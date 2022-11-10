AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The average high and low temperature for our area is 70 and 43, but high temperatures will only be in the 50s to near 60 for the week ahead. Clouds will continue to filter into the region this evening into tonight as an area of low-pressure approaches from the west. This evening looks dry, but a stray shower is possible overnight, more likely by early Tuesday. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid and upper 40s by early Tuesday.

