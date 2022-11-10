Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Dr. Lindsay Oram, psychology instructor at NCMC, presents program at Trenton Rotary Club
The Trenton Rotary Club met on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided at the business meeting, Dan Wilford gave the prayer and Phil Hoffman was the sergeant at arms. Program chairman Cathy McKay introduced Dr. Lindsay Oram, a psychology instructor at North Central Missouri...
kttn.com
Schedule updated for Christmas festivities in Trenton
Musical performances have been moved indoors on the night of December 2nd, in conjunction with other Trenton Christmas activities. An updated but tentative itinerary has been released regarding the schedule. The evening begins with a soup supper at the Masonic Lodge on Main Street from 4:30 until 7 pm. Entries...
Firings, corruption accusations create turmoil at struggling north Missouri hospital
MEMPHIS, Missouri – Joni Lloyd was in her pajamas when the call came. Lori Fulk, chair of the Scotland County Hospital District Board of Directors, was calling. She asked Lloyd, the vice-chair, to come to her house to talk. When Lloyd arrived the evening of Aug. 15, she found Fulk was not alone. An emergency […] The post Firings, corruption accusations create turmoil at struggling north Missouri hospital appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ktvo.com
Pickup flings Putnam County deer into air; animal goes through tractor-trailer's cab
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — Law enforcement in Putnam County responded to a freak accident involving a deer. It happened at 12:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 136, seven miles west of Livonia. State troopers say a pickup truck driven by Courtney Kline, 29, of Unionville, Missouri, was eastbound when she...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
kttn.com
Man from Kansas arrested in Trenton on allegations of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident
A Kansas resident has been arrested in Trenton. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Robert Holopirek of Salina has been charged with driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender, which is a felony, as well as, a misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an accident that occurred on Highway 6 on Thursday. Authorities accuse Holopirek...
kttn.com
Video: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make stop in Chillicothe
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network. The 2022 tour will launch on Nov. 23.
kttn.com
Two sent to hospitals following crash in Cameron
Two people were taken to hospitals following an accident Sunday night within the city limits of Cameron. One driver, 20-year-old Cole Gripka of Weatherby received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A passenger in another vehicle, 53-year-old Paula Pirruccello of Cape Coral, Florida also received moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.
kchi.com
Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Arrested In Daviess County
A Minnesota man wanted on warrants for alleged assault and attempted murder was arrested by Missouri State Troopers in Daviess County Thursday morning. Twenty-nine-year-old Jeremy J White of St Paul Park, MN was arrested at about 10:29 am as a fugitive from out of state and for alleged resisting arrest by fleeing. He is held at the DDJ with no bond allowed.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in Adair County rollover crash
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Monday morning in a rollover crash in Adair County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, five miles west of Novinger. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Robert A. Wernert, 71, of Green Castle,...
kttn.com
Police arrest Milan man on domestic assault allegation
The chief of police in Milan reports the arrest of 35-year-old Korsuk Pitia of Milan for alleged second-degree domestic assault. Bond is $25,000 cash. Chief Gail Hayes said Pitia was arrested Saturday evening after Milan Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Broadway Street. Hayes said Pitia is alleged to have used a glass bottle to strike the victim, then choke her. The woman received minor injuries and declined medical treatment.
kttn.com
Obituary& Services: Florence Ellen Couch
Florence Ellen Couch 79 of Milan, Mo, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan. Ellen was born on October 12, 1943, to William “Bill” and Elma Marie (Taylor) Smith, in Lindley, Missouri. She grew up in Humphreys, Missouri, graduating from Humphreys High School in 1961. After graduating, she went to cosmetology school and worked with Ila Cordray in Browning at a hair salon before she ran her shop in Galt. Along with her salon, she also worked at The Tavern. She then began her career in caregiving working at Leewood Manor as a CNA, then working at Milan Health care and Stover’s nursing home. Later Ellen babysat for 10 years and loved watching all the kids. In 1967 She married Gary Couch and they were married for 55 years, he survives of the home. Also surviving are three children, Allen Couch and significant other, Gwen Courtney of Trenton, Missouri, Jane Marie Clinch (Harold) of Milan, Mo, and Melinda Daniels and significant other Rick of Moberly, Missouri; a son-in-law, Tim Daniels of Chillicothe, Missouri; grandchildren, Gary Allen Couch (Niki), Desirae Cox (Dakota), Devon Clinch (Jessica), Sarah Daniels (Keeon); great-grandchildren, Graecyn Couch, Mya Gulling, Autumn McCrary, several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Ellen was preceded by her parents, grandparents, several brothers and sisters, a niece, and two nephews.
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Macon County crash Saturday
MACON COUNTY — A Macon man was seriously injured after a crash in Macon County Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Sunset Drive one and a half miles west of Macon around 8:45 p.m. The crash happened when Brant...
ktvo.com
Hunter kills deer in Kirksville with pickup; secondary crash resulted
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A hunter in northeast Missouri accidentally got a jump start on deer season. He killed a deer with his pickup truck Friday afternoon in Kirksville, and that collision led to a secondary crash at the scene. It happened right around 3 p.m. just north of the...
kttn.com
Trenton city sales tax receipts continue climb for May through November
Trenton city sales tax receipts are up nearly four percent for general purposes and capital projects, and up more than two-and-one-half percent for parks, transportation, and fire department needs in the first seven months of Trenton’s fiscal year. Those figures are for receipts in May through November compared to the same period a year ago.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Bradley S. Schultz
Mr. Bradley S. Schultz, 31, a resident of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and former Trenton, Missouri resident died Friday, November 11, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri, with burial in Harlen Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.
kttn.com
Pickup hits deer, deer hits Freightliner truck, in crash on Highway 136
The Highway Patrol reports a Richland, Iowa man sustained minor injuries in a crash involving a Freightliner truck, a pickup truck, and a deer near Livonia the afternoon of November 11th. An ambulance took the Freightliner driver, 50 year old Jamison Harbison, to the Putnam County Hospital of Unionville. No...
Missourinet
Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday
Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
kttn.com
One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville
A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
khqa.com
Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
