Morrissey says new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ will no longer drop in February

Morrissey has revealed that his forthcoming 14th solo album, ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’, will no longer be released in February of 2023. The singer shared a message to his official website Morrissey Central yesterday (November 14), with the header ‘BONFIRE UNLIT’. The two-sentence statement reads as follows, in its entirety: “‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site. Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles).” NME has reached out to Capitol Records for comment.
Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical link up for new version of ‘Move’

Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical have collaborated on a new version of the former’s recent track ‘Move’ – listen to the new track below. ‘Move’ appears on Tempest’s recent album ‘The Line Is A Curve’, which came out back in April. “Kae...
Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film has been scrapped

Margot Robbie has said that Disney has scrapped plans for a female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. In June 2020 it was reported that Disney was in development on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film that reunited Robbie with Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. It was set to be a separate installment from a planned reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.
Romy and Fred Again.. collaborate on trance-inspired floorfiller ‘Strong’

Romy and Fred Again.. have reunited for a fresh collaboration – stream the trance-inspired ‘Strong’ below. The song comes two years after Romy, who is co-vocalist and guitarist with The xx, released her debut solo single ‘Lifetime‘. Since then she’s teamed up with Fred Again.....
Watch the first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary ‘Harvest Time’

The first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary Harvest Time has been shared – check it out below. Announced last week, Neil Young: Harvest Time features never-before-seen footage that was filmed in northern California, London and Nashville and documents the writing and recording of Young’s classic 1972 album ‘Harvest’.
Watch Headie One’s epic ‘Fire In The Booth’ performance in celebration of ‘No Borders’

Following the release of ‘No Borders’, Headie One took part in a special Fire In The Booth freestyle performance, with help from some friends – check it out below. Released on Friday (November 11), Headie One’s ‘No Borders’ mixtape is a collaborative project that sees the rapper teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
RAYE drops new single ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates

RAYE has shared a new single called ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates – see details below and buy tickets here. The singer is set to release her long-awaited debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ on February 3 next year, and is previewing it with a new collaboration with 070 Shake.
Watch Liam Gallagher perform ‘The River’ in new ‘Knebworth 22’ clip

Liam Gallagher has shared a new teaser of his imminent Knebworth 22 concert film – watch him perform ‘The River’ below. Knebworth 22, which immortalises the Oasis frontman’s two gigs at Knebworth Park this summer, is set to arrive in select UK cinemas for a limited time on November 17, with a full streaming release on Paramount+ later this year. Tickets for the screenings can be purchased here.
Roberta Flack’s ALS diagnosis has made it impossible for her to sing

Roberta Flack is unable to sing following her recent ALS diagnosis. A spokesperson for Flack – known for her ballads ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ and ‘Killing Me Softly with His Song’ – confirmed the singer’s condition in a press statement yesterday (November 14).
Here’s every film Quentin Tarantino references in new book ‘Cinema Speculation’

Quentin Tarantino analyses some of his favourite films in his new book Cinema Speculation – from Deliverance to Daisy Miller. The director’s latest book, which is his first work of non-fiction, is a collection of essays organised around the “key American films from the 1970s” that inspired him in his youth.
Nas – ‘King’s Disease III’ review: hip-hop great delivers compelling conclusion to his album trilogy

Nas’ ‘King’s Disease’ album series has proven to be something of a renaissance for the Queensbridge hip-hop great. The titular first part of the trilogy landed him his very first Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2021, while its follow-up served as a love letter to hip-hop culture that positioned itself as the thematic counterpoint to his 2006 effort ‘Hip Hop Is Dead’. The 49-year-old then squeezed in ‘Magic’, a surprise LP released on Christmas Eve 2021 that saw Nas and Hit-Boy further hone their rapper/producer dynamic ahead of the series’ grand finale.
Iggy Pop never “really understood” Foo Fighters until he saw them live

Iggy Pop has revealed that he “never really understood” what the Foo Fighters did, until he saw them live in 2015. Iggy Pop is gearing up to release his 19th solo album ‘Every Loser’ on January 6 and the record features plenty of big name collaborators, including Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith.
Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Nathy Peluso

Nathy Peluso is brilliantly provocative on record, and in person she makes an equally strong first impression. Look closely at the silk top she’s wearing in her NME In Conversation interview and you’ll spot a homoerotic design by the iconic queer artist Tom of Finland. A fiendishly hard worker who admits she’s “obsessed” with the songwriting process, Peluso believes fans worldwide are connecting with her music because she’s so honest and unpretentious. We catch a glimpse of this at the end of the interview when the singer and rapper jokes that her biggest problem is “having no time for sex!”
Blur announce 2023 Wembley Stadium reunion gig

Blur have announced details of a one-off UK reunion gig at London’s Wembley Stadium for summer 2023. Check out ticket details below. The Britpop icons will playing their only UK show of 2023 at the iconic venue on Saturday, July 8. The band will be supported by Slowthai, Self Esteem and Jockstrap. This marks the band’s first headline show since 2015, when they released their long-awaited and critically-acclaimed comeback album ‘The Magic Whip‘. Details of other world tour dates are currently unknown.

