Philadelphia, PA

NJ.com

Cal fires ex-Eagles coach

Bill Musgrave’s time with the Cal Golden Bears is over. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cal fired the offensive coordinator came a day after the Bears’ offense produced just 160 yards and no touchdowns in a 38-10 loss to Oregon State. It was Cal’s sixth loss in a row, dropping them ti 3-7.
NBC Sports

How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles Week 10

The Washington Commanders' three-game winning streak was snapped last week against the Minnesota Vikings in devastating fashion. Things don't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold this week, either. Washington travels up Interstate 95 on Monday to face the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL's last undefeated team. The Eagles got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

This player kept Jason Kelce from retiring; have Eagles' fans seen last of Carson Wentz?

PHILADELPHIA − Eagles center Jason Kelce said he was closer to retirement after the dreadful 4-11-1 season in 2020 than he was last season. But Kelce, like he has for the past four seasons at least, did consider retirement, and the foul taste from the Eagles' playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made him consider it that much longer. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

James Franklin explains Joey Porter Jr.'s absence from Penn State's win over Maryland

As Penn State prepared to face a potentially high-flying Maryland offense Saturday, the Nittany Lions’ top cover corner was watching pregame warmups from the sideline. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., one of the team’s top 2023 NFL Draft prospects, didn’t play for No. 14 Penn State. And ultimately, it didn’t matter as the Nittany Lions shut out the Terrapins, 30-0.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes need to be on upset alert

The Ohio State football team is less than two weeks away from its showdown with Michigan. They better focus on Maryland or else the ‘The Game’ could be meaningless. The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 10-0 record to just outside the nation’s capital as it takes on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ focus needs to be on that game this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

