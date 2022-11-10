Read full article on original website
KWQC
The 11th annual Quad City Caregiver conference was held Nov 12 in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Quad City Caregiver conference kicked off Nov. 12 at the Golden Leaf Banquet Center in Davenport. People from all over the community gathered and enjoyed door prizes, giveaways and free snacks. This is the 11th annual running of the event, it featured 35 local vendors...
KWQC
1 rescued from early morning house fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was rescued from a Davenport house fire that broke out early Monday. Around 5:36 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of East 15th Street. The first crew on the scene reported smoke on the second floor, and...
KWQC
Precautionary boil order issued for parts of the QCA
DAVENPORT and BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - A precautionary boil order has been issued for residents of West Davenport and Blue Grass. Iowa American Water has reported two water main breaks: one located on W. Central Park Ave. and Elsie; the second at Locust and Jebens. Crews are working on...
KWQC
Boil advisory extended for parts of West Davenport and Blue Grass
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A precautionary boil advisory has been extended for residents in West Davenport and Blue Grass. The advisory went into effect Saturday morning due to two water main breaks. The emergency repairs to the water mains were completed Saturday afternoon. Iowa American Water issued a boil advisory...
KWQC
Moline considering ‘Accessory Dwelling Unit’ ordinance
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is taking up an ordinance that could allow homeowners to build or convert an additional living space on their property. Accessory Dwelling Units or ADUs are more commonly known as cottage homes, granny flats or in-law quarters. An example would be a garage or basement converted into another living space that is independent of the main dwelling.
KWQC
Crews respond to early morning fire Monday in Walcott
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to an early morning fire Monday at a mobile home park in Walcott. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they could see flames when they arrived on the scene. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and...
KWQC
Police: Toddler found dead after Walcott house fire
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Walcott Police report a child was found dead after a mobile house fire Monday. Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call for a mobile home fire at 2:38 a.m., police said. Walcott Fire Department and Blue Grass Fire Department responded to the structure fire at a Walcott mobile home park and six occupants of the house made it out of the home.
KWQC
First Alert Day Tuesday, November 15th, for Accumulating Snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect all day Tuesday, from 12 a.m. Tuesday to 12 a.m. Wednesday for accumulating snow. Right now the system looks to arrive late Monday night with snow that will affect both Tuesday commutes with potentially slick accumulations of 1 to 2, to as much as 3 inches.
KWQC
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities’ newest pizza joint, is already seeing some high demand after opening its doors Wednesday. Smash Pizza went from a mobile food truck to starting a brick-and-mortar location, a process years in the making for owner and chef Brian Olsen. “The food truck...
KWQC
Suspect in fatal Rock Island hit-and-run crash in custody
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead earlier this month is now in custody. Rock Island County court records show Marcus C. Holmes, 33, appeared Saturday on charges of reckless homicide, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and two counts of failure to report an accident involving injury.
KWQC
Davenport man led officers on high-speed chase Sunday, police say
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested early Sunday after police say he lead them on a high-speed chase. Dennis Maurice Banks, 33, is charged with eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison, driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
