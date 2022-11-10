Read full article on original website
Indonesia officials: Russia FM left hospital after ‘checkup’
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the Group of 20 summit being held on the island, Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized. Russia’s top diplomat arrived on the resort island the...
US, China climate envoys to 'meet later' at UN summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he'll be in talks with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt, in the latest sign of improving relations between the world's top two polluters after a meeting between the two nations' leaders Monday.
Qatar at World Cup pinnacle after years of Mideast turmoil
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hosting the World Cup marks a pinnacle in Qatar’s efforts to rise out of the shadow of its larger neighbors in the wider Middle East, where its politics and its upstart ambitions have brought both international attention and regional ire. The road...
EU, UK target senior Iran officials over protest crackdown
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Britain on Monday imposed sanctions on two Iranian ministers and several senior police and military officials, including members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, over their alleged roles in the security crackdown against massive anti-government protests. Iranian women — and some men —...
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa. Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit....
EU border agency says illegal migration entries spiking
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union’s border agency said Monday that the number of illegal entries by migrants spiked to more than 275,000 in the January through October period this year. The figure is 73% higher than at the same time in 2021, and the highest since...
110 Rohingya flee Myanmar, land by boat in Indonesia
More than 100 Rohingya Muslims traveling in a boat for more than a month have been found along the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province
Zelensky Outlines Path to Peace in Impassioned G20 Speech
The Ukrainian president told world leaders in Bali that a document should be signed after "all anti-war measures are implemented."
Palestinian stabs 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement
Israeli paramedics say that a Palestinian man stabbed three Israelis in a settlement in the occupied West Bank before he was shot by Israeli security personnel
Taiwan says Chinese fighter jets fly near island
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory. Ten of the aircraft on Saturday flew across the...
‘Here comes the bride’: White House to host its 19th wedding
WASHINGTON (AP) — “Here Comes the Bride” will be heard at the White House very soon. Again. Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: ‘Humiliated’ Putin ‘could go extreme’ after Kherson defeat
Russian president Vladimir Putin could “raise the stakes” after his latest embarassing defeat in Kherson as Ukraine prepares for victory, the chair of the UK defence select committee has said.In an interview with Sky’s Kay Burley, Tobias Ellwood, who is currently in Odesa, said: “Putin is now humiliated. And there’s huge concern that he’s going to go more extreme. He’s going to find more imaginative ways to raise the stakes.”The Conservative MP for Bournemouth East added that Russia has started to “regroup” on the other side of the Dnipro River. The UK defence ministry also stated that Moscow has...
