Gainesville, GA

accesswdun.com

Multiple parks and campgrounds closed this week in Forsyth County

Multiple parks around Lake Lanier will be closed this whole week for a U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Deer Hunt. The Corps announced that they will be conducting a quota deer hunt on lands around Buford Dam which will close 12 different parks and campgrounds in the area Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 18.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
buckhead.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins other officials to break ground on the final major segment of PATH400

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta City Council Representatives Howard Shook and Mary Norwood, along with other officials on November 11, 2022 to officially break ground on the last major piece of the PATH400 Greenway. This northernmost section will continue the existing PATH from Wieuca Road to Loridans Drive, and connects PATH400 to Mountain Way Common.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Buckhead’s Paces neighborhood urges opposition to I-75 ramp onto Howell Mill

Residents of Buckhead’s Paces neighborhood are urging opposition to a plan to add a ramp from I-75 directly onto Howell Mill Road. A Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) plan calls for connecting I-75’s Exit 255 at Northside Parkway to Howell Mill via a U-shaped “slip ramp.” The ramp would bypass the intersections of Northside and Howell Mill. A public comment period on the plan runs through Nov. 14.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Hall County unveils ‘Goat Rock’ monument to election losers as ‘a little fun about politics’

Hall County’s “Goat Rock,” a monument to election losers, was unveiled Nov. 8 shortly before the polls closed. “It’s really neat we’re able to get here and actually have a little fun about politics, because in our nation today, there’s so much angst and so much division, it’s just nice to be able to laugh at ourselves,” said County Commissioner Chairman Richard Higgins during the ceremony, which can be seen on video here.
accesswdun.com

Northeast Georgia Health System to expand its Braselton hospital

Northeast Georgia Health System plans to expand its hospital in Braselton to meet the growing needs of the surrounding communities by adding inpatient beds and expanding the Emergency Department. This expansion, which is scheduled to break ground in late November, paves the way for several improvements at Northeast Georgia Medical...
BRASELTON, GA
saportareport.com

Buckhead cityhood candidates lose in a still-blue neighborhood

Election Day brought more bad news for the Buckhead cityhood movement, as its endorsed local candidates all lost and the neighborhood continued voting blue in major races. The Republican-based campaign may have a glimmer of revival hopes in the next Georgia General Assembly session after some GOP wins and shake-ups elsewhere. But winning a local referendum looks unlikely, especially as even local Republican voters show weaker support for the Trump-style politics that have thus far characterized cityhood tactics.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Suwanee to host trophy donation event for public art project

The City of Suwanee is inviting all citizens to donate their old trophies and plaques to help it reach its vision for a new public art project: an Ultimate Participation Trophy. The city is hosting an event to collect unwanted trophies on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. through 3...
SUWANEE, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points

It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Atlantans vote to repeal Sunday morning alcohol sales laws

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — On Tuesday night, Atlantans voted overwhelmingly to strike down laws which prohibit liquor stores to open before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. ‘Should the city of Atlanta be authorized to regulate Sunday alcohol sales from 11 a.m. - midnight?’. That would be an hour and a half...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Some gas is good. Other gas – not so good…

Q – We are looking into getting new replacement windows in our house. We’ve had several quotes, some on plain double paned windows, some with argon gas and others with krypton gas. Which is the best?. Dawn in Norcross. A – Ahhh – new windows. The Department of...
NORCROSS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It will be a big city’: Cobb County voters approve cityhood for Mableton

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is on the path to having a new city. Voters approved cityhood for Mableton on Tuesday, with 53% saying yes. It’s the only cityhood measure approved in Cobb County this year. The results from Tuesday night are unofficial until they are certified next week, but the group behind the Cityhood for Mableton movement is excited and looking forward to what lies ahead.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta News

Town Center at Cobb Rounds out 2022 with Three New Offerings

Town Center at Cobb continues to add new options for the Cobb County community with the addition of two new shops and an eatery. Shoppers can discover the latest fine jewelry and watches at Jewel Time, indulge in Mexican sweet treats from Michoacana Gourmet and enjoy magazines, newspapers and a mix of convenience items while visiting Reliant Newsstand.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta Square’s Paul’s Pot Pies stand the test of time

By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. I have vivid food dreams, and while that may seem weird to some, if you have eaten a pot pie from Paul’s, then you may have them too. Paul Lubertazzi has been cooking, baking, and catering delicious meals in Marietta for over 35 years. Yes, you read that right. It all started when Paul moved down from Nutley, New Jersey, in 1982 and opened a catering business in 84′ named Traveling Fare at Marietta Square. He had recently graduated from the esteemed Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Paul expanded to a sit-down, full-service restaurant in 1986 and served salads, quiche, and of course, pot pies by the slice.
MARIETTA, GA

