ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?

Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan

As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Is Michigan One Of 6 States Seeing Fatal Listeria Outbreaks?

There are six states that are seeing cases of listeria that are somehow linked to deli meats and cheeses, is Michigan one of those states?. Listeria is a foodborne bacteria that is usually caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products. This can have a serious effect on pregnant women and people over 65 who have weak immune systems. Listeria can be fatal to unborn and newborn babies and those with weakened immune systems.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise

The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

Ten Things Michiganders Secretly Like

Are the things we complain about actually stuff we secretly - or subconsciously like?. We love to complain to others, but how do we really feel about certain things when we're alone with our thoughts?. And if we didn't have the following things, would we really be content?. Nah. So,...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

The Michigan Invasion Of The Box Tree Moth Has Begun

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced another invasive bug that has the potential to harm foliage in the Mitten State. The box tree moth now joins the spotted lanternfly on the list of harmful bugs that were detected in our state in 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy