NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs officially release Jason Heyward

Jason Heyward's time with the Cubs is officially over. As expected, the Cubs have granted Heyward his unconditional release, ending his time on the North Side after seven seasons. Cubs president Jed Hoyer said in August the team would release Heyward after the 2022 season, before the final year of...

NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields rewrites his Bears quarterback rushing record

Justin Fields is rewriting history. The second-year quarterback ran for a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Bears-Lions game. The run broke his franchise-record 61-yard touchdown run against Miami from a week prior. With the touchdown run, Fields rewrote the Bears' longest quarterback run and quarterback touchdown run.

NBC Sports Chicago

Santos not sure what happened on missed PAT vs. Lions

CHICAGO -- A meltdown like the one that engulfed the Bears on Sunday against the Detroit Lions requires a special set of circumstances to take place. For the Bears, that included a missed extra point by their automatic Cairo Santos that proved to be the difference in their 31-30 loss to the Lions at Soldier Field.

NBC Sports Chicago

Sanborn trying to soak in the moment as Bears linebacker

Jack Sanborn’s had quite the journey this year. It started with the celebration of a Las Vegas Bowl win as a Wisconsin Badger, moved on to the disappointment of sitting through the NFL draft without hearing his name called, then turned to the excitement of signing a free agent deal with his hometown team, the Bears.

NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Hossa's untold stories from book, jersey retirement

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview Marian Hossa to talk about some untold stories from his new book and his upcoming jersey retirement with the Blackhawks. Hossa gets into why he turned down long-term offers to sign a one-year deal with Detroit, what he learned from Pavel Datsyuk, why he accepted Chicago's 12-year contract over Tampa Bay's, what his reaction was when Jonathan Toews told him he was going to get the Stanley Cup first if they won in 2010, one of the worst injuries of his career during the 2013 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston, what his potential future could be with the organization and much more.



