Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races
Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Batch of unrecorded votes helps GOP’s cause in too-close-to-call Pa. House seat
Republicans in Pennsylvania got some good news Monday in their surprisingly shaky quest to maintain a majority in the state House of Representatives. Joseph Hogan, the GOP candidate in the 142nd state House District in Bucks County, was the beneficiary of an adjusted in-person vote count that has taken him from the position of trailing Democratic candidate Mark Moffa by two votes, to holding a 114-vote lead.
Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group
One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
Rep. Mike Ramone prevails in election recount
A recount in a northern Delaware state representative race confirmed the earlier reported results. Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek, defeated Democrat Frank Burns by 41 votes in the recount — up from 35 votes in the earlier count. “One of the most important parts of our elections is the integrity of the system,” Ramone said. “I am proud to be ... Read More
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Governor Murphy Signs Bill Requiring Large Shuls To Plan For Mass Shootings
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill which would require houses of worship and other public venues, to create a plan to deal with potential mass shootings, and to share those plans with local police departments. “As we wake up to the reality of another mass shooting in...
Retired judge: New Jersey’s ‘veto power of one’ leads to justice delayed and justice denied | Opinion
Every citizen coming to court is entitled to the timely disposition of their case. That is a core principle of New Jersey courts. However, a staggering number of judgeships in the state are unfilled. Because of those vacancies, the courts are unable to deliver on that promise of timely justice.
Doug Mastriano concedes to Josh Shapiro in Pa. governor race
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has conceded the race to Democrat Josh Shapiro on Sunday. Shapiro was projected as the winner late Tuesday night, and currently has about a 750,000 vote lead over Mastriano with 98% of the vote counted.In his statement on Twitter, Mastriano said in part: "I look to the challenges ahead. Josh Shapiro will be our next governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray he leads well."
New Jersey, you need to stop doing this at your polling places (Opinion)
Let’s be honest, election season sucks. We’re bombarded with pamphlets that we’re not going to read. There are obnoxious signs all over the place. Not to mention, it feels like every 10 seconds you’re hearing or seeing a political ad that does nothing to inform you of the candidate, it just bashes the opponent.
Ballots go missing in New Jersey county after voting machines failure
Ballots were reported missing in one New Jersey county after they were shuttled between locations amid problems with several voting machines.
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania's Governor, Doug Mastriano, has yet to Concede Defeat
Still no word of the Republican in Pennsylvania's race for Governor, conceding defeat, three days after the election. There were still votes being counted in some spots here in Pennsylvania Thursday, but the latest unofficial returns show Democrat Josh Shapiro beat Republican election denier Doug Mastriano by 14 percentage points, the biggest margin in decades.
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
Red Trickle in NJ: Republicans Flip Another Seat as Malinowski Concedes
With a margin too large to overcome, Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski has conceded to Republican Tom Kean, Jr. in their rematch in the 7th Congressional District. Malinowski congratulated Kean on social media late Wednesday morning. He blamed redistricting, in part, for his defeat. "I am deeply grateful to the...
We’re leaving N.J. because of taxes. Are we better off in Vermont?
Q. I’m counting the days for retirement in four or five years. We live in New Jersey and will definitely move out because of taxes on retirement income. I would love to retire in Vermont but apparently they are not too friendly towards retirees. If we’re married filing jointly and making less than $70,000 or $80,000, how much are we talking about?
Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most
This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign Signs
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Patch.com. New Jersey may be one of the most racially-diverse states in the Union, but that doesn't mean that racism is dead here. Proof of that came fairly recently after a Middle Township woman was caught hanging stuffed animals from nooses near a black political candidate's sign.
New Poll Shows Majority Of New Jersey Residents Do Not Want Governor Murphy To Run For President
With voting now complete in the 2022 midterm elections, positioning for the 2024 presidential election is now underway. Both the current governor of New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, and the most recent former governor, Republican Chris Christie, are expected to try their chances for their party’s nominations, but neither have the support of their home state in such efforts, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows.
NJ election results: How voters decided most-watched races
New Jersey 101.5 is following live election results for the four most-watched congressional races, which could decide whether Republicans take back control of the House of Representatives. Scroll down to see the hot races in the Garden State. New Jersey voters returned incumbents to Congress in most of the state's...
