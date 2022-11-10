ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races

Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Batch of unrecorded votes helps GOP’s cause in too-close-to-call Pa. House seat

Republicans in Pennsylvania got some good news Monday in their surprisingly shaky quest to maintain a majority in the state House of Representatives. Joseph Hogan, the GOP candidate in the 142nd state House District in Bucks County, was the beneficiary of an adjusted in-person vote count that has taken him from the position of trailing Democratic candidate Mark Moffa by two votes, to holding a 114-vote lead.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group

One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
TRENTON, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

Rep. Mike Ramone prevails in election recount

A recount in a northern Delaware state representative race confirmed the earlier reported results. Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek, defeated Democrat Frank Burns by 41 votes in the recount — up from 35 votes in the earlier count. “One of the most important parts of our elections is the integrity of the system,” Ramone said. “I am proud to be ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Doug Mastriano concedes to Josh Shapiro in Pa. governor race

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has conceded the race to Democrat Josh Shapiro on Sunday. Shapiro was projected as the winner late Tuesday night, and currently has about a 750,000 vote lead over Mastriano with 98% of the vote counted.In his statement on Twitter, Mastriano said in part: "I look to the challenges ahead.  Josh Shapiro will be our next governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray he leads well."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania's Governor, Doug Mastriano, has yet to Concede Defeat

Still no word of the Republican in Pennsylvania's race for Governor, conceding defeat, three days after the election. There were still votes being counted in some spots here in Pennsylvania Thursday, but the latest unofficial returns show Democrat Josh Shapiro beat Republican election denier Doug Mastriano by 14 percentage points, the biggest margin in decades.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

We’re leaving N.J. because of taxes. Are we better off in Vermont?

Q. I’m counting the days for retirement in four or five years. We live in New Jersey and will definitely move out because of taxes on retirement income. I would love to retire in Vermont but apparently they are not too friendly towards retirees. If we’re married filing jointly and making less than $70,000 or $80,000, how much are we talking about?
VERMONT STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most

This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Poll Shows Majority Of New Jersey Residents Do Not Want Governor Murphy To Run For President

With voting now complete in the 2022 midterm elections, positioning for the 2024 presidential election is now underway. Both the current governor of New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, and the most recent former governor, Republican Chris Christie, are expected to try their chances for their party’s nominations, but neither have the support of their home state in such efforts, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

NJ election results: How voters decided most-watched races

New Jersey 101.5 is following live election results for the four most-watched congressional races, which could decide whether Republicans take back control of the House of Representatives. Scroll down to see the hot races in the Garden State. New Jersey voters returned incumbents to Congress in most of the state's...
FLORIDA STATE
WPG Talk Radio

ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

