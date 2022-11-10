Russian president Vladimir Putin could “raise the stakes” after his latest embarassing defeat in Kherson as Ukraine prepares for victory, the chair of the UK defence select committee has said.In an interview with Sky’s Kay Burley, Tobias Ellwood, who is currently in Odesa, said: “Putin is now humiliated. And there’s huge concern that he’s going to go more extreme. He’s going to find more imaginative ways to raise the stakes.”The Conservative MP for Bournemouth East added that Russia has started to “regroup” on the other side of the Dnipro River. The UK defence ministry also stated that Moscow has...

