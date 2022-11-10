Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
Former AG candidate Matthew DePerno running for Michigan GOP Chair
LANSING, Mich. — The former Republican candidate for Michigan's attorney general announced he is running to become the next leader of the state's Republican Party. Matthew DePerno lost to Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel by over 370,000 votes in the Nov. 8 midterm election, according to the Associated Press. "We...
nbc25news.com
Tudor Dixon considering a run for Michigan GOP chair
FLINT, Mich. - Tudor Dixon said she is considering a run for the Michigan GOP chair. This comes after the Republican nominee for governor was blamed by the state's Republican Party following a historic midterm election loss. In a leaked memo that was published by The Detroit Free Press, the...
nbc25news.com
How Michigan's new political lines affected the 2022 midterm election
LANSING, Mich. — A blue tidal wave hit Michigan last week with voters in the state voting in both a Democratic governor and legislature for the first time in 38 years. The November 2022 midterm was the first major election after a group of independent Michigan voters drew the political lines for themselves for the first time in state history.
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer proclaims November as 'Michigan Craft Beverage' month
LANSING, Mich. — As the holiday season kicks off, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed November as Michigan Craft Beverage month on Monday to recognize Michigan's craft beverage industry's economic development and social benefits. “Michigan is home to some of the best breweries, wineries, cideries, and distilleries in the nation, and...
nbc25news.com
New study finds Michigan roads are most potholed in nation
WEST MICHIGAN — Harsh winters and the resulting freeze-thaw cycle have placed Michigan at the very top of an undesirable list. A new study, conducted by Quote Wizard using Google analytics and statistics, found that Michigan ranks worst in the nation for potholes. University of Michigan study: Coffee could...
nbc25news.com
Michigan Pet Alliance hold virtual discussion on capacity crisis in animal shelters
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — Michigan Pet Alliance (MPA) hosted a live panel discussion Monday on the overcrowding in Michigan animal shelters. On November 14, MPA and industry leaders held a virtual discussion on the capacity crisis animal shelters, both public and private, face in Michigan. The virtual live panel...
nbc25news.com
Regular firearm season for deer hunting begins Nov. 15 in Michigan
Hunters are gearing up for firearm season. Regular firearm season runs Nov. 15 - 30 for deer hunting in Michigan. See more info from the DNR here. Deer will be on the move this hunting season, so drivers be cautious on the road.
nbc25news.com
'Blankets of Love' offers warmth this holiday season to nursing home residents
MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. - A local non-profit organization is raising money. Their goal is to help jeep nursing home residents warm this holiday season. Free2B Music Ministries hosted the 'Blankets of Love' Benefit Concert. The band performed in Mount Morris on Saturday night. They performed a mix of original songs,...
Comments / 0