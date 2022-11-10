ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

Jensen Beach hit hard by Nicole; docks destroyed and crumbling roads

By Todd Wilson
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38w36a_0j6NDNt200

Hurricane Nicole slammed into Jensen Beach late Wednesday night, leaving residents with power outages, crumbling roads, destroyed docks and an excess of debris.

"We live 50 feet from here and didn't even hear it," Pete Abraham said.

Abraham was asleep when a cluster of trees fell across Indian River Drive during the storm.

"The power went out about 11 o'clock last night and woke up this morning and this is the worst of it," Abraham said.

Jasmine Roby/WPTV
Pete Abraham explains how he weathered the storm.

Up and down Indian River Drive there is destruction. At the Lake Manor Mobile Home Park, the deck was ripped up, a patio was destroyed, and piles of debris washed up on shore.

A little farther down the road, one homeowner is dealing with a broken canoe, multiple lifejackets washed ashore and a yellow boat that isn't his.

"They just did this when the last hurricane went up the coast," Brad Crawford said.

He said his lights went out Wednesday night and then across the road he heard a noise and went outside.

Jasmine Roby/WPTV
Brad Crawford woke up to debris in his yard.

"I seen the flagpole go down, so I came out quickly and took the flag off of it," Crawford said. "And then it kept going and going and then it snapped over into that. I had my light and I was checking on my boat and it slowly went out."

Indian River Drive began crumbling away.

"They had it all nice. I guess they got to do it all over again. It was packed in their real nice, nice deep area," he said.

Residents in the area told WPTV that they expected the rain and the wind but were surprised by how quick the flooding happened.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole

Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Beaches: What’s closed? What’s open after Hurricane Nicole?

Hurricane Nicole left behind heavy erosion at several beaches in Indian River County – along with damage to beachfront properties – before tearing its way through central Florida last week. The Category one hurricane also brought winds and heavy storm surge that wrecked portions of boardwalks, shutting down access points to Vero’s most popular beaches.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BIG DELAYS: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, Prepare For Detours

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for more I-95 delays in South Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to close I-95 northbound — in Boca Raton — for at least two nights this week. All northbound traffic will be […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Dramatic Video: Car engulfed in flames on I-95

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Video shared by Delray Beach Fire show a car engulfed in flames on I-95 on Sunday. The car fire happened around 1:30 p.m. on northbound I-95 near Atlantic Avenue. The driver of the vehicle managed to escape the vehicle safely. Crews managed to put...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Nicole brings wind speeds of 79 mph in Sebastian, causing severe dock damage

Hurricane Nicole came through Sebastian early this morning at around 2:00 a.m. with the highest wind speed clocked at 79 mph. The storm caused damage to docks and power outages to 26,000 homes in Indian River County, but power has been restored to 9,600 homes as FPL crews are working in several neighborhoods at this hour.
SEBASTIAN, FL
wflx.com

Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole

Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach Shores battered by Hurricane Nicole

Strong waves and high wind gusts took over the beach at the Palm Beach Shores Inlet as Hurricane Nicole approached the coast of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm surge flooded the entire roadway, even pouring into low-lying garage levels. Roseann Hockenberry-Guptill watched it all from her second-floor condo. "You...
PALM BEACH SHORES, FL
WPBF News 25

Public to help with drift cards in Lake Worth Lagoon study

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Students at Palm Beach Day Academy joined forces with theAngari Foundation for the eighth Lake Worth Lagoon drift card study. They decorated eco-friendly wooden drift cards before releasing them at the West Palm Beach Public Dock. "The cards are going to float on local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Dakota Delray Beach Resident, 22, Jailed On DUI Charge

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 22-year-old West Delray Beach resident is facing a DUI charge following his arrest late Saturday night by police in Palm Springs. Robert Gawne, of the 15200 block of Waterleaf Lane in the new community of Dakota, was taken […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Missing woman from Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy