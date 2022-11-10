Johnny “Junebug” Cheeks was born June 27, 1958, in Great Bend, Kansas to Johnny Cheeks, Sr. and Virginia Lee (Robinson) Cheeks. Johnny attended Larned high school and graduated in 1976. After graduating, he went on to serve in the United States Army. After discharge from the military, he found his home in Hutchinson with his family in 1976. He worked as a forklift operator for Midwest Iron and Metal for many years. Johnny was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church where he participated in the church choir and as an usher. Serving the Lord was one of Johnny’s greatest joys and we all find peace in knowing that he is right where he wants to be.

