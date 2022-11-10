ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Study shows some Georgians looking to move away to other states: Here’s where

By Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFdFt_0j6NGkxQ00

GEORGIA (WJBF) — A new study shows that some Georgia residents are looking outside of the Peach State for places to live, with three states being the most considered for relocating.

The study put together by moving company specialist Moving APT examined which states residents wanted to relocate or move to based on analyzing Google search data.

The data shows that Georgia residents looking to move out of the state favor Florida as their top choice of a place to move to. Outside of Florida, Georgia residents also strongly considered New York and California as options.

The search terms analyzed included “houses in,” “Zillow,” “Apartments in,” “Living in,” “Move to,” “Live in,” and “Relocate to.” The study looked at the combined searches for each U.S. state name to find which were most in-demand in each state.

Warnock v. Walker Senate race too close to call, will head for a runoff in December

What is most interesting about the data is that the three states Georgians look at moving to have a much higher cost of living. In Florida, the average house price is $415,762, or about 31% higher than the average in Georgia. In New York, you’d pay about $58,000 more for a home than you would in Georgia. And in California, the average house price is $816,804, or about a 157% increase from what you would pay in Georgia.

Of the study, a spokesperson for Moving APT noted that in their findings most people consulted Google before making a move to another state.

“By analyzing the number of searches for terms relating to moving house, we were able to get a good picture of which states residents have the desire to move to,” said the spokesperson, “California was the most frequently searched for state to relocate to by far, coming out top for half of the US states.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 72

Chris Muse
4d ago

See that's what makes America great. If your not happy with where you are at just look around and find a new place. If California wants to be liberal let them. If Georgia wants to be conservative let them. This country would be a lot better off if they'd just let people live there lives. But NO they want to create a fantasy country where everyone thinks the same and has the same beliefs. All they are really doing is creating a country full very angry poeple.

Reply(2)
26
bo ledford
4d ago

no body born and raised in Georgia will move to those states they most be taking about people moving back home after the election

Reply(9)
36
Michelle Youngblood
3d ago

I've lived in GA since 1986 an this is my home. They listed the (3) most expensive states to live in. I'll stay right where I'm happiest at. If y'all don't like GA move on out.

Reply
9
