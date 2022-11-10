Ashley Middleton was scheduled for a teeth cleaning in June 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic caused dental offices to temporarily close their doors, delaying patient care. By the time viral transmission concerns had dissipated, the Bay City native had slipped out of her routine. She got busy with a move, a job change, and now, a pregnancy, as a months-long delay for her bi-annual cleaning grew into a years-long one.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO