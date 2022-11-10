Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Multiple parks and campgrounds closed this week in Forsyth County
Multiple parks around Lake Lanier will be closed this whole week for a U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Deer Hunt. The Corps announced that they will be conducting a quota deer hunt on lands around Buford Dam which will close 12 different parks and campgrounds in the area Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 18.
Alpharetta rejects $550M redevelopment plan for North Point Mall
A $550 million redevelopment plan for North Point Mall was rejected by Alpharetta City Council on Monday....
buckhead.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins other officials to break ground on the final major segment of PATH400
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta City Council Representatives Howard Shook and Mary Norwood, along with other officials on November 11, 2022 to officially break ground on the last major piece of the PATH400 Greenway. This northernmost section will continue the existing PATH from Wieuca Road to Loridans Drive, and connects PATH400 to Mountain Way Common.
buckhead.com
Buckhead’s Paces neighborhood urges opposition to I-75 ramp onto Howell Mill
Residents of Buckhead’s Paces neighborhood are urging opposition to a plan to add a ramp from I-75 directly onto Howell Mill Road. A Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) plan calls for connecting I-75’s Exit 255 at Northside Parkway to Howell Mill via a U-shaped “slip ramp.” The ramp would bypass the intersections of Northside and Howell Mill. A public comment period on the plan runs through Nov. 14.
saportareport.com
Hall County unveils ‘Goat Rock’ monument to election losers as ‘a little fun about politics’
Hall County’s “Goat Rock,” a monument to election losers, was unveiled Nov. 8 shortly before the polls closed. “It’s really neat we’re able to get here and actually have a little fun about politics, because in our nation today, there’s so much angst and so much division, it’s just nice to be able to laugh at ourselves,” said County Commissioner Chairman Richard Higgins during the ceremony, which can be seen on video here.
Gwinnett County HOA forcing homeowners to remove trees as neighbors fight back
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — You may remember 11Alive's story in October of a homeowner's association requiring those who live in a Suwanee community to cut down their trees, with homeowners footing the bill. Now some people in another Gwinnett County neighborhood said their HOA is demanding they too remove trees.
accesswdun.com
Northeast Georgia Health System to expand its Braselton hospital
Northeast Georgia Health System plans to expand its hospital in Braselton to meet the growing needs of the surrounding communities by adding inpatient beds and expanding the Emergency Department. This expansion, which is scheduled to break ground in late November, paves the way for several improvements at Northeast Georgia Medical...
saportareport.com
Buckhead cityhood candidates lose in a still-blue neighborhood
Election Day brought more bad news for the Buckhead cityhood movement, as its endorsed local candidates all lost and the neighborhood continued voting blue in major races. The Republican-based campaign may have a glimmer of revival hopes in the next Georgia General Assembly session after some GOP wins and shake-ups elsewhere. But winning a local referendum looks unlikely, especially as even local Republican voters show weaker support for the Trump-style politics that have thus far characterized cityhood tactics.
accesswdun.com
Suwanee to host trophy donation event for public art project
The City of Suwanee is inviting all citizens to donate their old trophies and plaques to help it reach its vision for a new public art project: an Ultimate Participation Trophy. The city is hosting an event to collect unwanted trophies on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. through 3...
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County Fire Department asks for citizen participation in Christmas toy program
With the Christmas season around the corner, the Forsyth County Fire Department needs citizens to help with its Aerial House’s toy collection program. This program will brighten the holiday for Forsyth County families who are unable to afford Christmas gifts. This will be the 20th anniversary of the program,...
Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points
It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Atlantans vote to repeal Sunday morning alcohol sales laws
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — On Tuesday night, Atlantans voted overwhelmingly to strike down laws which prohibit liquor stores to open before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. ‘Should the city of Atlanta be authorized to regulate Sunday alcohol sales from 11 a.m. - midnight?’. That would be an hour and a half...
Some gas is good. Other gas – not so good…
Q – We are looking into getting new replacement windows in our house. We’ve had several quotes, some on plain double paned windows, some with argon gas and others with krypton gas. Which is the best?. Dawn in Norcross. A – Ahhh – new windows. The Department of...
‘It’s a public dump’: South Fulton residents frustrated after subdivision becomes dumping site
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — In Fulton County, South Fulton residents say trash piling up in front of their subdivision is a growing nuisance. “It’s a public dump,” said resident Nefertiti. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Residents say for at least six months,...
‘It will be a big city’: Cobb County voters approve cityhood for Mableton
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is on the path to having a new city. Voters approved cityhood for Mableton on Tuesday, with 53% saying yes. It’s the only cityhood measure approved in Cobb County this year. The results from Tuesday night are unofficial until they are certified next week, but the group behind the Cityhood for Mableton movement is excited and looking forward to what lies ahead.
Town Center at Cobb Rounds out 2022 with Three New Offerings
Town Center at Cobb continues to add new options for the Cobb County community with the addition of two new shops and an eatery. Shoppers can discover the latest fine jewelry and watches at Jewel Time, indulge in Mexican sweet treats from Michoacana Gourmet and enjoy magazines, newspapers and a mix of convenience items while visiting Reliant Newsstand.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Slew of entering autos, thefts and shots fired at residents during theft at property
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. ZONE 1. Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a residence on...
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Square’s Paul’s Pot Pies stand the test of time
By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. I have vivid food dreams, and while that may seem weird to some, if you have eaten a pot pie from Paul’s, then you may have them too. Paul Lubertazzi has been cooking, baking, and catering delicious meals in Marietta for over 35 years. Yes, you read that right. It all started when Paul moved down from Nutley, New Jersey, in 1982 and opened a catering business in 84′ named Traveling Fare at Marietta Square. He had recently graduated from the esteemed Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Paul expanded to a sit-down, full-service restaurant in 1986 and served salads, quiche, and of course, pot pies by the slice.
accesswdun.com
SUV strikes, injures two pedestrians in Cleveland shopping center parking lot
Two individuals were injured Monday morning when they were struck by an SUV while walking across the parking lot to a Cleveland restaurant. The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. at Sunflower Restaurant in the shopping center at 868 South Main Street. “Two pedestrians were crossing the parking lot to...
