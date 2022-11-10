ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Black Restaurant Week aims to give a boost to Miami’s Black-owned restaurants

By C. Isaiah Smalls II
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nf7mi_0j6NE57Q00

The COVID-19 pandemic presented Lil Greenhouse Grill with an opportunity.

Co-owners Nicole Gates and Karim Bryant could either brace for what would be a huge hit to their Overtown restaurant’s bottom line or develop new marketing strategies and partnerships to spread their visibility. In the end, they opted for the latter.

“We found ways to pivot our business in a more positive aspect,” said Gates who doubles as Lil Greenhouse’s creative lead. “We increased our digital footprint through delivery apps, social media and gathering a new type of customer by integrating digital aspects that we never used before.”

And now, thanks to meeting the people at Black Restaurant Week, Lil Greenhouse Grill is hoping to have a lot more customers. From Nov. 11-20, several restaurants throughout the state will be participating in Black Restaurant Week, a nine-day-long celebration of cultural cuisine at its finest. With partnerships and specials throughout the state, BRW presents an opportunity for Black-owned restaurants to grow their brand while forging lifelong relationships along the way. For consumers, it just means learning about and enjoying all that Black restaurants have to offer.

“We really try to take the financial burden off the restaurants,” Black Restaurant Week co-founder Falayn Ferrell said.

Added Gates: “We thought this would be a great initiative to get involved with, especially for national exposure and also the affiliation with other restaurateurs of our same demographic.”

Minority-owned small businesses account for less than 19% of the market, according to the latest U.S. Census Data. Black-owned businesses occupy an even smaller share at less than 5%. The small percentage of Black-owned restaurants is why Ferrell and co-founders Warren Luckett and Derek Robinson started Black Restaurant Week.

“We wanted to create a platform that was a little bit more all-inclusive for your fast, casual, counter serve, bakeries just to bring some awareness to the great things they were doing in the culinary space,” Ferrell said. She added that participants in Black Restaurant Week, which started in Houston in 2016 and expanded to Florida in 2020, includes a coveted spot in the directory. Restaurants also capitalize on the increased exposure by doing a specialty dish.

And because of a host of reasons related to disparities in wealth and access to capital , many Black-owned businesses lack the funds necessary to engage in widespread promotion campaigns, says Ferrell.

“Most small restaurants don’t have the financial capacity to fund a marketing campaign on their own,” Ferrell added, which she estimated could cost a business upwards of $10,000.

Business owners like Aamir Taylor stand to benefit from partnering with Black Restaurant Week. The owner of Italian Vice, an Italian ice caterer who’s one of the Black-owned eateries at Smorgasboard Miami, Taylor’s company opened up in January 2020. Despite the challenges of opening a business just before the pandemic hit, Taylor has been able to stay afloat thanks to partnerships with the Miami Dolphins and Miami-Dade College. Still, if it weren’t for his robust Instagram page and interesting flavor names (all are named after rappers), Taylor would’ve suffered a lot more.

“I haven’t had tons of money to do marketing,” said Taylor, who plans to bring back the “Kodak Blackraspberry” as a specialty. “Everything I’ve done has been grassroots.”

Taylor is excited for the opportunity to be featured in the directory because of the increased “exposure to the Black community and beyond.” For Gates, who will be serving either grilled or fried snapper with collared greens and mac and cheese as a specialty, it’s about the possibility of connecting with Black-owned restaurants across the country.

“We can bounce ideas off each other in different regions and we can encourage our customers to patronize once they go into various cities and towns,” Gates said.

Check out the Black Restaurant Week directory at https://blackrestaurantweeks.com/national-directory/ to find local participants.

Comments / 9

Tita
4d ago

I'd love to go. I wish they'd have black owned restaurants in my area. I'm retired , fixed income, and hardly drive. Y'all make some mean food. How I'd love it. Much prosperity to you.

Reply(1)
4
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Black Restaurant Week makes its way to South Florida

MIAMI – You can now enjoy the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine during Black Restaurant Week Florida. More than 20 businesses are participating in South Florida and there is something for everyone with this campaign, from smoothie shops to fine dining. Local 10 News reporter Alexis Frazier...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
MIAMI, FL
restaurantdive.com

RBI opens first virtual food hall in Miami, with plans for a second

Restaurant Brands International has opened a digital food hall called Kylo (Kitchens You Love) at a former Burger King location in Miami, the company wrote in an email to Restaurant Dive. Diners can order food for takeaway from in-store kiosks, or order pickup and delivery via the Kylo website and app or through major third-party delivery platforms.
MIAMI, FL
lazytrips.com

How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?

Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
KEY WEST, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down

Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Beach’s Deauville Hotel set for demolishment

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The iconic Deauville Hotel is nearing its final moments. On Sunday, at around 8 a.m., the 17-story resort will implode at 6701 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. This historic destination once famously hosted the Beatles in the 1960s. The establishment served as a staple for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward Meat & Fish opens biggest store at old Penn Dutch site in Margate

The first thing you’ll notice walking into Broward Meat & Fish’s new Margate location is how spacious, clean and new it is. The store’s main sections are identified with big bright letters visible from every area of the retail floor. Appetizing colors and brick facades give the grocery a modern farmer’s market vibe. Meat and seafood counters, dry goods aisles and produce bins stretch far and ...
MARGATE, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
40K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy