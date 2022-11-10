Read full article on original website
Related
Snow will be piling up over all sectors of Michigan this week, with some heavy stuff northwest
We will have two weather situations this week that will kick off some occasional robust snow for November. A mid-week weather system will bring some snow everywhere. A late-week surge of cold will produce some heavy lake-effect snow areas. The first area of snow won’t be a big snow, but...
For $5 you can cut your own Christmas tree from these Michigan forests
Ready to turn Christmas tree shopping into an outdoor adventure?. Every holiday season, the USDA Forest Service offers an alternative to pre-cut Christmas tree lots and U-cut tree farms: the chance to harvest your own Christmas tree from a national forest. In Michigan, a special Forest Service “tree tag” permit...
California parole absconder pleads to shooting at police in Bay County traffic stop
BAY CITY, MI — Last autumn, a California parole absconder allegedly fired a shotgun at two Hampton Township police officers when they approached him during a traffic stop. After holding the officers at bay in a standoff along a rural road, the alleged gunman surrendered, forfeiting the half-pound of crystal methamphetamine he had with him.
Pothole study: See where Michigan ranks
Michigan has the worst potholes in the United States, according to a recent study. Quote Wizard analyzed Google search data over the past year and found that Michigan has more searches for pothole-related complaints than any other state. Michigan’s feisty late winters and early springs multiple thaw-freeze cycles are perfect...
Man charged with murder in Genesee Township house fire
GENESEE TWP., MI — Genesee County Prosecutor Davis Leyton has charged a Davison man with open murder in connection to a fire that killed a man and a dog. The man, who MLive is not identifying because he has yet to be arraigned, was taken into custody shortly after the fatal Friday, Nov. 11, fire, authorities said.
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
Parents of 4 killed in rollover crash in Northville Township
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI -- An investigation is ongoing after two people were killed Saturday morning in a rollover crash. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Omar Salamen, 46 and his 40-year-old wife Manal Kadry were traveling in a residential area near Seven MIle and Napier roads around 12:17 a.m. when they were navigating a turn.
Girl, 11, dies after being struck by vehicle in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 12, that killed an 11-year-old girl and seriously injured a 44-year-old woman, St. Clair County sheriff’s deputies said. The child and the woman, both of Fort Gratiot, were not immediately identified. Police did not...
Did Gen Z students drive increased voter turnout on Nov. 8? Some clerks say yes
Lines of students snaking around campus. Brisk fall weather. Hours of waiting. These images played out at voting locations on some Michigan public university campuses during the Nov. 8 general election, including the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University. Some have speculated...
Muskegon County woman wins $300,000 prize playing favorite instant lottery game
LANSING, MI -- A Muskegon County woman needed to be reassured multiple times before she would believe she won a $300,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Mystery Key Cashword instant game. “Cashword is my favorite instant game and I play it often,” said the 57-year-old winner who chose to...
Pink to tour in 2023 with her biggest Michigan concert ever at Comerica Park
DETROIT - She’s known for her acrobatic, Cirque du Soleil-type concerts and now she’s about to embark on a tour which will see her performing at the biggest venues she’s ever performed at. P!NK has just announced a stadium tour for 2023 with one stop in Michigan.
‘Bombed out mouth’: Dentists seeing more oral health disasters since COVID-19
Ashley Middleton was scheduled for a teeth cleaning in June 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic caused dental offices to temporarily close their doors, delaying patient care. By the time viral transmission concerns had dissipated, the Bay City native had slipped out of her routine. She got busy with a move, a job change, and now, a pregnancy, as a months-long delay for her bi-annual cleaning grew into a years-long one.
Woman robbed of car after giving strangers a ride in Jenison
JENISON, MI – A 29-year-old woman was robbed of her car after giving two strangers a ride Sunday afternoon in Georgetown Township. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say the Hudsonville woman was not injured during the armed robbery. The incident unfolded shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, near...
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
Katie Hobbs beats Kari Lake in Arizona gubernatorial race, flipping state for Dems
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to...
On heels of major loss, Republican candidates eye party’s top job
The alliance that once promised to unify a splintered Michigan Republican Party — through party chair Ron Weiser and co-chair Meshawn Maddock — is set to dissolve. Weiser, a businessman from Ann Arbor, will not be seeking another term leading the party, according to a spokesperson. Maddock did not return repeated requests for an interview.
Budget cuts could be coming in Grass Lake after millage fails on Nov. 8
GRASS LAKE, MI – Budget cuts could be coming in Grass Lake after residents turned down a proposed increase to the village’s operating millage in the Nov. 8 election. The village was asking its voters to partially restore its operating millage to 10.5878 mills, starting next year, after it has experienced rising administrative costs, Village Manager Sabrina Edgar said.
Blake Shelton’s ‘Tom Brady’ has almost made it to ‘The Voice’ Super Bowl
John Legend called him Blake Shelton’s Tom Brady and if “The Voice” were the NFL, he would be in the playoffs now. This small-town Michigan high school sophomore has made it through three rounds of the hit NBC reality singing competition and is now set to perform in the first Live show with the 15 other finalists.
Michigan high school football photos 2022: Our favorites from regional championship games
Regional champions were crowned across Michigan as the high school football playoffs entered the third week on Friday, Nov. 11. MLive photographers had the games covered with images from six games across the state.
‘Heartthrob’ of ‘The Voice’ gives Camila Cabello’s favorite performance of his
He impressed during his Blind Audition. He then pulled of an upset in the Battle Round before beating out two more singers in the Knockout Round. Now this Michigan teen just performed on his biggest stage yet in the first live show of the season on “The Voice.”. 16-year...
MLive
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0