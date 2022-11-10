After a false alarm, Syracuse can finally celebrate the end of World War I

I am writing to commend Kira Forget’s excellent guest opinion in your paper today (”Syracuse ITC student, zoo guide: Why zoos don’t bother me,” Nov. 10, 2022). Zoos are, in a sense, a “necessary evil.” Nobody enjoys seeing animals constrained, but in the wild these same animals will — and are — going extinct. Hopefully our species will rapidly turn this around, and we will hear in the future more hopeful stories of how we have protected and restored species, as we have the condor and the bald eagle.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO