Jensen Beach hit hard by Nicole; docks destroyed and crumbling roads

Hurricane Nicole slammed into Jensen Beach late Wednesday night, leaving residents with power outages, crumbling roads, destroyed docks and an excess of debris.

"We live 50 feet from here and didn't even hear it," Pete Abraham said.

Abraham was asleep when a cluster of trees fell across Indian River Drive during the storm.

"The power went out about 11 o'clock last night and woke up this morning and this is the worst of it," Abraham said.

Jasmine Roby/WPTV Pete Abraham explains how he weathered the storm.

Up and down Indian River Drive there is destruction. At the Lake Manor Mobile Home Park, the deck was ripped up, a patio was destroyed, and piles of debris washed up on shore.

A little farther down the road, one homeowner is dealing with a broken canoe, multiple lifejackets washed ashore and a yellow boat that isn't his.

"They just did this when the last hurricane went up the coast," Brad Crawford said.

He said his lights went out Wednesday night and then across the road he heard a noise and went outside.

Jasmine Roby/WPTV Brad Crawford woke up to debris in his yard.

"I seen the flagpole go down, so I came out quickly and took the flag off of it," Crawford said. "And then it kept going and going and then it snapped over into that. I had my light and I was checking on my boat and it slowly went out."

Indian River Drive began crumbling away.

"They had it all nice. I guess they got to do it all over again. It was packed in their real nice, nice deep area," he said.

Residents in the area told WPTV that they expected the rain and the wind but were surprised by how quick the flooding happened.