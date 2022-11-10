ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Pothole study: See where Michigan ranks

Michigan has the worst potholes in the United States, according to a recent study. Quote Wizard analyzed Google search data over the past year and found that Michigan has more searches for pothole-related complaints than any other state. Michigan’s feisty late winters and early springs multiple thaw-freeze cycles are perfect...
MICHIGAN STATE
‘Bombed out mouth’: Dentists seeing more oral health disasters since COVID-19

Ashley Middleton was scheduled for a teeth cleaning in June 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic caused dental offices to temporarily close their doors, delaying patient care. By the time viral transmission concerns had dissipated, the Bay City native had slipped out of her routine. She got busy with a move, a job change, and now, a pregnancy, as a months-long delay for her bi-annual cleaning grew into a years-long one.
MICHIGAN STATE
Budget cuts could be coming in Grass Lake after millage fails on Nov. 8

GRASS LAKE, MI – Budget cuts could be coming in Grass Lake after residents turned down a proposed increase to the village’s operating millage in the Nov. 8 election. The village was asking its voters to partially restore its operating millage to 10.5878 mills, starting next year, after it has experienced rising administrative costs, Village Manager Sabrina Edgar said.
GRASS LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
