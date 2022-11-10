ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Lockdown lifted at Mountain View High School Thursday

By Phil Villarreal
 4 days ago
Updated on Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:55 p.m.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a student having a firearm in their possession at Mountain View High School.

Mountain View went into lockdown.

Deputies made contact with the student but the student didn't have the weapon in their possession.

Deputies discovered it was a toy gun, which was located in the student’s vehicle.

The student was arrested for interfering with an educational institution and a hoax.

The student was transported to the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.

A lockdown at Mountain View High School was lifted Thursday, according to a message sent by the school to parents. PCSD investigated a threat that turned out to be a rumor.

The lockdown was lifted in the 2 p.m. hour.

PCSD says the investigation will continue.

In an earlier message to parents, the school said "We are currently in a lockdown at school under the advisement of Pima County Sheriff's Department. Staff and students are safe at this time. We are asking that parents please do not drop off or pick up students at this time."

Mountain View sent this follow-up message to parents just after 2:30 p.m:

"In coordination with Pima County Sheriff's Department, the lockdown has been lifted at Mountain View High School, and all students and staff are safe," the message said. "We were in lockdown for approximately 30 minutes as PCSD investigated a rumor. The school day has resumed normally and buses will be leaving on schedule. We will provide more information soon."

The school is located at 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

