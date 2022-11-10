Obituary: Robert Lee Wheeler, 70

WHEELER

August 10, 1952 – November 6, 2022

Robert Lee Wheeler of Lewisburg, WV, passed away November 6, 2022, of an unexpected illness. He was 70. “Bob” lived his entire life in service to others and dearly loved his family and community.

Born in Gainesville, FL, Bob was forever grateful to find the love of his life, Linda Bailey, while still in high school. They married in 1974, started a family and home filled with love, and maintained a beautiful life partnership until his passing.

Bob attended the University of Florida, achieving a B.S. degree in 1974 and M.D. in 1978. Following the completion of his residency program at the University of Colorado in 1982, Linda and Bob moved to Greenbrier County, WV, a place they grew to adore and would always call home. Bob joined the Obstetrics and Gynecology Practice at Greenbrier Physicians, where he practiced 36 years until his retirement in 2018. Dr. Wheeler’s passion for patient care never wavered, and he would be first to insist that quality patient care would not be achievable without the selfless professional staff he called his peers. During his tenure, the team welcomed more than 7,000 babies to proud families in the area.

Bob loved traveling and exploring wide-ranging topics from cooking to literature to foreign languages. Fitness was routine across many venues, including trails, ski runs, racquetball courts, and golf courses. He found great joy in the arts community of Greenbrier Valley, and never ceased finding ways to appreciate those that bring art to life. Bob was a proud member of Lewisburg United Methodist Church, finding the wonder of God in so many facets of this life.

Starting as a boy, Bob’s journey in the Scouting program included achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and a period he immensely enjoyed as an adult Scouter with Troop 70 in Lewisburg. Many young men were fortunate to spend time with him and witness a man living every day by the Scout Oath and Law.

We mourn the loss of an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and community advocate. His intensity for living set an extraordinary example of what a life of meaning can be for all of us.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Charlotte and Clyde Wheeler.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Linda B. Wheeler; sister, Jean Hayes, and husband, John, of Palm City, FL; brother, Steve Wheeler, and wife, Linda, of Trenton, FL; two sons, Kyle Wheeler and wife, Hilary, of Denver, CO, and Ryan Wheeler and wife, Sarah Fisher, of Albany, NY; and four grandchildren, Eddie, Bradley, Leo, and Ruby.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., and a Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 21st, both at Lewisburg United Methodist Church.

Memorial donations may be given to Lewisburg United Methodist Church at lwbumc.breezechms.com/give/online.

