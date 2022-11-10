ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Gary Neville does not believe Arsenal can sustain the challenge to Man City and even Mikel Arteta conceded his squad is 'very, very short' after being dumped out Carabao Cup - so, what do Arsenal need to do in January to seriously fight for trophies?

By Nathan Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

As often is the case when the Carabao Cup rolls round, Premier League sides like to shuffle the pack.

Mikel Arteta did that for Wednesday's visit from Brighton - and he learned pretty quickly how little depth Arsenal have to rely upon.

Ten changes were made from the start, with centre back William Saliba the only survivor from the weekend win over Chelsea.

Goalkeeper Karl Hein was in for his debut, Marquinhos and Reiss Nelson were in as wingers and Eddie Nketiah was leading the line in place of Gabriel Jesus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29J4g8_0j6NHqcF00
Mikel Arteta admitted his squad is thin after they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup

It didn't work. Arsenal lost - convincingly. The 3-1 defeat has taken away another shot at silverware and has pushed Arteta into accepting that outside of his starting XI, which is top of the Premier League right now, a lack of depth is the cloud that hangs over their season.

'That's the squad that we have,' he replied when asked if the result showed the need to spend in the transfer market.

'We have to utilise in the best possible way and today we came short, especially because we didn't do what we have to do in both boxes to win a football match. We paid that price.

'It's the same squad as when we win. I said from day one that we have a short squad because at the end we left some players. It's what we have.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NFg1_0j6NHqcF00
Eddie Nketiah will have to be ready to be called upon if Gabriel Jesus is injured

'We know as well that we have certain injuries, and the squad is very, very short. We have tried to manage that in the best possible situation.

'It's the same when we win a football match so no excuses.'

Arteta isn't the only one with concerns, either.

Gary Neville is totally convinced that Arsenal are incapable of maintaining their early season form.

'The only thing Arsenal have proven in the last few years is that they crumble at the end of the season, until I see that they don't, I'll still have that doubt. Why would I not?' Neville insisted on the Overlap.

'Manchester City will win the Premier League by 10-15 points this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNmWo_0j6NHqcF00
Gary Neville is not convinced they will be able to maintain their title challenge to Man City

'I've seen It before when you've got a team that's so exceptional, we had that a few times with Manchester United when I was playing, where you just know a team just hasn't got it in them to go all the way to challenge the top team.'

For Arsenal it will, as things stand, come down to keeping their starters fit and investing in January if they remain in with a legitimate shot of dethroning Manchester City.

Defeat to Brighton was just the latest reminder of that the 10 players thrust into the side all missed their mark to impress.

With all that in mind, Sportsmail has broken the Gunners' squad down and looks at the key areas they need to address if they are to sustain the challenge.

GOALKEEPERS

Aaron Ramsdale - Matt Turner - Karl Hein

Not that there was much chance of Hein seriously staking a claim for the shirt but shipping three against Brighton was hardly ideal.

Ramsdale is pushing Jordan Pickford to eventually become England's No 1 and so he is a real piece of quality for Arsenal to build a team with.

But back-up goalkeeper is always a tricky position to get top-tier cover for.

Any great goalkeeper is going to have options to be a No 1 somewhere and not since Sergio Romero was slumped on Manchester United's bench has a No 2 had such a strong argument as a No 1.

Better quality cover for Ramsdale would be great but it's far from the priority this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ftcf_0j6NHqcF00
Aaron Ramsdale is the clear No 1 but a back-up goalkeeper is not the priority for Arsenal

DEFENDERS

Kieran Tierney - Cedric Soares - Oleksandr Zinchenko - Takehiro Tomiyasu - Ben White - Gabriel - William Saliba - Rob Holding - Lino Sousa

Tierney and Zinchenko battling it out at left back is the type of headache Arteta would love to have right throughout his team.

Both are starting caliber players and it means competition is always fierce down that side.

The worry is central defence and while Saliba played against Brighton, Rob Holding's display will have done little to ease the nerves of Arteta should anything happen to Gabriel Magalhaes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELYju_0j6NHqcF00
William Saliba has been monstrous in defence so any injury to him would be a huge issue

The versatility of Ben White means he could be moved inside - he's played a chunk at right back - and Takehiro Tomiyasu can also do a job inside.

Given the board sanctioned £50million on White, it remains to be seen if they'd dip back in for another top-shelf centre back.

Cedric Soares at right back should also alarm. It's the weakest area of their back-line. Well worth exploring a new full-back come January.

