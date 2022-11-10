Read full article on original website
Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status
DES MOINES, Iowa (KGAN) — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first on the Democratic side of the 2024 presidential primary elections. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to...
Post office is looking for volunteers to answer letters to Santa
The post office is looking for volunteers to answer letters to Santa this year. Once verified, these volunteers can look through letters children have written to Santa Claus. When they find one that strikes their fancy, they purchase a gift for the writer and send it to them anonymously. The program has existed for more than 100 years.
Tenn. attorney general among 39 others who reach location tracking settlement with Google
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the United States, according...
'Serious' school bus crash in Kentucky sends 18 children, driver to hospitals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reporting a "serious" bus accident Monday morning involving children. On the morning of Monday, Nov.14, the Kentucky State Police were alerted that there was a single vehicle collision on Kentucky Route 40, near Salyersville, in eastern Kentucky. The accident involved...
November cleanup events offered throughout Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to participate in cleanup events throughout the state this month. So far more than eight tons of trash has been collected in the department’s No Trash November initiative. The University of Tennessee is teaming up with...
Tennessee lodge shares taste of winter after 1" snowfall, temps of 11 degrees
Gatlinburg, Tenn.--A Tennessee lodge has shared photos of winter weather at one of the highest locations in the state. LeConte Lodge falls under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service in the Great Smoky Mountains. Sitting at 6,360 feet, the lodge sits atop the third highest peak in the Smokies.
New report shows Tennessee's sharp focus on education
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) is making strides to improve schooling across the state. In the 2020-2022 Accelerating Tennessee Report released on Nov. 14, TDOE outlines how the agency invests in education. The goal is to advocate for the futures of Tennessee youth and opportunities for Tennessee children to succeed.
List of Christmas light displays, holiday fun across Middle Tennessee
Christmas is right around the corner and there is no lack of holiday fun to be had across the Midstate. FOX 17 News has compiled a list of spectacular lights and holiday festivities to visit this Christmas season across Middle Tennessee. See the full list of places to visit below:
