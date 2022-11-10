Read full article on original website
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Two Springfield residents arrested after weapons, drugs found in car
Springfield Police Officers seized a loaded firearm, heroin, crack cocaine, three knives, and brass knuckles after a traffic stop on Sunday.
Berkshire County police report an increase in car break-ins, stolen vehicles
BECKET, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in several Berkshire County municipalities are warning residents to be on the lookout after they discovered several vehicles Sunday morning that had been stolen. According to Becket Police, they located stolen vehicles, which have since been recovered, Sunday morning. They added that several other vehicles...
Mickie Simmons indicted after allegedly making, selling ghost guns
A Brookfield man is facing several firearms charges after allegedly selling ghost guns and ammunition to a confidential informant. Mickie Simmons, 31, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Worcester on Monday on one count of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license, one count of dealing firearms without a license and two counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins’s office.
Scammers requesting money to settle a warrant for missing court in Hampden County
The Hampden County Sheriff's Department is warning the public about a scam.
Police are looking to return property to this couple at West Springfield Town Hall
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people that lost their property in Town Hall.
Connecticut Police arrest man with 402 bags of fentanyl
Police say they arrested a Windsor man Wednesday after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams. Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics. He was held on a $25,000 bond and arraigned in New London Superior Court on Thursday.
1 injured in overnight shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Local police say a man walked into the hospital overnight with a gunshot wound. At approximately 1:22 A.M., Hartford police responded to an a local hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. The victim was in his thirties and the injuries were non-life threatening.
Waterbury Crime Trend: Police Say Repeat Offenders Are at Center of Crime
Waterbury Police are on two major cases that reflect a crime trend: a repeat offender is at the center of each. The Crime Prevention Unit made an arrest Wednesday night and separately, police have identified a suspect in a homicide that happened on Halloween. “We're seeing that the people that...
State Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead in New York
Police in New York have located a Massachusetts man that had gone missing. Members of the New York State Police searched to locate 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on October 22, 2022 until his body was discovered this week.
Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing 2 People on I-91 in Wethersfield
Police have arrested a man that's accused of fleeing a crash that left two pedestrians dead on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield last year. State police said 34-year-old Shawn Wright, of Windsor, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest. On Sept....
Fatal Northfield garage fire draws mutual aid from Vermont, New Hampshire
NORTHFIELD — A Saturday night fire killed one person, destroyed a repair garage, damaged two other buildings and prompted a mutual aid response from fire departments in Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire. The victim, who was declared dead at the scene, has not been named yet. The Office of...
Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner, accused of stealing detail pay, sues to get firearm license back
A Worcester police officer who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work is suing Chief Steven Sargent in an attempt to get his firearm license reinstated. An initial petition from Turner, 33, to obtain a judicial review of the revocation of his...
Expired inspection sticker leads to drug arrest in Chicopee
A routine traffic stop in Chicopee for an expired inspection sticker lead to a drug arrest.
38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash
Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
Pawtucket police searching for robbery suspect
Police say the man walked into the Family Dollar earlier this week and took an undetermined amount of cash.
Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Nov 6 to Nov 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Nov 6 to Nov 12. There were 227 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,500-square-foot home on Van Horn Street in Chicopee that sold for $297,000.
Providence man who fraudulently received thousands in CARES Act to serve three months
(WJAR) — A Providence man was sentenced to serve three months of home confinement after pleading guilty to fraudulently receiving thousands of dollars in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Deeshawn Gadson, 32, pleaded guilty to wire fraud after receiving $7,000 in CARES Act money he wasn’t entitled...
Man breaks into North Haven Walgreen’s cabinet, steals $2,000 worth of items
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man smashed his way into a cabinet at a pharmacy in North Haven and stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise, according to police. The North Haven Police Department said it happened over the weekend at the Walgreens on Washington Avenue. Police said the...
