WRDW-TV
Knife confiscated from Grovetown Middle School student
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days after an earlier threat at Grovetown Middle School, the campus had another problem Monday. Parents were told that “school administrators were made aware of a rumor that a student had a weapon on campus.”. One further investigation, a kitchen knife was discovered in...
WRDW-TV
Augusta University sees increase in student enrollment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Enrollment numbers are down across the country for universities. Augusta University is one of eight schools out of 26 in the University System of Georgia that has seen an increase since the fall of 2021. According to AU President Brooks Keel, the plan has always been to increase school enrollment.
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County School System earns worldwide award
THOMSON Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County School District was named as one of only 38 worldwide recipients of the annual accredited school award this year. Global school improvement organization, Cognia, awarded the recipients of its annual recognition program for accredited schools and districts this past week. The System of...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | A passion for teaching
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Teachers are worth their weight in gold, especially the ones who love what they do like Ameesha Butler. She’s the Columbia County teacher of the year and she talks one on one with Richard Rogers about her passion for teaching.
wfxg.com
USC Aiken program to support Special Needs Students
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - A new program launched in August 2023 by USC Aiken aims to support special needs students through employment and independent living opportunities. Families got to learn about it through PacerLIFE Family Night at Strom Thurmond High School. According to a release from the Edgefield County School...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The average high and low temperature for our area is 70 and 43, but high temperatures will only be in the 50s to near 60 for the week ahead. Clouds will continue to filter into the region this evening into tonight as an area of low-pressure approaches from the west. This evening looks dry, but a stray shower is possible overnight, more likely by early Tuesday. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid and upper 40s by early Tuesday.
WJBF.com
Herschel Walker visits Augusta in "Evict Warnock" bus tour for runoff election
Herschel Walker visits Augusta in “Evict Warnock” …. Columbia County School District host ‘let’s talk’ …. Augusta looks to put less into contingency to cover …. Augusta commissioners looking at new spending requests for the 2023 budget to cover the costs commissioners look to reduce the amount planned for contingency.
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
Runoff expected in Richmond County School’s District 2 race
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An incumbent and a political newcomer well known in the community may face a school board runoff in Augusta. In the race to lead Richmond County BOE’s District 2, you find two men vying for the role. One has served for the past eight years and the other has an education […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta Tech gets 3rd $1M gift to rev up auto repair training center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College has gotten another $1 million donation to help develop its new automotive service training center in the Laney Walker Neighborhood. The gift from the Knox Foundation comes on the heels of two other $1 million gifts – from Augusta National Golf Club and...
WRDW-TV
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 9 p.m. Sunday, News 12 noticed an active scene at Washington Road and Alexander Drive. Our reporter on the scene noted multiple ambulances and patrol cars with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office present and talked with a deputy at the intersection. The officer on...
Giving Your Best kicks off annual Toy Drive
WJBF – The Giving Your Best Toy Drive has officially begun. The Toy Drive benefits the Bridge Ministry of the CSRA. The public is being asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys. WJBF Television Park is the only public drop off location for this drive, which is located at 1336 Augusta West Parkway.
WRDW-TV
Warnings issued after rabid raccoon found in Columbia County
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rabid raccoon was found Thursday in a populated area near Hickory Drive and North Belair Road in Columbia County, health officials said Monday. The raccoon was appeared sick and was unable to move. The raccoon did not have contact with humans or pets. The Columbia...
WRDW-TV
Student charged over threat at Grovetown Middle School
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was charged by law enforcement after a threat to Grovetown Middle School, the Columbia County School District said Thursday. After the threat was made via social media, the school day was not disrupted. However, the student was charged and will be held accountable under...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Dirt Road, Jenkins County
I rarely meet an old dirt road I don’t like, and this one, punctuated by a dairy silo, is no exception. Even on an otherwise gloomy day, there’s nothing that says Georgia any better to me. Post navigation. ← Johnson Chapel Baptist Church, Jenkins County Yam Grandy Creek,...
WJBF.com
Freezing Monday Morning. Tracking Rain for Tuesday
6PM Sunday- It was around 20 degrees cooler today than it was yesterday! Now that the sun has set, temperatures are dropping off quickly into the upper 40s. There is a Freeze Warning that will go into effect at 10PM for Taliaferro and Wilkes County. This will last through 9AM Monday morning. Our entire viewing area will be near or below freezing. Expect frost when headed out the door.
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest receives grant, volunteer support to grow Urban Farm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta and Aiken Bank of America announces that they will provide the Golden Harvest’s Urban Farm funding and volunteer support. According to the company, the donation is a $30,000 grant to help fund the growth of the Urban Farm. The grant adds to the $20,000 donated by the organization last year to provide the farm with an updated greenhouse.
WRDW-TV
Local elementary students sing carols for troops overseas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas. Students at Stevens Creek Elementary continued their annual tradition. All seven second-grade classes came together to sing holiday songs to send to troops overseas. We tagged along for the day to see how they do it. The...
WRDW-TV
As the city collects stormwater fees, what’s the status of ongoing issues?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we watch the storm spin its way north, some in Richmond County are worried about flooding. Parts of the city have been prone to flooding for years, but the stormwater fee put in place in 2016 was supposed to help with that. Here’s a look...
Overturned 18-wheeler causing delays on I-20 in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An accident in Columbia County caused traffic delays on the interstate, this morning. The accident happened Friday morning on I-20 westbound at Exit 188 where a tractor-trailer overturned. That vehicle is the only one involved. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Columbia County Dispatch says the […]
