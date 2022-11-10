Can Villanova’s Wildcats Still Make the Cut As a ‘Blue Blood’ Program?

Image via iStock.

With Jay Wright retired and Kyle Neptune now coach of the Villanova Wildcats, Pennsylvania sports betting is taking a “wait and see” approach to see if the team can keep its Blue Blood status, writes Christopher Boan for Penn Stakes.

Pennsylvania sports betting sites are listing the Wildcats at +5000 to win it all in 2023, an underdog status

It’s been an amazing decade for the team, with two men’s basketball NCAA Tournament national titles and three Final Four appearances. The Wildcats plan to continue that level of sustained success.

The Wildcats had enough success to be dubbed a “blue blood” program by Penn Stakes, along with five other college basketball programs.

Villanova has 55 points toward its Blue Blood status, finishing second behind North Carolina with 57 points.

Points were awarded based on champion wins, championship appearances, Final Four appearances, NCAA Tournament appearances, and Top 25 recruiting classes.

A team needed 35 points to achieve Blue Blood status.

Now Neptune comes in after coaching Fordham last year to a 16-16 record. He was assistant coach under Wright from 2013 to 2021. This year’s team also boasts a lot of talent.