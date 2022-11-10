ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

nbc25news.com

Former AG candidate Matthew DePerno running for Michigan GOP Chair

LANSING, Mich. — The former Republican candidate for Michigan's attorney general announced he is running to become the next leader of the state's Republican Party. Matthew DePerno lost to Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel by over 370,000 votes in the Nov. 8 midterm election, according to the Associated Press. "We...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Tudor Dixon considering a run for Michigan GOP chair

FLINT, Mich. - Tudor Dixon said she is considering a run for the Michigan GOP chair. This comes after the Republican nominee for governor was blamed by the state's Republican Party following a historic midterm election loss. In a leaked memo that was published by The Detroit Free Press, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

How Michigan's new political lines affected the 2022 midterm election

LANSING, Mich. — A blue tidal wave hit Michigan last week with voters in the state voting in both a Democratic governor and legislature for the first time in 38 years. The November 2022 midterm was the first major election after a group of independent Michigan voters drew the political lines for themselves for the first time in state history.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer proclaims November as 'Michigan Craft Beverage' month

LANSING, Mich. — As the holiday season kicks off, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed November as Michigan Craft Beverage month on Monday to recognize Michigan's craft beverage industry's economic development and social benefits. “Michigan is home to some of the best breweries, wineries, cideries, and distilleries in the nation, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

New study finds Michigan roads are most potholed in nation

WEST MICHIGAN — Harsh winters and the resulting freeze-thaw cycle have placed Michigan at the very top of an undesirable list. A new study, conducted by Quote Wizard using Google analytics and statistics, found that Michigan ranks worst in the nation for potholes. University of Michigan study: Coffee could...
MICHIGAN STATE

