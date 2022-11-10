Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Morrissey says new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ will no longer drop in February
Morrissey has revealed that his forthcoming 14th solo album, ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’, will no longer be released in February of 2023. The singer shared a message to his official website Morrissey Central yesterday (November 14), with the header ‘BONFIRE UNLIT’. The two-sentence statement reads as follows, in its entirety: “‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site. Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles).” NME has reached out to Capitol Records for comment.
NME
Bruce Springsteen scrapped “entire record” before making ‘Only The Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen has revealed that he scrapped an “entire record” prior to recording his new soul covers album. The Boss’ last album of originals came in 2020 with ‘Letter To You’, and yesterday (November 11) he shared new album ‘Only The Strong Survive’, an album which sees him cover soul classics from his youth.
NME
Lewis Capaldi overtakes Ed Sheeran with UK’s most streamed song as singles chart celebrates 70th anniversary
Lewis Capaldi’s 2018 song ‘Someone You Loved’ has surpassed Ed Sheeran as the UK’s most streamed song of all time. The Scottish singer-songwriter has been crowned the new “king of streaming”, overtaking Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’, according to Official Charts data.
NME
Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical link up for new version of ‘Move’
Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical have collaborated on a new version of the former’s recent track ‘Move’ – listen to the new track below. ‘Move’ appears on Tempest’s recent album ‘The Line Is A Curve’, which came out back in April. “Kae...
NME
Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film has been scrapped
Margot Robbie has said that Disney has scrapped plans for a female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. In June 2020 it was reported that Disney was in development on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film that reunited Robbie with Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. It was set to be a separate installment from a planned reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.
NME
Romy and Fred Again.. collaborate on trance-inspired floorfiller ‘Strong’
Romy and Fred Again.. have reunited for a fresh collaboration – stream the trance-inspired ‘Strong’ below. The song comes two years after Romy, who is co-vocalist and guitarist with The xx, released her debut solo single ‘Lifetime‘. Since then she’s teamed up with Fred Again.....
NME
Watch Louis Tomlinson debut ‘Faith In The Future’ tracks live
Louis Tomlinson released his second album ‘Faith In The Future’ on Friday (November 11) and to celebrate, played an intimate show at New York’s Irving Plaza – check out footage and the setlist below. Tomlinson started the gig by giving ‘Faith In The Future’’s opening track...
NME
Watch the first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary ‘Harvest Time’
The first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary Harvest Time has been shared – check it out below. Announced last week, Neil Young: Harvest Time features never-before-seen footage that was filmed in northern California, London and Nashville and documents the writing and recording of Young’s classic 1972 album ‘Harvest’.
NME
Watch Headie One’s epic ‘Fire In The Booth’ performance in celebration of ‘No Borders’
Following the release of ‘No Borders’, Headie One took part in a special Fire In The Booth freestyle performance, with help from some friends – check it out below. Released on Friday (November 11), Headie One’s ‘No Borders’ mixtape is a collaborative project that sees the rapper teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
NME
RAYE drops new single ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates
RAYE has shared a new single called ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates – see details below and buy tickets here. The singer is set to release her long-awaited debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ on February 3 next year, and is previewing it with a new collaboration with 070 Shake.
NME
Watch Liam Gallagher perform ‘The River’ in new ‘Knebworth 22’ clip
Liam Gallagher has shared a new teaser of his imminent Knebworth 22 concert film – watch him perform ‘The River’ below. Knebworth 22, which immortalises the Oasis frontman’s two gigs at Knebworth Park this summer, is set to arrive in select UK cinemas for a limited time on November 17, with a full streaming release on Paramount+ later this year. Tickets for the screenings can be purchased here.
NME
Patti Smith says she uses Instagram to feel like “part of society”
Patti Smith has spoken about why she started using Instagram, explaining that she feels that she needs to use it in order to be “part of society”. Speaking to The Guardian about her new book A Book of Days, Smith recalled being introduced to the app by her daughter Jesse.
NME
Roberta Flack’s ALS diagnosis has made it impossible for her to sing
Roberta Flack is unable to sing following her recent ALS diagnosis. A spokesperson for Flack – known for her ballads ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ and ‘Killing Me Softly with His Song’ – confirmed the singer’s condition in a press statement yesterday (November 14).
NME
Here’s every film Quentin Tarantino references in new book ‘Cinema Speculation’
Quentin Tarantino analyses some of his favourite films in his new book Cinema Speculation – from Deliverance to Daisy Miller. The director’s latest book, which is his first work of non-fiction, is a collection of essays organised around the “key American films from the 1970s” that inspired him in his youth.
NME
Nas – ‘King’s Disease III’ review: hip-hop great delivers compelling conclusion to his album trilogy
Nas’ ‘King’s Disease’ album series has proven to be something of a renaissance for the Queensbridge hip-hop great. The titular first part of the trilogy landed him his very first Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2021, while its follow-up served as a love letter to hip-hop culture that positioned itself as the thematic counterpoint to his 2006 effort ‘Hip Hop Is Dead’. The 49-year-old then squeezed in ‘Magic’, a surprise LP released on Christmas Eve 2021 that saw Nas and Hit-Boy further hone their rapper/producer dynamic ahead of the series’ grand finale.
NME
Iggy Pop never “really understood” Foo Fighters until he saw them live
Iggy Pop has revealed that he “never really understood” what the Foo Fighters did, until he saw them live in 2015. Iggy Pop is gearing up to release his 19th solo album ‘Every Loser’ on January 6 and the record features plenty of big name collaborators, including Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith.
NME
New Cocteau Twins ‘Heaven Or Las Vegas’ exhibit coming to Los Angeles
A new exhibition about Cocteau Twins‘ classic album ‘Heaven Or Las Vegas’ opened in Los Angeles this weekend (November 11). The temporary exhibition opened on Friday night and will run until December 11 at Marc Jacobs’ Heaven store in LA. It comes as part of a...
NME
Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Nathy Peluso
Nathy Peluso is brilliantly provocative on record, and in person she makes an equally strong first impression. Look closely at the silk top she’s wearing in her NME In Conversation interview and you’ll spot a homoerotic design by the iconic queer artist Tom of Finland. A fiendishly hard worker who admits she’s “obsessed” with the songwriting process, Peluso believes fans worldwide are connecting with her music because she’s so honest and unpretentious. We catch a glimpse of this at the end of the interview when the singer and rapper jokes that her biggest problem is “having no time for sex!”
NME
Blur announce 2023 Wembley Stadium reunion gig
Blur have announced details of a one-off UK reunion gig at London’s Wembley Stadium for summer 2023. Check out ticket details below. The Britpop icons will playing their only UK show of 2023 at the iconic venue on Saturday, July 8. The band will be supported by Slowthai, Self Esteem and Jockstrap. This marks the band’s first headline show since 2015, when they released their long-awaited and critically-acclaimed comeback album ‘The Magic Whip‘. Details of other world tour dates are currently unknown.
NME
‘Stranger Things’’ Matthew Modine had a “desire to protect” Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things’ Matthew Modine has admitted he had a “desire to protect” co-star Millie Bobby Brown from the “rollercoaster” of fame. Modine, who played the complex but villainous Dr Martin Brenner AKA Papa in Stranger Things, first started working with Brown when she was just 11.
Comments / 0