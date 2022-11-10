Read full article on original website
Cubs officially release Jason Heyward
Jason Heyward's time with the Cubs is officially over. As expected, the Cubs have granted Heyward his unconditional release, ending his time on the North Side after seven seasons. Cubs president Jed Hoyer said in August the team would release Heyward after the 2022 season, before the final year of...
Bears first team to lose three straight games with 29 points
The Bears' issues are becoming easier to pinpoint. With Sunday's loss to the Lions on Sunday, the Bears became the first team in NFL history to score 29 points in three consecutive games, and lose all the games. The Bears have lost to the Lions (scored 30 points), Miami Dolphins...
Justin Fields rewrites his Bears quarterback rushing record
Justin Fields is rewriting history. The second-year quarterback ran for a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Bears-Lions game. The run broke his franchise-record 61-yard touchdown run against Miami from a week prior. With the touchdown run, Fields rewrote the Bears' longest quarterback run and quarterback touchdown run.
Stat: Fields is consistently the fastest QB in the NFL
If there's one surefire attribute Justin Fields has put on display in the last month – it's his speed. Fields has rushed for 467 yards in the past four games. A large part of his success comes from his ability to read defenders, but also his natural athleticism and ability to get north and south.
Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa attends Sunday's Bears game
A special Chicago guest was present at Soldier Field on Sunday for the Bears-Lions game. Ex-Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa showed up to the game on Sunday with a Bears sweatshirt. Hossa, 43, spent the last eight years of his 19-year NHL career in Chicago. He was part of all...
Injured NFL teams find no reprieve from IR rules — here’s why
NFL teams dealing with a ton of injuries will have to navigate the second half of the 2022 regular season under new injured reserve rules. In the previous two seasons, there was no limit as to how many players a team could bring off IR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santos not sure what happened on missed PAT vs. Lions
CHICAGO -- A meltdown like the one that engulfed the Bears on Sunday against the Detroit Lions requires a special set of circumstances to take place. For the Bears, that included a missed extra point by their automatic Cairo Santos that proved to be the difference in their 31-30 loss to the Lions at Soldier Field.
Sanborn trying to soak in the moment as Bears linebacker
Jack Sanborn’s had quite the journey this year. It started with the celebration of a Las Vegas Bowl win as a Wisconsin Badger, moved on to the disappointment of sitting through the NFL draft without hearing his name called, then turned to the excitement of signing a free agent deal with his hometown team, the Bears.
Justin Fields has more rushing yards than three NFL teams
Justin Fields is a machine on the ground. He has more rushing yards this season than three NFL teams – the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fields has 749 rushing yards this season, which is more than all three teams. Over the...
Velus sees healthy scratch as latest 'lesson' in NFL journey
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Velus Jones Jr. has been here before. In college, the Bears rookie wide receiver attended USC out of high school but struggled to get on the field for head coach Clay Helton. Jones eventually transferred to Tennessee, where his speed and play-making ability put him on the Bears' radar.
Podcast: Hossa's untold stories from book, jersey retirement
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview Marian Hossa to talk about some untold stories from his new book and his upcoming jersey retirement with the Blackhawks. Hossa gets into why he turned down long-term offers to sign a one-year deal with Detroit, what he learned from Pavel Datsyuk, why he accepted Chicago's 12-year contract over Tampa Bay's, what his reaction was when Jonathan Toews told him he was going to get the Stanley Cup first if they won in 2010, one of the worst injuries of his career during the 2013 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston, what his potential future could be with the organization and much more.
