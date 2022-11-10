ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westernmassnews.com

Berkshire County police report an increase in car break-ins, stolen vehicles

BECKET, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in several Berkshire County municipalities are warning residents to be on the lookout after they discovered several vehicles Sunday morning that had been stolen. According to Becket Police, they located stolen vehicles, which have since been recovered, Sunday morning. They added that several other vehicles...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Mickie Simmons indicted after allegedly making, selling ghost guns

A Brookfield man is facing several firearms charges after allegedly selling ghost guns and ammunition to a confidential informant. Mickie Simmons, 31, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Worcester on Monday on one count of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license, one count of dealing firearms without a license and two counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins’s office.
BROOKFIELD, MA
americanmilitarynews.com

Connecticut Police arrest man with 402 bags of fentanyl

Police say they arrested a Windsor man Wednesday after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams. Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics. He was held on a $25,000 bond and arraigned in New London Superior Court on Thursday.
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

1 injured in overnight shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Local police say a man walked into the hospital overnight with a gunshot wound. At approximately 1:22 A.M., Hartford police responded to an a local hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. The victim was in his thirties and the injuries were non-life threatening.
HARTFORD, CT
fallriverreporter.com

State Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead in New York

Police in New York have located a Massachusetts man that had gone missing. Members of the New York State Police searched to locate 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on October 22, 2022 until his body was discovered this week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
BURLINGTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
WATERBURY, CT
