adastraradio.com
Steve Ashcraft
Stephen Michael Ashcraft, 76, was freed from the grasp of dementia and was restored by his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home. He was born at Grace Hospital in Hutchinson, KS, on May 3, 1946, to Vernon William and Virginia Blanche Carmichael Ashcraft. Steve attended Mitchell...
adastraradio.com
Lee I. White
Lee Irvin White, 92, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, at The Cedars, McPherson. He was born on January 4, 1930, the son of Walter and Dorothy White. Lee joined the Army on April 21, 1950, and honorably served in the Korean War. After completing...
adastraradio.com
Barbara Hill
Barbara Hill passed away November 11, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born November 20, 1947, in Ponca City, OK, to Charlie and Virginia Musser. Barbara grew up in Ponca City, OK, Wichita Falls, TX, and Salina. She married Dennis Hogan, in Salina; they later divorced. Barbara and...
adastraradio.com
Barton “Bart” G. Zody
Barton Gael “Bart” Zody, 60, died November 9, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born November 16, 1961, in Tulsa, OK, and adopted by Dean and Barbara (Brader) Wood. Bart grew up in Wichita before moving to Hutchinson when he was in the fifth grade. After Dean’s death, Barbara married Keith Zody, and was adopted by Keith.
adastraradio.com
Phillip Gene Bernard
Phillip Gene Bernard was born February 17, 1954, in Hutchinson, KS, to Emma Bernard-Castor and Lanier W. Phillips. He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior and was a member of Second Baptist Church, Hutchinson. Phillip attended Avenue A Elementary School, Sherman Junior High, and graduated from Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson.
adastraradio.com
Johnnie Cheeks
Johnny “Junebug” Cheeks was born June 27, 1958, in Great Bend, Kansas to Johnny Cheeks, Sr. and Virginia Lee (Robinson) Cheeks. Johnny attended Larned high school and graduated in 1976. After graduating, he went on to serve in the United States Army. After discharge from the military, he found his home in Hutchinson with his family in 1976. He worked as a forklift operator for Midwest Iron and Metal for many years. Johnny was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church where he participated in the church choir and as an usher. Serving the Lord was one of Johnny’s greatest joys and we all find peace in knowing that he is right where he wants to be.
adastraradio.com
MHS Announces 2022 Wall of Fame Inductees
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On December 9th, between the girls and boys varsity basketball games against Andover, McPherson High School will induct 12 individuals into the 2022 Wall of Fame at the Roundhouse. MHS will also be hanging State Championship banners, and honoring the following teams: 2021 Girls Tennis, 2022...
adastraradio.com
Jimmie J Goering
Jimmie J. Goering, 85, died November 10, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born April 18, 1937, in Pretty Prairie, to Ernest and Bertha (Unruh) Goering. Jimmie graduated from Pretty Prairie High School in 1955, and then attended Hutchinson Community College. He was a supervisor for Cessna / Eaton for 39 years. Jimmie loved to go bowling and skeet shooting and he was a member of First Mennonite Church, Hutchinson.
adastraradio.com
Betty J. Carlson
Betty Jean (Becker) Carlson, 89, of McPherson, KS, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at her home. Betty was born on July 19, 1933, in McPherson County, KS, the youngest of four children born to Tobias B. and Ida (Koehn) Becker. On July 26, 1950, Betty was united in marriage to Robert Dean Carlson in Perham, MN. This union was blessed with the birth of three children, Dennis, Steven, and Diane. Married for nearly 59 years, Bob preceded her in death on July 7, 2009.
adastraradio.com
Dragons Sweep Jayhawk West Honors; 7 Earn All-KJCCC
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team swept all three major conference awards and had seven members of the 2022 team earn All-Jayhawk West honors, the league announced on Friday. Blue Dragon sophomore forward Hadlie Lowe was named the Jayhawk West Offensive Player of the...
adastraradio.com
Dragons Open Barton Classic with Win Over Victoria
GREAT BEND, Kan. – The No. 6-ranked Hutchinson Community College reached the 100-point mark for a program record fifth-consecutive time on Friday in a 121-95 victory over Victoria College at the Barton Classic. Now 5-0, the Blue Dragons will play Wilber Wright College at 3 p.m. on Saturday at...
adastraradio.com
Dragons Place 4th at NJCAA National Championships
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – One of the best overall seasons in Hutchinson Community College Women’s Cross Country history closed with the best finish in a Division I national championship on Saturday. The No. 3-ranked Blue Dragons placed fourth in the 2022 NJCAA Women’s Division I Cross Country Championships at...
adastraradio.com
Shockers Stunned by Alcorn State
WICHITA, Kan. – Poor perimeter shooting proved costly for Wichita State in a 66-57 loss to Alcorn State on Saturday afternoon. The Shockers (1-1) made three-point field goals on each of their first two possessions but hit just two more the rest of the day en route to a rare November setback on their home floor. They’re 50-3 in the 20 seasons since Charles Koch Arena’s renovation.
adastraradio.com
Salthawks battle valiantly is close playoff loss to undefeated Maize
Few offenses in Kansas have been better than Maize’s this season. The only Class 5A team to navigate the first 10 weeks undefeated, Maize has piled up the points. The fewest the Eagles had scored through 10 games was 41 in a win over Hutchinson. The fourth-seeded Salthawks made...
adastraradio.com
Dragons Pull Away Late to Down Labette at Barton Classic
GREAT BEND, Kan. – The No. 5-ranked Hutchinson Community College Women’s Basketball team built a 20-point first-half lead over the Division II, No. 6-ranked Labette Cardinals on Friday at the Best Western/Cougar Booster Club Classic at the Barton Gym. That lead dwindled to a scant two points with...
adastraradio.com
Bulldog Running Game Too Much For Warriors on Senior Day
Sterling, Kan. -The Sterling College Warriors hosted the McPherson Bulldogs on Senior Day. The Warriors looked to put together back-to-back wins and the Bulldogs were looking to even the score in their win/loss column. At the end of the day, McPherson’s running game proved to be too much for the Warriors and the Bulldogs beat Sterling 47-10.
adastraradio.com
Bridge work will limit traffic on I-135 at Newton
NEWTON, Kan. – Bridge work will restrict traffic on I-135 between the north and south side of Newton. I-135 between the U.S. 50 junctions on the north and south sides of Newton will be restricted to one lane in both directions. The traffic restriction is expected to start around...
