Vermont State

Comments

Sarah
3d ago

How about you help the struggling lower, middle class who’ve been working this entire time, living paycheck to paycheck!

Buffy Nelson
3d ago

They don't help the elderly, disabled or middle class. Let's give the homeless more money, more grants, more new housing so they can spend it and say I can't find housing or destroy every where their living. Next we're going to have illegals here looking for housing and work. It's time to deal with our own community before bringing in more people.

Kelley Adams Bell
3d ago

Supposedly, we have problems ensuring our own state citizens have what they need to live to the point the state government begs for this money, but the state government could wait to get all the immigrants to this state to "look good" making worse for Vermonters in all ways. I have nothing against the immigrants, but if your own state citizens are in desperate need, as this article claims, then we should not have invited immigrants here to make things worse!!!

