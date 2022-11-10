PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has conceded the race to Democrat Josh Shapiro on Sunday. Shapiro was projected as the winner late Tuesday night, and currently has about a 750,000 vote lead over Mastriano with 98% of the vote counted.In his statement on Twitter, Mastriano said in part: "I look to the challenges ahead. Josh Shapiro will be our next governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray he leads well."

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO