Washington State

Ozarks First.com

Indonesia officials: Russia FM left hospital after ‘checkup’

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the Group of 20 summit being held on the island, Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized. Russia’s top diplomat arrived on the resort island the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US, China climate envoys to 'meet later' at UN summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he'll be in talks with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt, in the latest sign of improving relations between the world's top two polluters after a meeting between the two nations' leaders Monday.
Ozarks First.com

EU, UK target senior Iran officials over protest crackdown

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Britain on Monday imposed sanctions on two Iranian ministers and several senior police and military officials, including members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, over their alleged roles in the security crackdown against massive anti-government protests. Iranian women — and some men —...
Ozarks First.com

EU border agency says illegal migration entries spiking

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union’s border agency said Monday that the number of illegal entries by migrants spiked to more than 275,000 in the January through October period this year. The figure is 73% higher than at the same time in 2021, and the highest since...
San Diego Union-Tribune

Palestinian stabs 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement

Israeli paramedics say that a Palestinian man stabbed three Israelis in a settlement in the occupied West Bank before he was shot by Israeli security personnel
Ozarks First.com

Taiwan says Chinese fighter jets fly near island

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory. Ten of the aircraft on Saturday flew across the...
Ozarks First.com

‘Here comes the bride’: White House to host its 19th wedding

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Here Comes the Bride” will be heard at the White House very soon. Again. Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: ‘Humiliated’ Putin ‘could go extreme’ after Kherson defeat

Russian president Vladimir Putin could “raise the stakes” after his latest embarassing defeat in Kherson as Ukraine prepares for victory, the chair of the UK defence select committee has said.In an interview with Sky’s Kay Burley, Tobias Ellwood, who is currently in Odesa, said: “Putin is now humiliated. And there’s huge concern that he’s going to go more extreme. He’s going to find more imaginative ways to raise the stakes.”The Conservative MP for Bournemouth East added that Russia has started to “regroup” on the other side of the Dnipro River. The UK defence ministry also stated that Moscow has...

