California State

Environmental justice has the White House's attention—but funding won't immediately solve deeply entrenched problems

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 4 days ago
Phys.org

GMO skeptics still distrust big agriculture's climate pitch

As a changing climate intensifies extreme weather, agricultural multinationals are hyping the ability of genetically modified crops to boost yields when facing drought, heat or even heavy rainfall. But skeptics of engineered foods, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), still aren't buying it. "I don't see why we should evolve our...
Phys.org

Study shows full decarbonization of US aviation sector is within grasp

Everyday, 45,000 planes fly across the United States, carrying some 1.7 million passengers. Aviation dominates a frequent traveler's individual contribution to climate change, and yet is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize. The United States is the largest contributor to aviation carbon dioxide emissions in the world, and...
Phys.org

Global carbon emissions at record levels with no signs of shrinking, new data shows

By Pep Canadell, Corinne Le Quéré, Glen Peters, Judith Hauck, Julia Pongratz, Philippe Ciais, Pierre Friedlingstein, Robbie Andr, The Conversation. Global carbon dioxide emissions from all human activities remain at record highs in 2022, and fossil fuel emissions have risen above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new analysis by an international body of scientists.
Phys.org

UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved

It's half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world leaders for greater efforts to curb...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world is getting hotter and more crowded and the two issues are connected, but not quite as much as people might think, experts say. On Tuesday somewhere a baby will be born that will be the globe’s 8 billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations and other experts. The Earth has warmed almost 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the world hit the 4 billion mark in 1974. Climate and population is a touchy subject for scientists and officials. While more people consuming energy, mostly from the burning of fossil fuels, is warming the planet, the key issue isn’t the number of people as much as how a small fraction of those people are causing way more than their share of carbon pollution, several climate and population experts told The Associated Press.
Phys.org

Australian public calls for more proactive pet laws

Public opinion is shifting to wanting a more proactive approach to animal welfare rather than a reactive approach to animal cruelty. University of Adelaide experts asked the Australian public about their perception of the penalties for animal cruelty. "We found that the vast majority of respondents are in favor of...
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | Quality elections take time to count

If you, like me, are a political junkie to some degree (likely, given that you are reading Colorado Politics), you have mixed emotions about our almost-done election of 2022. If you are a Democrat like me, you are very happy with the state-wide blue wave. I take particular satisfaction in the wins of my old congressional campaign colleague, our terrific governor Jared Polis. And I’m especially happy that the man who was my boss for four years, Michael Bennet, was returned to the Senate. I’m happy about the blue state House and Senate, and I’m happy about most of the congressional elections. My Republican friends will take some pleasure in those GOPers who did win their elections.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sacramento

Petition for strict prosecution of alleged Orangevale cat killer gathers 2,500 signatures

ORANGEVALE -- An alleged cat killer heads back to court Thursday, Nov. 17, but some neighbors are organizing early to ask that he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. At this time, evidence supports just one cruelty case. However, community members began sounding the alarm, connecting the dots on social media sites, after they allege several other mutilated cats have been found around town around the same time frame; cases they believe could be connected. As CBS13 has previously reported, neighbors in Orangevale have been involved in the case since before 18-year-old Colin Lendewig was arrested for animal cruelty...
ORANGEVALE, CA
Phys.org

Local floodplain home buyouts can inform federal plans

As climate change threatens residential areas, a longtime federal home buyout program—designed to eliminate risk to people and property—has become bureaucratically inaccessible and inequitable. To offer solutions, Cornell researchers compared federal home buyout policies with regional and state programs, demonstrating that coordinating local strategies at the federal level...
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for the planet, is at risk

It burns, it drifts, it falls victim to insects. And it's shrinking. The boreal forest, which is second only to the Amazon in terms of its vital role in ensuring the future of the planet, encircles the Arctic—and it is in just as much danger from climate change as the South American rainforest.
ALASKA STATE