MIDFIELDERS

Thomas Partey - Mohamed Elneny - Sambi Lokonga - Martin Odegaard - Granit Xhaka - Fabio Vieira - Emile Smith Rowe - Bukayo Saka - Matt Smith - Amario Cozier-Duberry - Ethan Nwaneri - Catalin Cirjan - Bradley Ibrahim

There are some bedrocks of the team in this department; a couple of Arteta non-negotiables.

There is no-one in the squad that can provide the kind of screen and defensive cover that Thomas Partey can to this side and while Mohamed Elneny is a fine rotation piece, having to use him in a title race would prove problematic.

Midfield's issue is more so a lack of shield cover than creativity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JwTfx_0j6NHqcF00
Thomas Partey would be a big miss if he was to miss games in the second half of the season

Arteta worked in the summer to spread around creation responsibility and the arrival of Fabio Vieira is a boost, should anything happen to Martin Odegaard.

Emile Smith Rowe has become something of a forgotten man this season having impressed in a number of big moments in 2021-22.

The fact that his level of quality remains in reserve is testament to what Arsenal are building.

Better uses of the money than another creative playmaker - but quality cover for Partey should be a priority.

FORWARDS

Gabriel Martinelli - Gabriel Jesus - Eddie Nketiah - Marquinhos - Reiss Nelson - Khayon Edwards

Now we're in a sticky spot.

Against Brighton neither Gabriel Martinelli or Gabriel Jesus played. And it showed.

Eddie Nketiah did score but as a front three it simply didn't work and that is the biggest worry.

City look to have a diamond in Julian Alvarez, and he is playing second fiddle behind Erling Haaland right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WniUl_0j6NHqcF00
Gabriel Jesus may not be on scoring form but is so important to this Arsenal side

Others, like Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden or Bernardo Silva, have had spells on the bench and they provide game-changing impacts for Man City.

Arsenal simply cannot look down their bench and find many game-changers - they aren't there.

Jesus is playing well without adding the goals he needs, Martinelli has been electric but outside of that there are problems and attacking reinforcements should be front and centre of Arsenal's January window.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson talked him out of joining Manchester City before he 'followed his heart' and returned to Old Trafford last summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson contacted him to convince him not to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Portuguese superstar had been tipped to sign for Manchester United's bitter rivals last summer but ultimately opted a return to Old Trafford. But according to a report from The...
Daily Mail

'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
Daily Mail

'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City

Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
Daily Mail

PSG have their '£40million bid for Endrick turned down' by Brazilian champions Palmeiras as Chelsea enter January transfer battle with the 16-year-old believed to 'favour Premier League move to London'

16-year-old Palmeiras striker Endrick is wanted by both PSG and Chelsea, with the Brazilian club reportedly rejecting the Ligue 1 side's £40million offer for the teenage sensation. Endrick is one of the world's brightest up and coming talents since bursting onto the scene with Brazilian Serie A side Palmeiras...
Daily Mail

Hugo Lloris claims there is 'too much pressure' on players to protest at World Cup and insist they must focus on the football as they are not politicians... before reminding fans they only have one opportunity 'every four years' to lift the trophy

Hugo Lloris says there is 'too much pressure' on players to protest at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and insists they must 'focus' solely on the football as they are 'athletes not politicians'. The build-up to the showpiece tournament, which starts on November 20, has been overshadowed by a...
Daily Mail

The agony of a World Cup final defeat was there for all to see after England's deja vu defeat by New Zealand... for Simon Middleton and senior players like Sarah Hunter such opportunities might not come round again

The pain of World Cup final heartbreak was written all over Simon Middleton’s face the morning after the night before as he looked back on another England near miss. Broken and bleary-eyed after a night of little sleep, the Red Roses head coach spoke in staccato sentences. ‘I don’t...
Daily Mail

National League South clubs plan 7th minute tribute to Bath City's Alex Fletcher as he recovers in hospital from emergency neurosurgery, with the striker still thought to be in 'critical condition' following in-game collision

A number of National League South clubs will send their support to hospitalised Bath City striker Alex Fletcher during Saturday afternoon's fixtures. There was immediate concern for the 23-year-old after he collided with a concrete advertising hoarding on the side of the pitch during Bath's match with Dulwich Hamlet on Tuesday.
Daily Mail

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits his side lack 'players of great quality' to challenge for the title after his stuttering team scraped past Leeds... as he AGAIN claims he needs more signings

