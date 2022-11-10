Read full article on original website
$1 billion in emergency rental assistance disbursed to renters and landlords
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) annouced the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2). Nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. The...
State report says Illinois in 'best fiscal shape' in decades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Governor's Office of Management and Budget (GOMB) released the annual Illinois Economic and Fiscal Policy Report. The report shows the state is in the best fiscal shape that it has been in for decades. Illinois’ bills are being paid on time, we have over...
Ameren warns customers to be aware of scammers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ameren is warning customers in Illinois to be aware of aggressive scammer tactics. Ameren says the best way to protect yourself is to not trust someone asking for immediate payment. Employees will not demand that a payment is made in a specific way as some of the scammers do.
Noose found at Obama Presidential Center site
CHICAGO (WICS/CNN Newsource) — Construction on the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago was suspended last week after workers discovered a noose at the site. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker condemned what happened tweeting, "Hate has no place in Illinois. The noose is more than a symbol of racism, it is a heart-stopping reminder of the violence and terror inflicted on Black Americans for centuries. I condemn this act of hate in the strongest possible terms, and the state of Illinois will make all needed resources available to help catch the perpetrators."
