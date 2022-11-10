MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is taking up an ordinance that could allow homeowners to build or convert an additional living space on their property. Accessory Dwelling Units or ADUs are more commonly known as cottage homes, granny flats or in-law quarters. An example would be a garage or basement converted into another living space that is independent of the main dwelling.

MOLINE, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO