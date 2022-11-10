ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

This center's mission to make sure voting sites in Virginia are accessible

By Wayne Covil
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WD6NX_0j6NDehH00

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Tuesday's midterm elections didn't just have voters turning out to the polls. Staff and volunteers with the Disability Law Center of Virginia made their way to more than 300 polling sites to see firsthand how accessible the sites were.

While some campaigns spent Tuesday handing out last-minute literature to voters, some like 86-year-old Gilda Pegram waited patiently in their cars.

"Standing in line would not have been a choice I would have taken," Pegram said.

Pegram, who has special tags and a severe back issue, had decided to try and walk inside to vote when she was stopped by a friend.

"She said, Gilda, would you like curbside service? I said, why not. So she said, get back in the car, so I got back in my car and waited," Pegram said.

Luckily, she said she didn't have to wait long.

"The gentleman came out and asked me my name and I showed him my identification, spelled m name. He went through the whole nine yards," Pegram said.

Pegram said parking for curbside voting at her precinct was well-marked, something that isn't the case at some precincts across Virginia.

"We've seen some other places where it's really hard to figure out how you could ask for curbside voting," Colleen Miller, the executive director for the Disability Law Center of Virginia, said.

On Tuesday, staff and volunteers with the center went to more than 300 polling places across the state.

"Just checking out to make sure people know that they can vote curbside, if they want to or that they can get in and actually access the voting equipment if they've got a disability," Miller said.

Miller said all the precincts in Petersburg got a passing grade.

"I would actually grade Petersburg really, really well because so far, I've seen great signage for how you ask for it. The parking spaces are all accessible so I think Petersburg is doing a great job," Miller said.

State law requires information about curbside voting to be posted for people with disabilities or for those who are over the age of 65.

Pegram said overall, she had a positive voting experience.

Miller said experiences like Pegram's should be felt by voters across the Commonwealth.

"People with disabilities make up a huge percentage of the population of Virginia. And every single one of us knows and loves somebody with a disability and so we all care," Miller said.

Miller said it will take some time to compile the information from the more than 300 voting sites that they visited. Once the overall findings are gathered, they will first be delivered to the State Board of Election and then to those registrars whose voting sites did poorly.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of these steakhouses are highly praised by local people, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

New tool created to help prevent evictions in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Equity Center and the RVA Eviction Lab partnered to create the Virginia Evictors’ Catalog. The goal of this new tool is to reduce housing instability. Richmond has the second highest eviction rate in the country, according to RVA Eviction Lab. VEC tracks evictions...
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia

VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents Checks

Virginia residents will receive a tax rebate of $250 to $500. But a new proposal is under discussion. Virginians in a specific city could receive extra money. Inflation caused locals to spend more on living costs and taxes. The area wants to return some of the excesses to people for them to put towards other high expenses.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
southhillenterprise.com

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Announces New President

South Hill, VA (Nov. 9, 2022) – VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the hospital’s long-term success.
SOUTH HILL, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

Donald McEachin wins 4th District

Donald McEachin has won the 4th District election with 61.63% of the vote as of 10:51 p.m., according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Donald McEachin was the incumbent for this election. After winning the 4th District, McEachin thanked both his campaign and office staff and his wife Colette Wallace...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy