Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
Control of Pennsylvania state House down to two races too close to call
(WJAC) — It was not the red-wave republicans expected in Pennsylvania. Instead, it was a blue wave. But there will be some challenges ahead for liberals in Harrisburg. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis will be sworn in on January 17th. Before that though, the current Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman, will have a new job on January 3rd as a U.S. Senator.
WJAC TV
PennDOT year end wrap up: District 9 sees over $100 million worth of construction projects
(WJAC) — This year's construction season has come to a close in Pennsylvania. PennDOT officials presented their "year end wrap up" in Blair County on Monday morning. Officials report that District 9 -- including Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties -- saw over $100 million worth of construction projects this year.
WJAC TV
First widespread snow of the season expected Tuesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF THE AREA. A storm system will bring the first widespread snowfall of the season as it lifts northward into Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Snow will break out from south to north late Tuesday morning and continue into Tuesday night. The snow could fall at a rate of 1 inch per hour during the height of the storm early Tuesday evening.
Comments / 0