Bad Axe, Hell, Ontonagon, and more, it should not surprise you that there are even crazier street names. If you need a little serotonin to get you through your workday, I definitely have that for you. No Name Road (Ludington, Michigan) This road name is quite...
Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise
The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
Michigan Woman Accuses Amazon Driver of Stealing Her Family’s Kitten
A family in West Michigan says their kitten went missing and they believe an Amazon driver is the cat-stealing culprit. This bizarre and unfortunate incident happened in Fruitport, 15 minutes outside Grand Haven, Michigan on the west side of the state. Gabrielle Miller says her children noticed that their 10-week-old...
Ten Things Michiganders Secretly Like
Are the things we complain about actually stuff we secretly - or subconsciously like?. We love to complain to others, but how do we really feel about certain things when we're alone with our thoughts?. And if we didn't have the following things, would we really be content?. Nah. So,...
Slide Into Winter Fun! Snow Tube at Night at This Michigan Winter Park
There's plenty of fun to be had outside in Michigan during the winter: ice skating, skiing, sledding, the list goes on. But if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, snow tube at night under dazzling lights at this Michigan farm!. Snow Tube at Night at Bowers...
The Michigan Invasion Of The Box Tree Moth Has Begun
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced another invasive bug that has the potential to harm foliage in the Mitten State. The box tree moth now joins the spotted lanternfly on the list of harmful bugs that were detected in our state in 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s...
Major Recall On GM SUVs In Michigan, 12th Recall For Chevrolet Tahoe
General Motors has announced a recall for nearly 340,000 larger SUVs, many of them sold in the company's home state of Michigan. What vehicles are impacted by the GM recall issued in November 2022?. The vehicles involved in the recall are some of the most popular large SUVs on the...
98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0