Maricopa County, AZ

Post office is looking for volunteers to answer letters to Santa

The post office is looking for volunteers to answer letters to Santa this year. Once verified, these volunteers can look through letters children have written to Santa Claus. When they find one that strikes their fancy, they purchase a gift for the writer and send it to them anonymously. The program has existed for more than 100 years.
'Serious' school bus crash in Kentucky sends 18 children, driver to hospitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reporting a "serious" bus accident Monday morning involving children. On the morning of Monday, Nov.14, the Kentucky State Police were alerted that there was a single vehicle collision on Kentucky Route 40, near Salyersville, in eastern Kentucky. The accident involved...
November cleanup events offered throughout Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to participate in cleanup events throughout the state this month. So far more than eight tons of trash has been collected in the department’s No Trash November initiative. The University of Tennessee is teaming up with...
New report shows Tennessee's sharp focus on education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) is making strides to improve schooling across the state. In the 2020-2022 Accelerating Tennessee Report released on Nov. 14, TDOE outlines how the agency invests in education. The goal is to advocate for the futures of Tennessee youth and opportunities for Tennessee children to succeed.
