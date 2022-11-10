ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOP SPIN: Alex Hales proved he is vital to any successful England innings having been involved in all three of his nation's ten-wicket wins... after he and Jos Buttler led the side to a T20 World Cup win over India

By Lawrence Booth
The unbroken stand of 170 between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales was the highest for any wicket at a T20 World Cup, beating 168 between South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament.

Only once before have two England players added more in a T20 match: Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan put on 182 for the third wicket against New Zealand at Napier in November 2019.

And only one team have chased down a higher T20 total without losing a wicket – Pakistan knocked off 200 without loss to win the second T20 against England in Karachi in September.

Alex Hales (R) and Jos Buttler combined for an unbroken stand of 170 against India

This is England’s third 10-wicket win – and all three have now involved Hales. In 2011, they made 128 without loss to beat West Indies at The Oval, with Hales making 62 off 48.

And in 2012-13, they raced to 143 in 12.4 overs against New Zealand at Wellington, with Hales smacking 80 off 42.

England have now reached three of the last four World Cup finals in the two white-ball formats. After losing to West Indies at Kolkata in the 2016 World T20 final, they beat New Zealand at Lord’s in the 2019 one-day final.

The odd one out was last year’s T20 World Cup, when they lost to New Zealand in the semi-final in Abu Dhabi.

Hales (R) has been involved in all three of England's 10-wicket wins stretching back to 2011

