After a false alarm, Syracuse can finally celebrate the end of World War I

City of Syracuse creates website to connect residents with government groups
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse announced the creation of a new “resident engagement” section on its new website that will try to connecter residents who wanted to join or volunteer with 35 different agencies, boards, commissions and committees connected to city government. The website at goto.syr.gov/residentengagement,...
No one could save their son. Prominent CNY family hopes their story and $1M will save others
Pulaski, N.Y. — Vinny Lobdell still has to stop for a breath when he tells the story of the last time his brother hugged him. Vinny, then 15, was finishing up hockey practice at the rink in Pulaski. Rusty, 19, stopped by to check on his little brother. “I...
How Brandon Williams defied the odds (again) in race for Central NY House seat
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brandon Williams knew the odds were against him from the beginning when he launched an improbable bid to become Central New York’s next representative in Congress. He was a political novice, an outsider from Texas who had no roots in the community. Rep. John Katko...
See adorable, extremely rare twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — As two of Syracuse’s beloved Asian elephants headed outside Friday morning at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, there was a buzz in the air from the crowd gathering in the viewing area. Underneath a female named Mali jogged a tiny pair of fuzzy babies, trying to...
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis. […]
Giving more than a turkey: Syracuse student-athletes host turkey giveaway at Tops on Jefferson Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — They say giving is the best present of all. “We felt like it was kind of our obligation, as athletes here at Syracuse University. We have that privilege to do that,” Syracuse track and field runner Emanuel Joseph said. It’s why student athletes from Syracuse...
newyorkupstate.com
Foreigner farewell tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts
Foreigner is calling it quits after nearly 50 years. Billboard reports next year will kick off the “Hot Blooded” rock band’s Historic Farewell Tour, including three concerts in Upstate New York. Foreigner will perform at Darien Lake Amphitheater on Friday, July 28; at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 1; and at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 2. Loverboy will open all three shows at 7 p.m.
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
CNY judge considers delay opening 1,200 ballots that could impact U.S Congress, NY Senate races
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York judge heard last-minute arguments Monday afternoon pushing for delaying the opening of more than 1,200 affidavit ballots that could sway a state Senate race and impact the 22nd Congressional District race. State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte indicated that he will issue...
thenewshouse.com
What’s a witch?
Hendricks Chapel is creating a safe space for all spiritualities, not just the mainstream, well-known religions. Many people don’t know that Syracuse University recognizes paganism as a religion through the organization SPIRAL (Student Pagan Information, Relations and Learning). However, paganism is extremely stigmatized. Many people associate this religion with...
TSA to hold recruiting events for jobs at Syracuse airport, offers $1K hiring bonus
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Transportation Safety Administration will conduct a series of recruitment events in November and December for jobs at Syracuse Hancock International Airport, and it’s offering $1,000 hiring bonuses. TSA officers screen airline travelers at airport security stations. The agency was created after the terrorist attacks of...
Daily Orange
Here are the Veterans Day events happening in Syracuse this weekend
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs and organizations around the city are hosting several Veterans Day events Friday. Here’s how Syracuse University and Onondaga County are celebrating. NVRC Veterans Day Celebration.
Zoos are ‘necessary evil’ until humans stop driving animals to extinction (Your Letters)
I am writing to commend Kira Forget’s excellent guest opinion in your paper today (”Syracuse ITC student, zoo guide: Why zoos don’t bother me,” Nov. 10, 2022). Zoos are, in a sense, a “necessary evil.” Nobody enjoys seeing animals constrained, but in the wild these same animals will — and are — going extinct. Hopefully our species will rapidly turn this around, and we will hear in the future more hopeful stories of how we have protected and restored species, as we have the condor and the bald eagle.
localsyr.com
Turkey prices around CNY for last-minute shoppers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Are you a procrastinator when it comes to holiday shopping? Maybe you haven’t made it out to the store to purchase your Thanksgiving turkey yet, or maybe you’re pushing it off due to inflation prices. We understand the struggle. We’ve compiled a list...
Here’s Francis Conole’s best hope for a longshot comeback in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole is relying on a very difficult path to come from behind against Brandon Williams in the election for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Conole would need to win at least 69% of the remaining votes if every absentee ballot issued...
localsyr.com
Ithaca Fire Department raising money for injured coworker
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Ithaca Fire Department is attempting to raise money for one of their own after Zack Webber fell from a tree stand on November 9, rendering him immobile due to a spinal cord injury. According to a post made by Shannon Webber, the sister of...
Another I-81 delay: At this rate, project won’t start until viaduct collapses (Your Letters)
Regarding “State judge orders temporary stop to I-81 rebuild in Syracuse” (Nov. 10, 2022):. So, a new dark money-funded group rears its head to sue to block the Interstate 81 project from moving forward? Why? Because the state and federal government process was flawed? In what way? Because it didn’t decide to dig a tunnel? Build the Harriet Tubman Skyway? Rebuild the existing viaduct? Give the owners of failing Destiny USA mall and failing Northside hotels what they wanted?
Dino Babers on 3 Virginia football players killed in shooting: ‘It has affected our building’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers opened his weekly press conference Monday addressing the shooting that killed three Virginia football players late Sunday night. The Syracuse football head coach has two assistant coaches on his staff that coached at Virginia, and the Cavaliers played the Orange earlier in the season in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Former Syracuse basketball player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at gas station in Indiana
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Former Syracuse and NBA basketball player Donte Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana, according to published reports. Greene, who played at Syracuse in the 2007-08 season before leaving for the NBA, is charged with attempted robbery in relation to an incident at a Phillips 66 gas station, the South Bend (Ind.) Tribune reported. The incident took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
