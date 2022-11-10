ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

WJAC TV

Control of Pennsylvania state House down to two races too close to call

(WJAC) — It was not the red-wave republicans expected in Pennsylvania. Instead, it was a blue wave. But there will be some challenges ahead for liberals in Harrisburg. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis will be sworn in on January 17th. Before that though, the current Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman, will have a new job on January 3rd as a U.S. Senator.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

First widespread snow of the season expected Tuesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF THE AREA. A storm system will bring the first widespread snowfall of the season as it lifts northward into Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Snow will break out from south to north late Tuesday morning and continue into Tuesday night. The snow could fall at a rate of 1 inch per hour during the height of the storm early Tuesday evening.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

