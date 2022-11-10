Read full article on original website
More legislation filed to restrict transgender people this year than ever before
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This week supporters honor Transgender Awareness Week and raise awareness for the transgender community ahead of the 11th Annual Transgender Day of Remembrance, this Sunday. This year, more than 150 bills were introduced that aim to curb the rights of transgender people across the country....
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
State Rep. meets with family of mass shooting victim, talks gun violence prevention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saturday, Oklahoma State Representative Melissa Provenzano met with the family of Dr. Stephanie Husen, who was tragically killed during the mass shooting at Saint Francis Hospital last June. Provenzano represents District 79, which includes Tulsa and Broken Arrow. She said listening to the family's story...
Farmers say spring bird flu is to blame for Thanksgiving turkey shortage
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Some people are struggling to find a Thanksgiving turkey this year. If you've already got one in the bag, chances are you paid more for it. The food index increased 0.6% during the month of October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor of Labor Statistics.
First Americans Museum honors veterans with service project
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - It's the second year for the First Americans Museum's Making History Project this Veterans Day weekend. The museum is collecting the stories of those Native Americans in Oklahoma that have served in the military and are making a digital interactive project were the public can view those that have served.
Officials warn of peak season for Oklahomans hitting deer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are more likely to hit a deer with their car right now than any other time of year. The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office says 836 cars struck deer in 2021, but most deer impacts aren’t reported, so the true number is much higher.
BAPS band places third in Grand National Championships in Indiana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools' band The Pride competed in the Bands Of America Grand National Championships this weekend. The school announced it placed third at the competition in Indiana with a score of 96.05. The band won its Super Regionals competition in St. Louis and...
The first flakes of the season: What to expect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The forecast this evening calls for a good chance for snowflakes in Green Country. Tulsa on average experiences the first measurable snow (0.1") on December 18. This year, it could five weeks ahead of that date. A storm system moving in from the west will...
Green Country's first flakes expected to fly ahead of schedule
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The forecast for the middle of November 2022 calls for a good chance for snowfall in Green Country. Tulsa on average experiences the first measurable snow (0.1") on December 18. This year, it could five weeks ahead of that date. A storm system moving in...
NEXT WEATHERMAKER: Cold weekend, chance of wintry mix early next week
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Wintry weather has made its way to Green Country with frigid temperatures this weekend and the possibility of a wintry mix Monday. Saturday will be sunny, cool, and windy with a high near 45 and wind gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight, the temperatures will drop below freezing into the mid 20s.
