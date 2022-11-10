Republican Doug Mastriano Yet to Concede Pa. Governor’s Race Nearly 2 days After Democrat Josh Shapiro Declared Winner

In the penultimate moment of the 2016 Marvel movie ”Doctor Strange,” the title character leaves a fight against three zealots and ascends into the sky to meet a villain who has come to destroy the earth. Upon meeting this villain – named Dormammu – Doctor Strange announces, “Dormammu, I’ve come to bargain!” At the end of the scene, Doctor Strange returns to earth to let the three zealots know that Dormammu has spared the earth and granted the zealots their wish of everlasting life with the villain.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO