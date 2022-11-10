Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Wicker: promotes initiatives across Mississippi
Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. Infrastructure and Education Promise Bright Future. Over the past month, I have had the privilege of traveling across Mississippi to meet with students, teachers, builders, and innovators who are shaping the future of our state. I am always inspired by the dedication of these Mississippians. As a U.S. Senator, I am eager to support their efforts through my work on the Commerce, Armed Services, and Environment & Public Works Committees.
Gov. Reeves announces $49 million in funds for 15 new Mississippi projects
Governor Tate Reeves today announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there. I’m grateful to the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for their continued efforts to make our state the best in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”
wcbi.com
MJI files suit to protect the right to life in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) – a non-profit, constitutional litigation center and the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy – filed a lawsuit today on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) which seeks to put an end to court-imposed, elective abortion policy in the state that led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade.
WLBT
A year and a half later and Mississippi still doesn’t have a ballot initiative process
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a year and a half of limbo for the future of the state’s ballot initiative process, and election results from around the country are a reminder of what Mississippi doesn’t have as an option. The legislature tried to revive a version...
desotocountynews.com
Nov. 29 event set to help people find unclaimed money
One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them. DeSoto County is working with the State Treasurer’s Office to help you claim that money. State Treasurer’s office staff members will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Staff will be available to help people search the state’s unclaimed money list and begin the claims process.
WLBT
Pro-life doctors fear Mississippi abortion ban may not be valid yet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of pro-life doctors fears Mississippi’s abortion ban may not be valid just yet. The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) filed a lawsuit Monday in hopes of making sure it is. MJI is the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy and is...
panolian.com
State auditor sends demand letter to private prison
State Auditor Shad White has announced that Special Agents from his office have served Management & Training Corporation (MTC) with a civil demand totaling nearly $2 million after the company failed to follow the terms of its contract to operate the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) facility in Marshall County. The total demand amount—$1,991,774.10—includes interest and investigative costs.
WLOX
Extra Table food pantry delivers over 3,000 boxes of turkey to South Mississippi
They are seeking approval on licensing need through the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to open in Long Beach. Taking the chance to serve those who served in the military, several different community outreach agencies held a homeless veterans event in Biloxi. Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
mageenews.com
State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
WLBT
Miss Mississippi shares plans for Miss America competition
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins has worked hard to become the fifth young woman from this state to win the Miss America crown. Perkins said, “I couldn’t be more excited to share my talent with the world.”. She will get the chance to perform...
NAACP’s Freedom Fund Awards Banquet held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday. Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy. WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master […]
WLBT
Mississippi sports museum announces 2022 C Spire Conerly trophy nominees
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced the 10 nominees for the C Spire Conerly Trophy Monday afternoon. The Conerly Trophy is an award given to the most outstanding college football player in the state of Mississippi selected by each college and university with a football program.
WLBT
Chronic Wasting Disease: What you need to know this season
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is reporting an increase in deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease in 2022 and is asking hunters to do their part to help with controlling the population. During one of the most popular seasons in the south, the...
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
To one Mississippi veteran, Veterans Day is everyday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Across the country, millions of people will honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day, which is on November 11 this year. Mississippi veteran Jacob Donaldson said the holiday means a lot to him because his family has served in the armed forces. “Veterans Day is […]
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi baker with Vicksburg ties to compete on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker with local ties will make her national television debut later this month as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Vicksburgers might remember Beth Hennington from her days as a marketing representative for The Vicksburg Post, but she’s made a sweet career change in the years since.
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
WTOK-TV
What does the future of the Democratic Party look like in Mississippi?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Can Mississippi move away from being known as a red state? One Democratic candidate is calling out his own party’s leadership for being a roadblock to victories. WLBT spoke with Mississippi Democratic Party chairman Tyree Irving in October of 2021 about the future of the...
theadvocate.com
Low water in Mississippi River, elsewhere, shows the past: shipwrecks, soda cans, lion jaw
Low water in the Mississippi River and elsewhere this fall has exposed a museum for explorers. Amid a drought, here are some of the previously sunken pieces of the past that have been found.