Antonio Conte has hinted that he needs to add more quality to his Tottenham squad after seeing his side come out on top in a dramatic 4-3 win against Leeds on Saturday. Spurs fell behind three times to Jesse Marsch's side, but clawed their way back into the game thanks to goals from Harry Kane, Ben Davies and Rodrigo Bentancur, before the Uruguayan midfielder netted a later winner with his second goal of the game.
Daily Mail

'I know what I’m capable of and I won’t let it put me down': Ivan Toney celebrates a brace for Brentford in dramatic late win over Manchester City, after admitting missing England's World Cup squad was a 'disappointment'

Ivan Toney said he won't let the disappointment of missing out on Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad put him down after his sensational double earned Brentford a last-gasp win at Manchester City. Toney scored a first half header and then a 98th-minute winner for the Bees as they beat...
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino takes a swipe at former side PSG as he claims the club 'signed too many players who needed to be number one' before his sacking in the summer - and says there is 'no manual' on how to cope with the 'complex job'

Former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has slammed his old club for having too many big name players - making his time in charge of the French side difficult. Pochettino, now without a club, was in charge of PSG for just a season-and-a-half as he struggled to make his mark on the side.
Daily Mail

St Mirren 1-1 Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side fall further behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race as James Tavernier's late penalty rescues a point to cancel out Jonah Ayunga's opener

The World Cup break may have arrived at the perfect time for this ailing Rangers team – and the worst possible juncture for its embattled manager. The axe may not fall this weekend or even this week but it’s hard to see an Ibrox future for Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who required a late intervention from VAR to secure his team’s penalty-kick equaliser in Paisley.
Daily Mail

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte suffers nasty head injury against Brentford after being caught by Ethan Pinnock's accidental elbow - with blood streaming from defender's head just eight days before the World Cup

Aymeric Laporte has picked up a painful-looking head injury just eight days before the World Cup. The Manchester City star, playing against Brentford in the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday afternoon, was left bleeding on the floor after an accidental elbow to his face. Laporte received treatment on the...
Daily Mail

West Ham will give David Moyes time to turn things around after slow start to the season, with Scot having 'plenty of credit in the bank' as club opt against changing manager during World Cup break

West Ham will give David Moyes time to turn their season around, having decided against using the World Cup break to make a change of manager. Club insiders insist Moyes has ‘plenty of credit in the bank’ and want to give him a chance to correct their Premier League form.
Daily Mail

Manchester City 1-2 Brentford: A sting in the tail for City! Ivan Toney puts his England snub behind him to net 98th-MINUTE winner and secure a stunning 2-1 win for the Bees over Pep Guardiola's title chasers at the Etihad

Oh, Gareth. How’s your luck? Ivan Toney scoring twice. Of course Toney scored twice, a mere two days after a World Cup squad announcement without his name among the 26. Maybe it was one of those things that was always going to come to pass. Toney lifted fingers to his ears when scoring both, the second a dramatic winner deep into 10 minutes of stoppage time in front of supporters who were less than complimentary about England’s manager earlier in the day.
Daily Mail

'You're looking for forwards with that point of difference': Rio Ferdinand suggests that Tammy Abraham would have been a useful addition to Gareth Southgate's England squad... as he claims the Three Lions boss picked attackers with 'similar attributes'

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Tammy Abraham would have been a useful addition in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad. Southgate named his final list of 26 names on Thursday, ahead of the Three Lions kicking off their tournament against Iran on November 21. Abraham was left out by the...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Frazer Clarke claims he is 'different to the rest' in the heavyweight division as he sets his sights on remaining unbeaten for as long as possible... but admits Kamil Sokolowski will be his biggest test yet

Frazer Clarke expects Kamil Sokolowski to provide the toughest test of his professional career so far, but insists he is confident in overcoming it after 'developing nicely in the gym'. Clarke will face Sokolowski at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday evening - marking his fourth professional fight after...
Daily Mail

England 52-13 Japan: Eddie Jones' side ease to victory scoring seven tries along the way... with Marcus Smith and Guy Porter crossing the line twice each as the hosts bounce back from shock defeat to Argentina

Owen Farrell paraded around the pitch with a giant samurai sword after the final whistle. It was presented to him by the opposition and it was symbolic of England’s victory, as they cut an underwhelming Japan team to shreds. Perhaps it will come in handy for Eddie Jones next...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

684K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy